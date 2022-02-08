Moody's affirms HelpSystems' B3 CFR following debt and equity funded acquisitions.

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed HS Purchaser, LLC's ("HelpSystems") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Moody's also affirmed the B2 ratings on the company's first lien bank credit facilities which will be upsized by $555 million. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmations follow HelpSystems' planned acquisition of three cybersecurity and data security software businesses for approximately $1,095 million. The proceeds from the $555 million incremental first lien issuance, along with a $170 million incremental second lien term loan (unrated), and incremental $395 million of PIK preferred equity into the business by its private equity sponsors and its co-investors will be used to fund the acquisitions and pay associated fees and expenses.

The affirmation of HelpSystems' ratings reflects the company's strong track record of profitably integrating acquired businesses and gradually reducing leverage. Moody's expects the acquisition targets will bolster HelpSystems' security product portfolio, supplement revenue growth and provide opportunities for cost rationalization over the next 12-18 months. However, two of the larger acquisitions come with some risks as the businesses being acquired have reported flat to declining revenues over the last few years. The acquisitions bring complementary cyber security tools and provide adjacencies to HelpSystems' broad portfolio of security offerings. Two of the three targets provide managed detection and response (MDR), security configuration management (SCM) and file integrity management (FIM) solutions. The third target provides security awareness training and phishing simulation.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: HS Purchaser, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HS Purchaser, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects HelpSystems' highly leveraged capital structure following the incremental issuance and its moderate operating scale with pro forma revenues around $800 million, and acquisition driven growth strategy which can result in leverage remaining persistently high. These challenges are offset to some degree by the company's highly recurring subscription and maintenance revenue streams which drive consistent EBITDA and free cash flow ("FCF") generation. Moody's adjusted pro forma 2021 Debt to EBITDA leverage, with run rate adjustments for acquisition synergies and one time transaction costs, is around 8.5x but is closer to 11x before those adjustments. HelpSystems is expected to generate FCF to gross debt in the low single digit percent range over the next 12-18 months.

HelpSystems' very strong customer retention rates lend visibility into the company's revenue streams, of which approximately 84% were derived from high-margin, recurring maintenance support and subscription contracts as of 2021. Though the company is smaller in scale than some of its larger competitors in the security and IT operations management (ITOM) software tools markets, HelpSystems has maintained a strong niche position serving users of the IBMi computing platform as well as hybrid and distributed IT environments. While the IBMi market is expected to be flat to modestly down over time, HelpSystems has continued to expand into the cybersecurity market across environments and products. The company also continues to develop its ITOM products and expand into international markets.

Governance risks and financial policies are key considerations given its private-equity ownership and heightened acquisition activity. Moody's expects HelpSystems will remain active and pursue tuck-in acquisitions to support its strategic growth plan. Moody's also anticipates that under private equity ownership, the company will maintain an aggressive financial strategy as evidenced by numerous debt-funded acquisition and shareholder return activities. Moreover, given the existence of preferred shares in the capital structure, we believe that the company may opt to issue debt in the future to redeem the preferred shares in order to reduce equity dilution.

HelpSystems' liquidity is considered good, supported by expectations for annual FCF generation around $50 million, access to a $60 million undrawn revolving credit facility, and an expected cash balance of about $58 million at the close of the transaction.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HelpSystems will reduce cash adjusted leverage below 8x over the next 12-18 months and will generate FCF to debt in the low to mid-single digit percent range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if debt reduction, combined with sustained earnings growth leads to a material improvement in HelpSystem's credit metrics such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and FCF to debt levels were sustained above 5%.

Ratings could be downgraded if HelpSystems' cash adjusted leverage exceeds 8x on other than a temporary basis or if FCF to debt were expected to be negative as a result of competitive pressures, market declines, debt financed M&A or shareholder return activity.

HelpSystems, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota is a horizontal application and infrastructure software solutions provider for both distributed and IBMi computing environments. The company is majority owned by funds affiliated with TA Associates and Harvest Partners, with minority stakes held by funds affiliated with HGGC and Charlesbank and HelpSystems' management team.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Raina Patel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

