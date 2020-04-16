Moody's affirms Harbor Freight's Ba3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.'s ("HFT") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Ba3 secured bank facility rating. The outlook is stable.

"The affirmation of Harbor Freight's ratings reflects that its stores have been deemed to be essential and as a result the vast majority of stores remain open with modified hours and certain restrictions". stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. In addition, HFT has been able to partially mitigate the higher tariffs through selective price management, working with their suppliers or lowering operating costs while maintaining a value focused product offering although margins will remain constrained. "The affirmation also takes into consideration HFT's good liquidity position with a material cash balance and significant availability under its $700 million asset based revolving credit facility due August 2021 which we expect the company will successfully refinance in the near term" stated Fahy.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HFT benefits from its success in providing value priced tools and equipment, a track record of strong operating performance and further opportunities for continued store expansion. HFT's business strategy of direct sourcing and proprietary brands has driven high EBIT margins and healthy free cash flow. Value priced retailers, such as HFT should remain well positioned in the current economic environment and will increase its visibility through disciplined store expansion. HFT is constrained by its relatively modest scale when compared to the larger home improvement and auto parts retailers, as well as its more narrow product offering. HFT is also limited by its track record of paying sizable debt financed dividends to its shareholders, that periodically increased debt and leverage but then subsequently deleveraged through steady growth of earnings. In addition, should tariffs remain in place for an extended period, HFT's operating margins will remain below historic levels.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The home improvement sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment although the sector has also been deemed essential for operators like HFT who's stores have remained open with modified hours and certain restrictions despite the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance is a key rating factor for HFT. HFT's private ownership is a rating constraint given the potential implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective. Financial strategies are always a key concern of privately-owned companies with regards to the potential for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.

The stable outlook reflects our view that HFT will be able to navigate the current operating challenges, that its stores will stay open and it will maintain good liquidity. The outlook also reflects our expectation that HFT will manage its store growth effectively and successfully refinances its ABL revolver, which matures in August 2021 well in advance of its becoming current.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade would include a moderate financial policy that resulted in credit metrics representative of a higher rating on a consistent and sustained basis. An upgrade would require HFT to consistently maintain leverage on a debt to EBITDA below 3.75 times on a sustained basis.

The outlook could be changed to negative in the event HFT does not refinance its ABL before it becomes current at the end of August 2020. Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained deterioration in operating performance, or if it executed a debt financed dividends that resulted in a sustained increase in leverage. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if leverage on a debt to EBITDA basis was sustained above 4.5 times or if liquidity deteriorated for any reason.

Privately-held, Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc., headquartered in Calabasas, California, sells value priced tools and equipment through over 1,045 stores in 48 states as well as through the internet and its call centers. Harbor Freight is owned by Mr. Eric Smidt. Revenues are in excess of $4.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

