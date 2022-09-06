Moody's affirms Haniel's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (Haniel or the company). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Haniel's Baa3 rating reflects the company's track record of conservative financial policies, maintenance of low market value leverage (MVL) and strong interest cover, which Moody's expects to continue throughout a range of economic cycles. Moody's expects to generate mid to high single digit total shareholder returns (including a dividend yield of 1%-2%) to its shareholders, comprised of over 750 members of the Haniel family while also sustaining metrics in line with expectations for its Baa3 rating.

Haniel's relatively defensive portfolio of investments, with a good mix between cyclical and non-cyclical sectors and early and late cycle investments, as well as the generally modest leverage at the investee level underpins Haniel's conservative stance towards financial leverage and further supports the Baa3 rating.

With a market value leverage of below 20% since 2018 and portfolio value growth averaging around 6% over the same period, Haniel has demonstrated its ability to generate growth whilst maintaining a conservative balance sheet structure. Net MVL deteriorated moderately during H1 2022, rising to 16.5% as of 30 June 2022 from 11.3% in 2021, as equity valuation fell in an environment of increased geopolitical and macroeconomic risks along with persisting inflationary pressure and tighter monetary policies. Management commitment to an absolute net debt level of around €1 billion ensures that Haniel does not increase leverage against rising valuation multiples, and Moody's expects Haniel to act swiftly and decisively if its net MVL is sustainably above 20% as a result of a market downturn.

A portfolio with higher asset concentration, less liquidity and lower transparency relative to rated peers constrain the rating. Haniel's anchor investment CWS accounts for more than half of its portfolio value and the three most valuable investments for about two thirds. Following the divestiture of a 12.5% stake in Metro AG since 2018, Haniel has redeployed these divestiture proceeds towards acquisitions of private assets. As a result of the shift towards private assets, investment portfolio transparency declined from 44% in 2017 to 17% as of June 2022. The private assets are inherently less liquid, which reduce alternate liquidity options. Moody's expects Haniel to reinvest more cautiously as the global growth outlook continues to weaken, particularly as financial conditions have tightened.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Haniel maintains conservative financial policies, a net MVL ratio below 20% and interest cover above 2.0x.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 2022, Haniel had €4 million of cash in addition to highly liquid financial investments (including intercompany loans) of around €850 million. Haniel also has ongoing access to around €376 million of undrawn committed revolving credit facilities of a total amount of €725 million of committed revolving credit facilities. Around €180 million of debt matures in H2 2022, which Haniel can cover with its committed revolving credit facilities. Moody's expects debt maturities in 2022 and beyond, if not repaid by cash or from available revolving credit facilities, to be refinanced well in advance.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The Baa3 rating takes into account the conservative nature of the shareholder family, a consideration in the context of Moody's governance framework. Shareholder return is used to incentivize the group's management board and is an important objective for the Haniel family, but Moody's believes that capital preservation is paramount to the family's objective. Capital preservation implies a conservative approach to leverage at both the parent company and investment level, which supports credit quality and the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Haniel's investment portfolio strengthened in terms of size and value, sector, geographic and asset diversification. The rating could also be upgraded if net MVL drops below 15% on a sustained basis and interest cover is substantially and sustainably above 4.0x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings with expectations for net MVL above 20% or interest cover below 2.0x, both on a sustained basis. The rating could also be downgraded if Haniel's financial policy were to become less conservative.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (Haniel) is one of the oldest companies in Germany. The company is privately owned by more than 750 members of the Haniel family. As of December 2021, it had investments in ten businesses, including investees such as CWS, TAKKT AG, CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY, Ba1 stable) and METRO AG.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Kohlhase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

