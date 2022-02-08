Moody's affirms HelpSystems' B3 CFR following debt and equity funded acquisitions.

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
HS Purchaser, LLC's ("HelpSystems") B3 Corporate
Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating ("PDR"). Moody's also affirmed the B2 ratings on the company's
first lien bank credit facilities which will be upsized by $555
million. The outlook remains stable.
The affirmations follow HelpSystems' planned acquisition of three
cybersecurity and data security software businesses for approximately
$1,095 million. The proceeds from the $555 million
incremental first lien issuance, along with a $170 million
incremental second lien term loan (unrated), and incremental $395
million of PIK preferred equity into the business by its private equity
sponsors and its co-investors will be used to fund the acquisitions
and pay associated fees and expenses.
The affirmation of HelpSystems' ratings reflects the company's strong
track record of profitably integrating acquired businesses and gradually
reducing leverage. Moody's expects the acquisition targets will
bolster HelpSystems' security product portfolio, supplement
revenue growth and provide opportunities for cost rationalization over
the next 12-18 months. However, two of the larger
acquisitions come with some risks as the businesses being acquired have
reported flat to declining revenues over the last few years. The
acquisitions bring complementary cyber security tools and provide adjacencies
to HelpSystems' broad portfolio of security offerings. Two
of the three targets provide managed detection and response (MDR),
security configuration management (SCM) and file integrity management
(FIM) solutions. The third target provides security awareness training
and phishing simulation.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: HS Purchaser, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: HS Purchaser, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects HelpSystems' highly leveraged capital structure following
the incremental issuance and its moderate operating scale with pro forma
revenues around $800 million, and acquisition driven growth
strategy which can result in leverage remaining persistently high.
These challenges are offset to some degree by the company's highly recurring
subscription and maintenance revenue streams which drive consistent EBITDA
and free cash flow ("FCF") generation. Moody's adjusted pro forma
2021 Debt to EBITDA leverage, with run rate adjustments for acquisition
synergies and one time transaction costs, is around 8.5x
but is closer to 11x before those adjustments. HelpSystems is expected
to generate FCF to gross debt in the low single digit percent range over
the next 12-18 months.
HelpSystems' very strong customer retention rates lend visibility into
the company's revenue streams, of which approximately 84%
were derived from high-margin, recurring maintenance support
and subscription contracts as of 2021. Though the company is smaller
in scale than some of its larger competitors in the security and IT operations
management (ITOM) software tools markets, HelpSystems has maintained
a strong niche position serving users of the IBMi computing platform as
well as hybrid and distributed IT environments. While the IBMi
market is expected to be flat to modestly down over time, HelpSystems
has continued to expand into the cybersecurity market across environments
and products. The company also continues to develop its ITOM products
and expand into international markets.
Governance risks and financial policies are key considerations given its
private-equity ownership and heightened acquisition activity.
Moody's expects HelpSystems will remain active and pursue tuck-in
acquisitions to support its strategic growth plan. Moody's also
anticipates that under private equity ownership, the company will
maintain an aggressive financial strategy as evidenced by numerous debt-funded
acquisition and shareholder return activities. Moreover,
given the existence of preferred shares in the capital structure,
we believe that the company may opt to issue debt in the future to redeem
the preferred shares in order to reduce equity dilution.
HelpSystems' liquidity is considered good, supported by expectations
for annual FCF generation around $50 million, access to a
$60 million undrawn revolving credit facility, and an expected
cash balance of about $58 million at the close of the transaction.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HelpSystems will
reduce cash adjusted leverage below 8x over the next 12-18 months
and will generate FCF to debt in the low to mid-single digit percent
range.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if debt reduction, combined with sustained
earnings growth leads to a material improvement in HelpSystem's credit
metrics such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and FCF
to debt levels were sustained above 5%.
Ratings could be downgraded if HelpSystems' cash adjusted leverage exceeds
8x on other than a temporary basis or if FCF to debt were expected to
be negative as a result of competitive pressures, market declines,
debt financed M&A or shareholder return activity.
HelpSystems, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota is a horizontal
application and infrastructure software solutions provider for both distributed
and IBMi computing environments. The company is majority owned
by funds affiliated with TA Associates and Harvest Partners, with
minority stakes held by funds affiliated with HGGC and Charlesbank and
HelpSystems' management team.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
