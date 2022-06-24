Moody's affirms Hearthside's B3 CFR; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of H-Food Holdings, LLC ("Hearthside"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), the B2 rating on the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and senior secured first lien term loans, and the Caa2 rating on the company's $350 million senior unsecured global notes. Moody's revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that Hearthside's operating performance will remain weak and free cash flow will remain negative in the next 12 months as the company faces inflationary headwinds, labor issues, and supply chain challenges. As of March 26. 2022, Hearthside's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA (pro-forma for Interbake) was very high at over 10.5x. Rising interest rates are also pressuring the company's free cash flow because of a sizable amount of floating rate debt, with negative free cash flow creating reliance on the $202.5 million revolver and draw down of cash to fund the roughly $20 million of required annual term loan amortization and reinvestment. An inability to execute an operational turnaround and reduce leverage will make it challenging to refinance approaching maturities (revolver in November 2024 and first lien term loan in May 2025) and would increase default risk.

Moody's nonetheless affirmed the ratings because the company should be able to reduce Moody's adjusted debt-EBITDA leverage to below 8x within the next 12 to 18 months through EBITDA growth in 2023, as recently implemented price increase help to offset inflationary headwinds. In addition, employee wage increases have helped to improve the fill rates at its plants and should eventually reduce employee turnover. Hearthside's supply chain issues could persist in the next 6 to 12 months. However, Moody's believes the company should be able to restore EBITDA growth in 2023 due to implemented price increases that will help offest inflationary headwinds despite continued supply chain challenges. The affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that the company's $77 million cash balance as of March 2022 and unused capacity on the $202.5 million revolver ($50 million drawn as of March 2022) provide adequate liquidity to fund the cash burn and debt service over the next year while the company executes initiatives to stabilize and improve EBITDA.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: H-Food Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

….Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit Facility expiring 2024, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

….Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan expiring 2025, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

….Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2026, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: H-Food Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hearthside's B3 CFR reflects its high financial leverage with Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA of 10.6x (pro-forma for the acquisition of Interbake) as of March 26, 2022, the risk in achieving targeted profitability from its capital expansion program, and earnings and cash flow pressure from operating amid high cost inflation and challenging supply chain conditions. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage to fall below 8.0x within 12-18 months, as the company takes steps to counteract the earnings headwinds and drive EBITDA growth including recent prices increases, improving labor fill rates at the company's plants, and improved plant utilization. Although Hearthside's legacy business had approximately 90% of its raw material costs contractually passed through to its customers, there was a lag in timing of the pass through. In addition, Interbake didn't have any pass through contracts with its customers, so management had to renegotiate all the Interbake contracts. Hearthside should begin to see an improvement in its EBITDA by the end of 2022. Hearthside's B3 CFR also reflects event risk, such as additional leveraged acquisitions and aggressive shareholder distributions, given the company's financial sponsor ownership, as well as high customer concentration. At the same time, the credit profile favorably reflects the company's sizable scale and good position as a contract manufacturer and packager of food products. The company has long-standing relationships with leading US food companies and manages the bulk of its commodity exposure due to pass-through cost arrangements.

Moody's expects Hearthside to operate with adequate liquidity based on $77 million of cash as of March 26, 2022, approximately $152.5 million of availability under the $202.5 million first lien revolver, and no meaningful maturities through 2023 aside from approximately $20 million of required annual term loan amortization.

Hearthside has exposure to environmental risks because it is reliant on raw materials such as meats, cheese, eggs, bread, nuts, fruit, flour, oils and chocolates, and waste and pollution through the use of packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled.

Hearthside like other overall packaged food sector is expose to social risks related to responsible production and customer relations. The company must cost-effectively manage a supply chain to ensure sufficient flow of raw materials to meet production schedules. In addition, the company's exposure to customer relations reflects risks around proper labeling, contamination, or product recalls.

Moody's views Hearthside's financial policies as aggressive given its high financial leverage, private equity ownership and focus on growth through acquisitions that can lead to increased debt and integration risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company improves operating performance including positive organic growth and a higher EBITDA margin, generates sustained and comfortably positive free cash flow, and reduces financial leverage such that debt to EBITDA approaches 6x.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance does not improve, financial policy turns more aggressive, or liquidity deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if interest coverage measured as EBITA to interest approaches 1.0x, or the company does not generate positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hearthside is a contract manufacturer and packager of packaged food products in North America and to a lesser extent Europe. Primary product categories include refrigerated and frozen foods, bars and components, baked goods and packaging. The company supplies companies such as General Mills, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, and Mondelez. Revenue is approximately $3.6 billion. Hearthside is owned by an investment group led by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Partners Group following an April 2018 leveraged buyout.

