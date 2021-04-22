Moody's affirms Helios Software's B2 CFR and assigns B2 to new secured notes; outlook stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") of Helios Software Holdings, Inc. ("Helios"), an operating subsidiary of parent company, ION Corporate Solutions Finance Limited ("ION "). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 rating of Helios' senior secured first lien credit facility and assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $350 million first lien senior secured notes issued by Helios. The net proceeds from the new debt will predominantly be used to repay a similar amount of the company's existing term loan debt in a largely debt leverage neutral transaction. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Helios Software Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4) from (LGD3)

..Issuer: ION Corporate Solutions Finance S.a.r.l.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Helios Software Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Helios Software Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: ION Corporate Solutions Finance S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR of Helios reflects the high pro forma trailing debt leverage of its parent company, ION, of approximately 6x (Moody's adjusted) as well as ION's relatively limited scale as a niche provider of software and services for treasury risk management, foreign exchange processing, and energy and commodity trading risk management ("E/CTRM") applications. Debt leverage is approximately 7x when expensing capitalized software costs.

The company's credit quality is also negatively impacted by ongoing volatility in operating performance from non-recurring professional services which caused overall sales to contract by 7% in 2020. Following a moderate recovery in 2021, Moody's believes that the software provider's organic revenue growth prospects will be modest over the intermediate term due to maturing target markets. Additionally, corporate governance concerns related to the company's concentrated ownership by ION Investment Group ("ION Investment") present an element of uncertainty as the potential for incremental acquisitions and shareholder distributions could constrain deleveraging efforts.

However, these credit risks are partially mitigated by ION's solid market position within its niche offerings serving over 2,300 of the world's largest corporations, financial institutions, central banks, and energy and utility companies. The company's credit quality is also supported by a largely subscription-based sales model that provides a degree of top-line visibility given a significant proportion of recurring revenue and minimal client attrition. These factors, coupled with improving projected profitability metrics, should facilitate healthy free cash flow production.

The B2 ratings for the company's first lien bank debt and the proposed senior secured bonds reflect the borrower's B2-PD PDR and a Loss Given Default ("LGD") assessment of LGD4. The B2 secured debt ratings are consistent with the CFR as the secured debt instruments account for the preponderance of ION's debt structure.

ION Ltd's pro forma cash balance of approximately $128 million following the completion of the proposed financing supports the parent company's good liquidity that is also bolstered by Moody's expectation of free cash flow generation of approximately 8% of debt over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is further enhanced by an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility, but the revolver is considered small in relation to the company's projected interest expense. While the term loans are not subject to financial covenants, the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum net leverage ratio which the company should be comfortably in compliance with over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ION will generate moderate organic revenue growth over the next 12 months, but could be impacted by a degree of ongoing sales volatility principally from professional services offerings. The realization of anticipated cost synergies should fuel modest improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins and drive a contraction in pro forma debt leverage over the balance of 2021 towards the mid 5x level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if ION realizes consistent revenue and EBITDA growth while adhering to a conservative financial policy such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained below 4.5x (below 5x when expensing capitalized software costs) and annual free cash flow/debt exceeds 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if ION were to experience a weakening competitive position, revenue contracts and cash flow generation weakens, or the company maintains aggressive financial policies such that debt leverage is expected to approach 6x (6.5x when expensing capitalized software costs) and annual free cash flow/debt contracts to below 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Helios and its parent company ION, both owned by ION Investment, provide software and services for treasury risk management, foreign exchange processing, and energy and commodity trading risk management (E/CTRM) applications. Moody's expects the company's revenues to approach $635 million in 2021.

