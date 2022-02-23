Moody's affirms HealthChannels B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco, LLC ("HealthChannels") including the B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B3 ratings on the senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that HealthChannels will continue to slowly recover scribe volumes, despite currently remaining well below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Moody's views HealthChannels financial leverage as high, but the company's highly variable cost structure and good liquidity will enable it to continue recovering from the negative impacts of the pandemic.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HealthChannels Intermediate Holdco, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATING RATIONALE

HealthChannels' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's very narrow focus on the medical scribe industry. The ratings also reflect HealthChannels high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA of approximately 6.1 times for the last twelve month period ended September 30, 2021. Moody's expects HealthChannel's financial leverage to peak in the low 7 times range in 2022, before declining back to the low 6 times range thereafter. The company has moderate size and scale with revenues of approximately $260 million. The ratings are also constrained by HealthChannels moderate customer concentration given that, while spread across multiple sites and markets, the company's top five customers account for over one-quarter of its revenues.

The ratings are supported by HealthChannels market leading position within the medical scribe industry. HealthChannels ratings are also supported by its highly variable cost structure, which provides for meaningful flexibility. The ratings also reflect the company's good liquidity with cash balances of approximately $32 million as of September 30, 2021. Moody's expects the company will maintain modestly positive free cash flow and full availability on its $30 million revolving credit facility, which expires in April 2023. Moody's expects the company will address the expiration of the revolving credit facility in the near-term.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that HealthChannels' scribe hours will continue to improve but remain below pre-pandemic levels. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage will remain high but will improve as the pandemic subsides, and that the company will maintain good liquidity.

HealthChannels' senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $30 million revolver and $385 million term loan, is rated B3, equivalent to the company's B3 CFR. The rating reflects the fact that the first lien credit facility constitutes the preponderance of the company's debt.

Social and governance considerations are a material factor in HealthChannels' ratings. The ratings reflect negative social risk as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. HealthChannels experienced a significant decline in scribe hours (particularly in the outpatient segment), at the onset of the pandemic in late March and April 2020. While scribe hours are improving, we expect the timeline for that recovery to be long and for the company's billed scribe hours and revenues to stay well below pre-pandemic levels in the near future. With respect to governance, the company's financial policies remain aggressive under private equity ownership by Vesey Street Capital Partners. In 2018, the company made a largely debt-financed $100 million distribution to shareholders, as well as a largely debt-financed acquisition of PhysAssist Scribes. Moody's believes the equity sponsor could pursue additional opportunistic tuck-in acquisitions, which could potentially increase financial leverage, although any large acquisitions would be less likely until a more meaningful recovery from the effects of the pandemic takes place.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if HealthChannels effectively manages its growth while achieving greater scale. An upgrade could also occur if the company's debt/EBITDA approaches 5.0 times and demonstrates more conservative financial policies. The ratings could also be upgraded if HealthChannels maintains sustained positive free cash flow and has very good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's expansion strategy fails to produce profitable revenue growth. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company experiences continued declines in scribe hours resulting in structural revenue deterioration. Further, debt-funded acquisitions or dividends could result in a ratings downgrade. Lastly, the ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakened, partially reflected in sustained negative free cash flow or a failure to extend the maturity of the revolving credit facility.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, HealthChannels provides medical scribing services to hospitals and physician staffing companies. HealthChannels is majority-owned by private equity firm Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC. The company generated revenues of approximately $260 million for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

