Moody's affirms HealthChannels B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco, LLC ("HealthChannels")
including the B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability
of Default Rating, and B3 ratings on the senior secured revolving
credit facility and term loan. The rating outlook is stable.
The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that HealthChannels
will continue to slowly recover scribe volumes, despite currently
remaining well below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Moody's
views HealthChannels financial leverage as high, but the company's
highly variable cost structure and good liquidity will enable it to continue
recovering from the negative impacts of the pandemic.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco,
LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco,
LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATING RATIONALE
HealthChannels' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's
very narrow focus on the medical scribe industry. The ratings also
reflect HealthChannels high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA of approximately
6.1 times for the last twelve month period ended September 30,
2021. Moody's expects HealthChannel's financial leverage
to peak in the low 7 times range in 2022, before declining back
to the low 6 times range thereafter. The company has moderate size
and scale with revenues of approximately $260 million. The
ratings are also constrained by HealthChannels moderate customer concentration
given that, while spread across multiple sites and markets,
the company's top five customers account for over one-quarter
of its revenues.
The ratings are supported by HealthChannels market leading position within
the medical scribe industry. HealthChannels ratings are also supported
by its highly variable cost structure, which provides for meaningful
flexibility. The ratings also reflect the company's good
liquidity with cash balances of approximately $32 million as of
September 30, 2021. Moody's expects the company will
maintain modestly positive free cash flow and full availability on its
$30 million revolving credit facility, which expires in April
2023. Moody's expects the company will address the expiration
of the revolving credit facility in the near-term.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that HealthChannels'
scribe hours will continue to improve but remain below pre-pandemic
levels. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that
financial leverage will remain high but will improve as the pandemic subsides,
and that the company will maintain good liquidity.
HealthChannels' senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised
of a $30 million revolver and $385 million term loan,
is rated B3, equivalent to the company's B3 CFR. The rating
reflects the fact that the first lien credit facility constitutes the
preponderance of the company's debt.
Social and governance considerations are a material factor in HealthChannels'
ratings. The ratings reflect negative social risk as a result of
the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. HealthChannels experienced a
significant decline in scribe hours (particularly in the outpatient segment),
at the onset of the pandemic in late March and April 2020. While
scribe hours are improving, we expect the timeline for that recovery
to be long and for the company's billed scribe hours and revenues
to stay well below pre-pandemic levels in the near future.
With respect to governance, the company's financial policies
remain aggressive under private equity ownership by Vesey Street Capital
Partners. In 2018, the company made a largely debt-financed
$100 million distribution to shareholders, as well as a largely
debt-financed acquisition of PhysAssist Scribes. Moody's
believes the equity sponsor could pursue additional opportunistic tuck-in
acquisitions, which could potentially increase financial leverage,
although any large acquisitions would be less likely until a more meaningful
recovery from the effects of the pandemic takes place.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if HealthChannels effectively manages its
growth while achieving greater scale. An upgrade could also occur
if the company's debt/EBITDA approaches 5.0 times and demonstrates
more conservative financial policies. The ratings could also be
upgraded if HealthChannels maintains sustained positive free cash flow
and has very good liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's expansion strategy
fails to produce profitable revenue growth. Ratings could also
be downgraded if the company experiences continued declines in scribe
hours resulting in structural revenue deterioration. Further,
debt-funded acquisitions or dividends could result in a ratings
downgrade. Lastly, the ratings could be downgraded if liquidity
weakened, partially reflected in sustained negative free cash flow
or a failure to extend the maturity of the revolving credit facility.
Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, HealthChannels provides
medical scribing services to hospitals and physician staffing companies.
HealthChannels is majority-owned by private equity firm Vesey Street
Capital Partners, LLC. The company generated revenues of
approximately $260 million for the last twelve months ended September
30, 2021.
