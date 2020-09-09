Moody's affirms Helios Towers B2 rating, stable outlook

London, 09 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating on Helios Towers plc (HT) and affirmed the B2 rating
assigned to the $750 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes
due 2025 issued by HTA Group, Ltd. (HTA). The rating
on the proposed $200 million tap issuance, if issued,
will have the same rating as the B2 rating assigned to the $750
million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2025 as Moody's considers
it as an upsize of the existing bond. The rating outlook is stable.
The B2 CFR affirmation follows a number of events over the past weeks,
which include Moody's downgrade of the Government of Tanzania rating
to B2 stable from B1 negative on 21 August, and the company's
announcement on 12 August to acquire 1,220 towers in Senegal (Ba3
negative) followed by an announcement on 9 September to issue $200
million on top of its existing $750 million notes due 2025.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR affirmation reflects the underlying strength and resilience
of the business during the covid-19 pandemic and that the expected
increase in Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to 4.8x (post tap
issuance and pre Senegal closing) by year end 2020 will remain within
Moody's expectations for a B2 rating. The $200 million
tap issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, which
may include the funding of the Senegal tower acquisition for €160
million ($189 million). In doing so it will preserve the
strong liquidity and provide the company with the financial capacity to
pursue its expansion strategy.
The ratings are constrained by the high risk sovereign environments where
the company operates, notably the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC
- Caa1 stable), Tanzania (B2 stable), Ghana (B3 negative)
and the Republic of the Congo (ROC - Caa2 stable), which
make up 41%, 42%, 10% and 7% of
HT's revenues in 2019, respectively. The weakening
sovereign environments, as reflected by Moody's recent downgrade
of Tanzania combined with Moody's negative outlooks on Senegal,
Ghana and South Africa, weigh down on Helios Towers overall B2 credit
profile. The announcement to enter the Senegal tower market however
increases the company's exposure to a higher-rated sovereign
market.
HT's B2 CFR is supported by (1) the company's leading market
position in the telecom tower business in three of the five African markets
where it operates; (2) track record of strong tower and co-location
growth resulting in increasing Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin to
54.2% for last 12 months to 30 June 2020 (LTM June 2020);
and (3) annuity-like contracted cash flow stream underpinned by
long term contracts (average remaining contract life of 6.8 years
representing $2.8 billion in future revenues) with leading
mobile network operators (MNO).
The rating is constrained by (1) mid-tier scale with a tower portfolio
7,092 sites generating revenues of $401 million in LTM June
2020; (2) customer concentration given 82% of contracted revenue
as at 30 June 2020 were attributable to five MNOs; (3) lack of a
track record in generating positive free cash flows although this is expected
to improve; and (4) exposure to currency risks stemming from the
mismatch between its dollar debt and multi-currency cash flows
where around 35% of EBITDA generation is in local currency,
albeit with protections in the form of periodic CPI and power price escalators
correlated to the U.S. dollar.
HT benefits from a strong liquidity position supported by $213
million unrestricted cash balance as of 30 June 2020, which will
be temporarily boosted by the tap issuance proceeds, and of which
around $163 million is held by group treasury in offshore accounts
in Mauritius, London and Isle of Man. This is further strengthened
by the $70 million revolving credit facility (RCF) which Moody's
expects will remain undrawn for the next 18 months and $160 million
undrawn term loan which is available for capital spending and potential
tower acquisitions.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook assumes that HT will continue to maintain conservative
financial policies and a strong liquidity profile while pursuing its expansion
strategy. The ratings further presume supportive regulatory,
political and economic environments and unrestricted ability to repatriate
funds from the countries of operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is unlikely at this point because of HT's operational
exposure to countries with low ratings. In the absence of sovereign
considerations, upward rating pressure would develop if debt EBITDA
is sustainably below 4.5x and there is a track record of free cash
flow generation.
Moody's would consider a negative rating action if one of the sovereign
ratings of its key markets, such as Tanzania and DRC, were
to be downgraded or outlook changed to negative, or if HT's
regional revenue split were to materially change from current levels,
exposing the company to overall weaker sovereign environments.
Downward pressure on the ratings could also emanate from (1) adjusted
debt/EBITDA trending towards 5.5x; (2) sustained negative
free cash flow generation; (3) weak liquidity; and (4) a deterioration
in the credit standing of its major tenants.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Dion Bate, +971-4-237-9504.
Headquartered in London, HT is the only independent tower company
providing services in the DRC, Tanzania and the ROC, with
a number two market position in Ghana. The company entered South
Africa in early 2019 through a partnership with Vulatel and acquired a
controlling interest in SA Towers.
HT has tower service contracts with the local mobile operating entities
of Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone, Baa2 negative), Orange (Baa1
stable), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Airtel, Ba1 negative),
MTN Group Limited (MTN, Ba1 negative), and Millicom International
Cellular S.A. (Millicom, Ba1 stable). For the
last twelve months ending 30 June 2020, HT reported revenues of
$401 million and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of $217 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
