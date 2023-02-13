Moody's affirms Healthpeak's Baa1 ratings, outlook stable

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating and P-2 short-term commercial paper rating of Healthpeak OP, LLC, formerly known as Healthpeak Properties, Inc., following its conversion to an Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust (UPREIT) structure. Moody's also assigned a Baa1 issuer rating to Healthpeak OP's new parent holding company, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (collectively "Healthpeak"). The rating outlook is stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's view that this reorganization does not impact Healthpeak's credit profile or liquidity. The newly formed operating subsidiary owns substantially all of the REIT's real estate assets and remains the debtor on existing debts and there is no change in the structural priority of these debt.

The affirmation also reflects Healthpeak's strong and stable cash flows generated by its high-quality portfolio of life science and medical office building (MOBs) assets. Healthpeak also retains reasonable leverage for its existing ratings, strong fixed charge coverage and a mostly unencumbered property portfolio that enhances financial flexibility.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the REIT will continue to demonstrate stable operating performance while showing continued progress on leasing up its development pipeline in line with expected returns.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Healthpeak OP, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Healthpeak OP, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Healthpeak's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the REIT's large scale and high quality, mostly unencumbered property portfolio focused across life sciences, medical office buildings (MOBs) and, to a lesser extent, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs). Fundamentals for MOBs and life sciences remain attractive and Moody's expects the REIT's investments will continue to generate solid cash flow growth over the coming years despite weakness in the macroeconomic environment. MOBs will continue to benefit from the broader trend that is driving more care and procedures away from the hospital and into outpatient settings that offer better quality, lower-cost care. Life sciences demand also remains healthy, although we do expect it to moderate from exceptionally high levels of recent years.

Key credit challenges include geographic concentration, as San Francisco and Boston comprise 30% and 11% of Healthpeak's portfolio income, respectively. Healthpeak also has a large appetite for development, which has associated construction and lease-up risk. The REIT's existing pipeline totals $929 million but was 76% pre-leased at 4Q22 which mitigates these risks.

Moody's also notes the life sciences market is becoming increasingly competitive as traditional office landlords are looking to life sciences tenancy and conversion opportunities as a way of combatting weak demand in the office market more generally. Healthpeak's significant scale and operating expertise within its chosen sub-markets offers it an advantage, but risks remain as the traditional office market continues to evolve. Moody's also notes that life sciences demand is driven by biotech funding and capital raises, which can be volatile.

Healthpeak maintains good liquidity, supported by a $3 billion unsecured revolver and modest amounts of retained cash flow that helps fund its development pipeline. The REIT had $996 million of commercial paper outstanding/line draws as of year-end 2022, but subsequently increased capacity via a $400 million bond issuance executed in January 2023. Upcoming maturities are manageable with $90 million of maturities in 2023, $7 million in 2024, and $803 million in 2025.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the REIT will continue to demonstrate stable operating performance while showing continued progress on leasing up its development pipeline in line with expected returns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would likely reflect Net Debt/EBITDA closer to 5.0x, as well as positive same-property NOI growth (with contribution from all business lines) on a sustained basis. Decreased geographic concentration, with no market comprising more than 10% of income, as well as fixed charge coverage above 4.5x would also be needed. Ratings could be downgraded if Net Debt/EBITDA were to rise above mid-6x or should secured debt increase above 10% of gross assets. Fixed charge coverage in the low 3x range could also cause a downgrade.

Healthpeak (NYSE-PEAK), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages a diverse portfolio of assets across life science, medical office buildings, and, to a lesser extent, continuing care retirement communities. As of December 31, 2022, the REIT's gross assets approximated $19 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

