Moody's affirms Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical's Baa1 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (HTP).

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that HTP's financial leverage, after having weakened significantly in 2022, will improve over the next 1-2 years, as its earnings recover closer to mid-cycle levels and debt decreases," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's estimates that HTP's adjusted debt/EBITDA deteriorated to about 4.0x in 2022 from 1.6x in 2021, mainly because of a significant decline in earnings and an increase in debt to fund sizable dividend payments and working capital deficits.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects HTP's adjusted debt/EBITDA to improve to about 2.9x in 2023 and 2.3x in 2024, mainly driven by earnings growth and a gradual decline in debt. This level of financial leverage in 2024 is largely consistent with HTP's current rating category, given that Moody's projected 2024 earnings for HTP are still below mid-cycle levels.

Moody's expects HTP's adjusted EBITDA to recover gradually to KRW0.8 trillion-KRW1.0 trillion over 2023-24 after estimated to have decreased to KRW0.6 trillion-KRW0.7 trillion in 2022 from KRW1.4 trillion in 2021. The EBITDA increase in 2023-24 will likely be supported by a gradual recovery in product spreads for HTP's key petrochemical products from a very low base.

Despite an improvement, Moody's believes that HTP's petrochemical earnings will remain moderate mainly because the negative impact of ongoing significant supply additions in the region during 2023 will ease only gradually as demand grows.

In addition, Moody's expects HTP's reported debt to decrease to about KRW2.3 trillion by the end of 2024 from about KRW3.0 trillion as of the end of September 2022, as the company's operating cash flow will exceed its capital spending and dividend payments. Moody's believes that HTP will not pursue large-scale new investments over the next 1-2 years.

HTP's Baa1 ratings continue to reflect the company's competitive position as a leading petrochemical manufacturer in Korea and its diversified product portfolio. These strengths are partly offset by the company's exposure to inherently volatile petrochemical market conditions.

HTP's ratings also incorporate the financial support that the company will likely receive from TotalEnergies SE (A1 stable) -- which owns a 50% stake in HTP through its subsidiary, TotalEnergies Holdings UK Limited -- when needed, given HTP's significant contribution to TotalEnergies' Asian chemical businesses.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, although HTP has generally maintained a decent operating track record, the company is exposed to increasingly stringent environmental regulations. The ratings also consider HTP's track record of high dividend payout ratios over the past several years. Nevertheless, the company's reasonably prudent financial policy and balanced ownership structure mitigate this risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise over time if HTP enhances its business portfolio through further diversification or vertical integration while improving its financial profile, such that it achieves a net cash position.

Moody's could downgrade HTP's ratings if the company's financial metrics remain weak, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis, against a backdrop of structural weakness in industry conditions or a substantial increase in debt due to significant dividend payouts or large-scale investments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical Co., Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated petrochemical manufacturer in Korea with a total annual production capacity of about 13.1 million tons as of the end of September 2022. Its key products include base chemicals, polymers and energy products. It is 50%-owned by Hanwha Impact Corporation and 50%-owned by TotalEnergies SE (A1 stable) through its subsidiary, TotalEnergies Holdings UK Limited.

