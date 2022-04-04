Moody's affirms Hawaii Pacific Health's A1; outlook stable

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Hawaii Pacific Health's (HPH) A1 revenue bond rating. The outlook is stable. HPH has approximately $423 million of total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 revenue bond rating reflects the expected continuation of a number of fundamental credit strengths, including: a leading market position in the state; very strong clinical offerings; a dynamic and flexible management style; and favorable balance sheets measures which have continued to improve over the last two years. Challenges include: material competition in HPH's primary service area of Oahu; a somewhat challenging payer mix; a consolidated payer market; and recent operating challenges. Operating results declined significantly in fiscal 2020, and while margins showed improvement in fiscal 2021 and through the first six months of fiscal 2022, they still remain well below historical levels. We expect certain operational headwinds to continue, and for margins to remain suppressed in the near future. Additional challenges include high levels of capital spending over the next three years, and the expectation of additional debt (which has not yet been factored into the current rating).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HPH will gradually improve operating performance, and maintain favorable liquidity and debt measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant expansion of scope and revenue base resulting in a more dominant market position

- Further improvement of leverage, balance sheet and operating measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of operating performance from current levels

- Significant weakening of market position- Material increase in debt, without a commensurate increase in cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts of the Obligated Group, which includes Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic & Hospital, Wilcox Memorial Hospital, and HPH (the parent), which make up 100% of the system's total operating revenues, and 98% of the system's net assets. Entities not included in the Obligated Group include the medical groups (other than the Straub Clinic) and the foundations. Bonds have a rate covenant equal to 1.1 times debt service. Other covenants include a minimum days cash on hand test of 90 days, and a maximum debt to capitalization requirement of 65%.

PROFILE

Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) is a not-for-profit regional health system headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. The system was created from the merger of Kapi'olani Health, Straub Clinic and Hospital, and Wilcox Health in fiscal 2002. Currently, HPH's Oahu presence consists of: Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children, a licensed children's hospital with a total of 253 beds (plus 66 bassinets); Pali Momi Medical Center, a 118 bed acute care community hospital located in West Oahu; and Straub Clinic and Hospital, which operates 159 beds, and has an emergency burn unit and expertise in open heart and other cardiovascular procedures. HPH's fourth hospital, Wilcox Memorial Hospital, is the primary health care facility on the island of Kauai, operating 72 acute care beds. In addition to its inpatient facilities, HPH operates a number of ambulatory sites, and employs over 500 physicians. In fiscal 2021, HPH generated nearly $1.5 billion in revenues, and admitted over 28,000 patients.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Spielman

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

