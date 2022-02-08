Moody's affirms Hanger, Inc.'s B1 Corporate Family rating, changes the outlook to positive

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Hanger, Inc.'s (Hanger) B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B1 ratings of the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook was changed to positive from stable.

The change in outlook to positive reflects Moody's view that leverage and credit metrics have improved and will continue to benefit from the growing demand for Hanger's products and services. Moody's forecasts debt/EBITDA to be around 4.1x for FYE 2021, and that leverage will improve below 4.0x by the end of 2022 partially due to deferred appointments as well as positive changes in reimbursement, with a 5.1% rate increase implemented by CMS for 2022. Future growth will come from Hanger acquiring existing clinics in strategic locations or new office openings as the company continues to gain market share. Profitability and interest coverage have also rebounded from the pandemic and have returned to 2019 levels. Additionally, risks stemming from Hanger's former internal control issues have subsided.

The ratings affirmation reflects that while leverage has improved from the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has not been sustained below 4.0x. Hanger has been focused on resolving its former internal control issues, and managing volatility through the pandemic. Moody's expects the company to continue growing the business while maintaining balanced capital allocations.

The upgrade in the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating from SGL-2 to SGL-1 reflects Hanger's improved liquidity profile with $76 million of cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, full availability on its $135 million revolving credit facility and forecasted positive cash flow generation of roughly $50 million in 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hanger, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B1-PD

.... Gtd Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring 2026, Affirmed at B1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior secured first lien term loan B due 2025, Affirmed at B1 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Hanger, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hanger, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATING RATIONALE

The B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Hanger's highly specialized nature of operations, as well as its moderate financial leverage. Moody's forecasts Hanger's adjusted debt to EBITDA to improve to below 4.0x by the end of 2022 due in part to a 5.1% reimbursement rate increase from CMS. Despite positive rate increases for 2022, concentration of revenue from the government remains a risk, with 50% of total revenue derived from Medicare and Medicaid.

Hanger benefits from its scale and national footprint relative to competitors, with about 875 patient care clinics and satellite locations where it provides customized orthotics and prosthetics to patients. Moody's expects that Hanger will maintain its market leading position and will gain from the favorable demand outlook for the industry.

The rating further reflects the steady, non-cyclical demand of Hanger's businesses and the strong recurring nature of its revenues.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects very good overall liquidity that Moody's believes will be supported by Hanger's $76 million of cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, full availability on its $135 million revolving credit facility and forecasted positive cash flow generation of roughly $50 million in 2022.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hanger will be able to de-lever below 4.0 by the end of 2022 and will further benefit from positive growth drivers impacting the industry.

The ratings on the debt instruments are affirmed at the B1, the same as the Corporate Family Rating as the instruments constitute the vast majority of liabilities in the capital structure. The term loan and revolver benefit from upstream guarantees from Hanger's existing and future material domestic subsidiaries.

ESG considerations are material to Hanger's credit profile. Moody's views Hanger's social risk considerations positively as Hanger provides products that improve the quality of life for amputees. That said, like other healthcare providers, Hanger faces some social risks given the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. From a governance standpoint, Hanger had previously experienced weaknesses related to its financial reporting and internal controls. However, the company has made significant investments to strengthen internal controls and continues to implement policies and procedures that will help ensure the timeliness and accuracy of financial reporting going forward. Moody's no longer views internal controls as an ongoing concern.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Hanger materially increases its scale with debt to EBITDA sustained below 4.0x times. For an upgrade to be considered, Hanger will also need to improve profitability and demonstrate prudent financial policies and balanced capital allocations.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, or if the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.0 times. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity weakens.

Hanger, Inc., headquartered in Austin, TX, is the leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services in the US. The company owns and operates about 875 patient care clinics and satellite locations in 48 states and the District of Columbia, with over 1,600 clinicians. The company generated approximately $1.1 billion in annual revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

