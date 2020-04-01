Moody's affirms HeidelbergCement's Baa3 rating; changes the outlook to stable from positive

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers HeidelbergCement AG HeidelbergCement Finance Luxembourg S.A. "Our decision to stabilize HC's rating outlook reflects the material deterioration in the operating environment as a result of lockdowns announced across the world in order to contain the coronavirus spreading. Hence, we revised down our expectations and do not foresee further improvement in the company's credit metrics in the coming 12-18 months" says Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for HeidelbergCement. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented and we view them as a social risk factor under our assessment of ESG considerations. Moreover, Moody's expects macroeconomic growth in both Europe and the US to turn negative this year, creating a challenging environment for a cyclical Building Materials industry. Against this backdrop Moody's does not expect HC's credit metrics to continue improving to the levels commensurate with a higher rating -- retained cash flow (RCF)/ net debt above 25% and gross leverage below 3.5x, both Moody's adjusted. RCF/ net debt was close to 22% at the end of 2019, improving from around 15% in 2016, though gross leverage was still high at 4.1x. Moody's has previously anticipated an acceleration of deleveraging in 2020 and a reduction in the outstanding gross debt amount on the back of solid free cash flow generation (€632 million Moody's adjusted FCF in 2019) and a good liquidity position with close to €3.5 billion of cash at the end of 2019 (compared to around €2 billion on average in the previous four years). However, in the current environment Moody's expects HC to mainly focus on liquidity preservation and not debt reduction, which, in combination with softer earnings this year, will most likely result in weakening credit metrics positioning HC weakly in the Baa3 rating category. HC's Baa3 rating continues to reflect the group's robust business profile supported by its large scale, good geographical and product diversification as well as the protection from very high barriers to entry to the industry HC operates in. The rating is furthermore supported by the company's track record of positive free cash flow generation throughout the business cycle and its good liquidity position currently. In its base case Moody's expects the macroeconomic growth to pick up in 2021 as fiscal and monetary authorities are increasingly stepping up the level of support to their respective economies. Though, there is a considerable uncertainty with regard to how long the virus will take to be fully contained and how long economic activity will remain disrupted. RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook on HC's rating reflects Moody's expectation that a stabilisation in the second half of 2020 and growth in 2021 would allow HC's credit metrics to remain close to the required ranges for the current rating category. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP Positive rating pressure could arise if: • Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt improves towards 25% and • Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines towards 3.5x WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if: • Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt drops sustainably below 20% and • Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA deteriorated to above 4x LIQUIDITY HC's liquidity is solid. The group had around €3.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet as of year-end 2019 and an undrawn €3 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). The company has a track record of generating positive free cash flow post dividends even in recession as earnings drop is compensated by capex and working capital reductions. The company has a well spread debt maturity profile, which is however still somewhat biased towards 2020 maturities amounting to €2.2 billion. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Environmental considerations are a material factor in this rating action. HC is exposed to a stricter regulation of CO2 emissions, especially in regards to Phase IV of the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) that will run from 2021 to 2030. However, given the company's broad regional diversification, its large amount of existing emission allowance in the EU that would cover its CO2 emission until 2022 and HC's commitment to reduce its CO2 emission by 30% by 2030, Moody's does not expect environmental issues and the energy transition to have a significant adverse effect on the company's operating and financial performance in the next 12-18 months. PROFILE HeidelbergCement AG is one of the world's largest heavy building material producer and the world leader in aggregates, with strong market positions in mature Western European countries, such as Germany, Scandinavia, Benelux and the UK, but also across emerging markets of Eastern Europe as well as in the US, Canada, Africa and Asia. HC generated €18.9 billion revenue in 2019. The company is listed on the German stock exchange and its largest shareholder is Mr. Ludwig Merckle, who owns a 26.7% stake in the company. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: HeidelbergCement AG ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive ..Issuer: HeidelbergCement Finance Luxembourg S.A. ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive Affirmations: ..Issuer: HeidelbergCement AG .... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3 ....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-3 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 ..Issuer: HeidelbergCement Finance Luxembourg S.A. ....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-3 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 