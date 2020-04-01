Moody's affirms HeidelbergCement's Baa3 rating; changes the outlook to stable from positive

Frankfurt am Main, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed HeidelbergCement AG's (HC) Baa3 long term issuer
rating and has also affirmed the group's backed senior unsecured
rating at Baa3 and the senior unsecured EMTN rating at (P)Baa3.
The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.
"Our decision to stabilize HC's rating outlook reflects the material
deterioration in the operating environment as a result of lockdowns announced
across the world in order to contain the coronavirus spreading.
Hence, we revised down our expectations and do not foresee further
improvement in the company's credit metrics in the coming 12-18
months" says Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst
and lead analyst for HeidelbergCement.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented and we view them as a social risk
factor under our assessment of ESG considerations. Moreover,
Moody's expects macroeconomic growth in both Europe and the US to
turn negative this year, creating a challenging environment for
a cyclical Building Materials industry.
Against this backdrop Moody's does not expect HC's credit
metrics to continue improving to the levels commensurate with a higher
rating -- retained cash flow (RCF)/ net debt above 25% and
gross leverage below 3.5x, both Moody's adjusted.
RCF/ net debt was close to 22% at the end of 2019, improving
from around 15% in 2016, though gross leverage was still
high at 4.1x. Moody's has previously anticipated an
acceleration of deleveraging in 2020 and a reduction in the outstanding
gross debt amount on the back of solid free cash flow generation (€632
million Moody's adjusted FCF in 2019) and a good liquidity position
with close to €3.5 billion of cash at the end of 2019 (compared
to around €2 billion on average in the previous four years).
However, in the current environment Moody's expects HC to
mainly focus on liquidity preservation and not debt reduction, which,
in combination with softer earnings this year, will most likely
result in weakening credit metrics positioning HC weakly in the Baa3 rating
category.
HC's Baa3 rating continues to reflect the group's robust business
profile supported by its large scale, good geographical and product
diversification as well as the protection from very high barriers to entry
to the industry HC operates in. The rating is furthermore supported
by the company's track record of positive free cash flow generation
throughout the business cycle and its good liquidity position currently.
In its base case Moody's expects the macroeconomic growth to pick
up in 2021 as fiscal and monetary authorities are increasingly stepping
up the level of support to their respective economies. Though,
there is a considerable uncertainty with regard to how long the virus
will take to be fully contained and how long economic activity will remain
disrupted.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on HC's rating reflects Moody's expectation that
a stabilisation in the second half of 2020 and growth in 2021 would allow
HC's credit metrics to remain close to the required ranges for the
current rating category.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt improves towards
25% and
• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines towards 3.5x
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN
Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt drops sustainably
below 20% and
• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA deteriorated to above 4x
LIQUIDITY
HC's liquidity is solid. The group had around €3.5
billion in cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet as of year-end
2019 and an undrawn €3 billion revolving credit facility (RCF).
The company has a track record of generating positive free cash flow post
dividends even in recession as earnings drop is compensated by capex and
working capital reductions. The company has a well spread debt
maturity profile, which is however still somewhat biased towards
2020 maturities amounting to €2.2 billion.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are a material factor in this rating action.
HC is exposed to a stricter regulation of CO2 emissions, especially
in regards to Phase IV of the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) that will
run from 2021 to 2030. However, given the company's
broad regional diversification, its large amount of existing emission
allowance in the EU that would cover its CO2 emission until 2022 and HC's
commitment to reduce its CO2 emission by 30% by 2030, Moody's
does not expect environmental issues and the energy transition to have
a significant adverse effect on the company's operating and financial
performance in the next 12-18 months.
PROFILE
HeidelbergCement AG is one of the world's largest heavy building material
producer and the world leader in aggregates, with strong market
positions in mature Western European countries, such as Germany,
Scandinavia, Benelux and the UK, but also across emerging
markets of Eastern Europe as well as in the US, Canada, Africa
and Asia. HC generated €18.9 billion revenue in 2019.
The company is listed on the German stock exchange and its largest shareholder
is Mr. Ludwig Merckle, who owns a 26.7% stake
in the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: HeidelbergCement AG
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: HeidelbergCement Finance Luxembourg S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
Affirmations:
..Issuer: HeidelbergCement AG
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: HeidelbergCement Finance Luxembourg S.A.
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vitali Morgovski, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454