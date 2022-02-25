Moody's affirms Hankook Tire's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.'s (HKT) Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation primarily reflects HKT's consistent free cash flow generation and net cash position. The strong balance sheet provides HKT with substantial capacity to absorb the likely margin contraction in 2022 and other external shocks," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HKT's Baa2 ratings continue to be underpinned by the company's good operating efficiency, low financial leverage and leadership in the domestic tire market. These credit strengths counterbalance the company's exposure to volatile raw material prices and moderate scale compared with that of top-tier global tire manufacturers.

HKT has good ability to generate free cash flow through the cycle, supported by healthy profitability, moderate capital spending and dividend payments. The company's annual free cash flow has consistently ranged from KRW300 billion to KRW850 billion over the past six years.

As a result, HKT's reported cash and short-term investments grew to KRW2.3 trillion as of the end of 2021 from KRW0.9 trillion two years earlier. At the same time, its debt level remained largely unchanged at KRW1.7 trillion - KRW1.8 trillion over the past several years, resulting in a growing net cash position. This factor provides significant financial headroom against earnings cyclicality and future investment needs.

Moody's expects HKT's EBITA margin to decline to around 8% in 2022 from 10%-11% in 2020-21, because of rising raw material and logistics costs. That said, the company should be able to mitigate the impact of cost increases through price hikes. HKT's profitability would recover in 2023 if global supply disruptions and commodities inflation begin to ease.

Despite the margin contraction, Moody's expects HKT's operating cash flow to still cover its planned capital spending and dividend payment in 2022-23. This situation will lead to a steady increase in its net cash, absent significant acquisition activities.

Consequently, HKT's adjusted debt/EBITDA should remain robust at around 1.5x in 2022-23, which is similar to 1.4x in 2021 and is consistent with HKT's Baa2 rating level.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

HKT faces moderate environmental and social risks because of the physical climate and waste and pollution risks inherent in the manufacturing industry, as well as human capital risks and long-term societal risks posed by various mobility trends.

HKT's governance risks are also moderately negative, mainly because of the concentrated ownership by Hankook & Company Co., Ltd. These risks are mitigated by its prudent financial policy and good management track record.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, Hankook Tire will maintain low financial leverage and a sizeable cash buffer.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company establishes a track record of (1) strong profitability with adjusted EBITA margins exceeding 13%-15%; and (2) a conservative financial profile with a clear financial policy to sustain such a profile, supported by adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 1.2x-1.3x and a net cash position.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) the fundamentals of Hankook Tire's core business deteriorate; or (2) debt increases meaningfully, such that the company's adjusted EBITA margin remains below 8% or adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.2x-2.3x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. is the largest tire manufacturer in Korea by revenue, and the seventh-largest by the same measure on a global basis. It has manufacturing facilities in Korea, China, Hungary, Indonesia, and the US.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hwang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

