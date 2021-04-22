Moody's affirms Helios Software's B2 CFR and assigns B2 to new secured notes; outlook stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 corporate
family rating ("CFR") and B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR")
of Helios Software Holdings, Inc. ("Helios"),
an operating subsidiary of parent company, ION Corporate Solutions
Finance Limited ("ION "). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed
the B2 rating of Helios' senior secured first lien credit facility
and assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $350 million first lien
senior secured notes issued by Helios. The net proceeds from the
new debt will predominantly be used to repay a similar amount of the company's
existing term loan debt in a largely debt leverage neutral transaction.
The outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Helios Software Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD4) from (LGD3)
..Issuer: ION Corporate Solutions Finance S.a.r.l.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD4) from (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Helios Software Holdings, Inc.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Helios Software Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: ION Corporate Solutions Finance S.a.r.l.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR of Helios reflects the high pro forma trailing debt leverage
of its parent company, ION, of approximately 6x (Moody's adjusted)
as well as ION's relatively limited scale as a niche provider of
software and services for treasury risk management, foreign exchange
processing, and energy and commodity trading risk management ("E/CTRM")
applications. Debt leverage is approximately 7x when expensing
capitalized software costs.
The company's credit quality is also negatively impacted by ongoing
volatility in operating performance from non-recurring professional
services which caused overall sales to contract by 7% in 2020.
Following a moderate recovery in 2021, Moody's believes that
the software provider's organic revenue growth prospects will be modest
over the intermediate term due to maturing target markets. Additionally,
corporate governance concerns related to the company's concentrated
ownership by ION Investment Group ("ION Investment") present
an element of uncertainty as the potential for incremental acquisitions
and shareholder distributions could constrain deleveraging efforts.
However, these credit risks are partially mitigated by ION's solid
market position within its niche offerings serving over 2,300 of
the world's largest corporations, financial institutions,
central banks, and energy and utility companies. The company's
credit quality is also supported by a largely subscription-based
sales model that provides a degree of top-line visibility given
a significant proportion of recurring revenue and minimal client attrition.
These factors, coupled with improving projected profitability metrics,
should facilitate healthy free cash flow production.
The B2 ratings for the company's first lien bank debt and the proposed
senior secured bonds reflect the borrower's B2-PD PDR and
a Loss Given Default ("LGD") assessment of LGD4. The
B2 secured debt ratings are consistent with the CFR as the secured debt
instruments account for the preponderance of ION's debt structure.
ION Ltd's pro forma cash balance of approximately $128 million
following the completion of the proposed financing supports the parent
company's good liquidity that is also bolstered by Moody's
expectation of free cash flow generation of approximately 8% of
debt over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is further
enhanced by an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility,
but the revolver is considered small in relation to the company's
projected interest expense. While the term loans are not subject
to financial covenants, the revolving credit facility has a springing
covenant based on a maximum net leverage ratio which the company should
be comfortably in compliance with over the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ION will generate
moderate organic revenue growth over the next 12 months, but could
be impacted by a degree of ongoing sales volatility principally from professional
services offerings. The realization of anticipated cost synergies
should fuel modest improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins and drive a
contraction in pro forma debt leverage over the balance of 2021 towards
the mid 5x level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if ION realizes consistent revenue and EBITDA
growth while adhering to a conservative financial policy such that debt
to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained below 4.5x
(below 5x when expensing capitalized software costs) and annual free cash
flow/debt exceeds 10%.
The ratings could be downgraded if ION were to experience a weakening
competitive position, revenue contracts and cash flow generation
weakens, or the company maintains aggressive financial policies
such that debt leverage is expected to approach 6x (6.5x when expensing
capitalized software costs) and annual free cash flow/debt contracts to
below 5%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Helios and its parent company ION, both owned by ION Investment,
provide software and services for treasury risk management, foreign
exchange processing, and energy and commodity trading risk management
(E/CTRM) applications. Moody's expects the company's
revenues to approach $635 million in 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lee Zeltser
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653