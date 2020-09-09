Moody's affirms Helios Towers B2 rating, stable outlook

London, 09 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating on Helios Towers plc (HT) and affirmed the B2 rating assigned to the $750 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2025 issued by HTA Group, Ltd. (HTA). The rating on the proposed $200 million tap issuance, if issued, will have the same rating as the B2 rating assigned to the $750 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2025 as Moody's considers it as an upsize of the existing bond. The rating outlook is stable.

The B2 CFR affirmation follows a number of events over the past weeks, which include Moody's downgrade of the Government of Tanzania rating to B2 stable from B1 negative on 21 August, and the company's announcement on 12 August to acquire 1,220 towers in Senegal (Ba3 negative) followed by an announcement on 9 September to issue $200 million on top of its existing $750 million notes due 2025.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR affirmation reflects the underlying strength and resilience of the business during the covid-19 pandemic and that the expected increase in Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to 4.8x (post tap issuance and pre Senegal closing) by year end 2020 will remain within Moody's expectations for a B2 rating. The $200 million tap issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the funding of the Senegal tower acquisition for €160 million ($189 million). In doing so it will preserve the strong liquidity and provide the company with the financial capacity to pursue its expansion strategy.

The ratings are constrained by the high risk sovereign environments where the company operates, notably the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC - Caa1 stable), Tanzania (B2 stable), Ghana (B3 negative) and the Republic of the Congo (ROC - Caa2 stable), which make up 41%, 42%, 10% and 7% of HT's revenues in 2019, respectively. The weakening sovereign environments, as reflected by Moody's recent downgrade of Tanzania combined with Moody's negative outlooks on Senegal, Ghana and South Africa, weigh down on Helios Towers overall B2 credit profile. The announcement to enter the Senegal tower market however increases the company's exposure to a higher-rated sovereign market.

HT's B2 CFR is supported by (1) the company's leading market position in the telecom tower business in three of the five African markets where it operates; (2) track record of strong tower and co-location growth resulting in increasing Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin to 54.2% for last 12 months to 30 June 2020 (LTM June 2020); and (3) annuity-like contracted cash flow stream underpinned by long term contracts (average remaining contract life of 6.8 years representing $2.8 billion in future revenues) with leading mobile network operators (MNO).

The rating is constrained by (1) mid-tier scale with a tower portfolio 7,092 sites generating revenues of $401 million in LTM June 2020; (2) customer concentration given 82% of contracted revenue as at 30 June 2020 were attributable to five MNOs; (3) lack of a track record in generating positive free cash flows although this is expected to improve; and (4) exposure to currency risks stemming from the mismatch between its dollar debt and multi-currency cash flows where around 35% of EBITDA generation is in local currency, albeit with protections in the form of periodic CPI and power price escalators correlated to the U.S. dollar.

HT benefits from a strong liquidity position supported by $213 million unrestricted cash balance as of 30 June 2020, which will be temporarily boosted by the tap issuance proceeds, and of which around $163 million is held by group treasury in offshore accounts in Mauritius, London and Isle of Man. This is further strengthened by the $70 million revolving credit facility (RCF) which Moody's expects will remain undrawn for the next 18 months and $160 million undrawn term loan which is available for capital spending and potential tower acquisitions.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook assumes that HT will continue to maintain conservative financial policies and a strong liquidity profile while pursuing its expansion strategy. The ratings further presume supportive regulatory, political and economic environments and unrestricted ability to repatriate funds from the countries of operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this point because of HT's operational exposure to countries with low ratings. In the absence of sovereign considerations, upward rating pressure would develop if debt EBITDA is sustainably below 4.5x and there is a track record of free cash flow generation.

Moody's would consider a negative rating action if one of the sovereign ratings of its key markets, such as Tanzania and DRC, were to be downgraded or outlook changed to negative, or if HT's regional revenue split were to materially change from current levels, exposing the company to overall weaker sovereign environments. Downward pressure on the ratings could also emanate from (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA trending towards 5.5x; (2) sustained negative free cash flow generation; (3) weak liquidity; and (4) a deterioration in the credit standing of its major tenants.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Dion Bate, +971-4-237-9504.

Headquartered in London, HT is the only independent tower company providing services in the DRC, Tanzania and the ROC, with a number two market position in Ghana. The company entered South Africa in early 2019 through a partnership with Vulatel and acquired a controlling interest in SA Towers.

HT has tower service contracts with the local mobile operating entities of Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone, Baa2 negative), Orange (Baa1 stable), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Airtel, Ba1 negative), MTN Group Limited (MTN, Ba1 negative), and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom, Ba1 stable). For the last twelve months ending 30 June 2020, HT reported revenues of $401 million and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of $217 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

