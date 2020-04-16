Moody's affirms Harbor Freight's Ba3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Harbor Freight Tools
USA, Inc.'s ("HFT") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Ba3 secured bank
facility rating. The outlook is stable.
"The affirmation of Harbor Freight's ratings reflects that
its stores have been deemed to be essential and as a result the vast majority
of stores remain open with modified hours and certain restrictions".
stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. In
addition, HFT has been able to partially mitigate the higher tariffs
through selective price management, working with their suppliers
or lowering operating costs while maintaining a value focused product
offering although margins will remain constrained. "The affirmation
also takes into consideration HFT's good liquidity position with
a material cash balance and significant availability under its $700
million asset based revolving credit facility due August 2021 which we
expect the company will successfully refinance in the near term"
stated Fahy.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
HFT benefits from its success in providing value priced tools and equipment,
a track record of strong operating performance and further opportunities
for continued store expansion. HFT's business strategy of
direct sourcing and proprietary brands has driven high EBIT margins and
healthy free cash flow. Value priced retailers, such as HFT
should remain well positioned in the current economic environment and
will increase its visibility through disciplined store expansion.
HFT is constrained by its relatively modest scale when compared to the
larger home improvement and auto parts retailers, as well as its
more narrow product offering. HFT is also limited by its track
record of paying sizable debt financed dividends to its shareholders,
that periodically increased debt and leverage but then subsequently deleveraged
through steady growth of earnings. In addition, should tariffs
remain in place for an extended period, HFT's operating margins
will remain below historic levels.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The home improvement sector
has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment although the sector has also been deemed essential for operators
like HFT who's stores have remained open with modified hours and
certain restrictions despite the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Governance is a key rating factor for HFT. HFT's private
ownership is a rating constraint given the potential implications from
both a capital structure and operating perspective. Financial strategies
are always a key concern of privately-owned companies with regards
to the potential for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via
dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.
The stable outlook reflects our view that HFT will be able to navigate
the current operating challenges, that its stores will stay open
and it will maintain good liquidity. The outlook also reflects
our expectation that HFT will manage its store growth effectively and
successfully refinances its ABL revolver, which matures in August
2021 well in advance of its becoming current.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in an upgrade would include a moderate financial
policy that resulted in credit metrics representative of a higher rating
on a consistent and sustained basis. An upgrade would require HFT
to consistently maintain leverage on a debt to EBITDA below 3.75
times on a sustained basis.
The outlook could be changed to negative in the event HFT does not refinance
its ABL before it becomes current at the end of August 2020. Factors
that could result in a downgrade include a sustained deterioration in
operating performance, or if it executed a debt financed dividends
that resulted in a sustained increase in leverage. Quantitatively,
ratings could be downgraded if leverage on a debt to EBITDA basis was
sustained above 4.5 times or if liquidity deteriorated for any
reason.
Privately-held, Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.,
headquartered in Calabasas, California, sells value priced
tools and equipment through over 1,045 stores in 48 states as well
as through the internet and its call centers. Harbor Freight is
owned by Mr. Eric Smidt. Revenues are in excess of $4.9
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
