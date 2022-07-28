Moody's affirms Hemisphere's B2 CFR following acquisition by Gato

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Hemisphere Media Holdings, LLC's (Hemisphere) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed senior secured facilities comprising a new $370 million term loan due 2029 and a new $35 million revolving credit facility due 2027. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Along with the proceeds from the sale of Pantaya, the new facilities will be used to fund Gato Investments LP (an investment vehicle of private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners) 's acquisition of Hemisphere's equity stake it does not currently own and to repay the existing debt.

The ratings on the current facilities are unchanged and will be withdrawn at the time these are repaid. The SGL rating is withdrawn in anticipation of Hemisphere being a privately owned company once the transaction closes. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hemisphere Media Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hemisphere Media Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Hemisphere Media Holdings, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hemisphere Media Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hemisphere's B2 CFR reflects the company's small scale as one of the smallest rated issuers in the media sector. Most of Hemisphere's revenues are generated in the US where its market share of the Spanish language TV market remains small relative other competitors, including Univision Communications Inc. (B1 positive). The company's ad revenues are highly exposed to a single broadcast station, WAPA covering a single market, Puerto Rico. A significant portion of Hemisphere's programming is sourced and licensed from third party distributors which exposes the company to potential rights renewal and programming inflation risks.

Hemisphere's B2 CFR also reflects the company's targeted focus on the high growth Spanish-speaking populations primarily in the US, Latin America, and Puerto Rico. The company has carved itself a demographic niche and successfully delivers differentiated content to a Spanish speaking target audience of about 44 million subscribers through its five cable networks. The company's strength lies in targeting the underserved non-Mexican US Hispanic population. Hemisphere's revenue model is also well balanced with approximately half of net sales contributed by recurring and growing retransmission fees. While the acquisition by Gato will see the quantum of debt increase, the sale of Pantaya – which had been EBITDA negative since it was acquired a year ago – and the addition of the Puerto Rico radio stations' EBITDA means that leverage will decline. Moody's expects the company's leverage (Moody's adjusted on a 2-year average basis) to decrease to 4.8x by year-end 2022.

Hemisphere agreed to sell its streaming platform Pantaya to Univision in exchange for $115 million in cash and Univsion's radio stations in Puerto Rico. The removal of the losses from Pantaya, which was at a start-up stage and required material investment in both content and marketing, as well as the addition of EBITDA generating radio stations is driving the improvement in metrics.

While metrics will improve, the sale of the streaming platform exposes Hemisphere's revenues to an even greater extent to advertising cyclicality and the Puerto Rican economy. Since Gato already controls around 72.4% of the voting power of Hemisphere, Moody's does not expect material changes in financial policy but the acquisition by Gato will lead to the delisting of the company and potential changes in the amount of information shared in Hemisphere's financial reporting.

Hemisphere Media's credit impact score is CIS-4 which reflects the highly negative impact of ESG attributes on the company's rating. On the social side, the sale of streaming platform Pantaya, increases the company's exposure to demographic and societal trends surrounding changes in consumer's consumption of linear television. Hemisphere also has some environmental risk, given its operations in Puerto Rico which is prone to severe weather disruption. Lastly, following the closing of the Gato acquisition, Hemisphere will be a privately owned company with a majority shareholder holding all voting power and control of the board.

Hemisphere's liquidity profile is very good. As part of the new financing, the company will receive access to a new $35 million revolver which is expected to remain undrawn. The revolver will be subject to a springing maintenance covenant set at 6.5x first lien net leverage. The company is expected to generate consistent free cash flow and build up cash reserves even after voluntary debt reductions.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the covenant-lite nature of the all bank debt structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The revolver and term loans are secured by a first lien claim on substantially all assets of the borrowers and guarantors.

Moody's has reviewed the draft terms of the new credit facilities. As proposed, the new facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that, if utilized, could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

- Incremental debt capacity:

o up to the greater of $58.4 million and 75% trailing twelve months consolidated adjusted EBITDA, plus unlimited secured debt amounts subject to first lien net leverage ratio not exceeding 4.5x (if pari passu secured).

o Amounts up to the greater of $39 million and 50% of trailing twelve months EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

- The credit agreement permits the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries up to carve-out capacity, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit (i) the designation of any restricted subsidiary, which owns intellectual property that is material to the company (taken as a whole), as an unrestricted subsidiary; and (ii) the transfer of any such intellectual property to any unrestricted subsidiary.

- Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such transfers are made with bona fide unaffiliated third parties, for bona fide business purposes, and for fair market value, as determined by the company in good faith.

- The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly and adversely affected consents to contractually subordinate (x) any liens securing the obligations to liens securing any other debt for borrowed money or (y) the obligations in right of payment to any debt for borrowed money, unless a bona fide right of first offer is extended to all lenders on the same terms at such time.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Hemisphere's outlook is stable and reflects the company's financial metrics improvements following the sale of Pantaya and the acquisition of the Puerto Rico radio assets. It also reflects Moody's expectations that financial policy will remain prudent after the full buyout by Gato leading to leverage (Moody's adjusted on a 2-year average basis) declining to below 4x in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded should leverage (Moody's adjusted debt / 2-year average EBITDA) be sustained comfortably below 3.75x, and Moody's adjusted 2-year average free cash flow / debt is sustained above 12%. A positive rating action would also be contingent on the company increasing diversification and scale.

Ratings could be downgraded if leverage (Moody's adjusted debt to 2-year average EBITDA) is sustained above 5.0x or if Hemisphere's liquidity profile were to deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Hemisphere is a US Spanish-language TV and cable network business serving the Hispanic population in the US, Latin America, and Puerto Rico. Hemisphere owns and operates five cable television networks, WAPA America, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana in the U.S., and Cinelatino and Pasiones in the U.S. and Latin America. The company also owns WAPA, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and Snap Media, a distributor of content to broadcast and cable television networks and OTT, SVOD, and AVOD platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere also has a 40% interest in Canal 1, a broadcast television network in Columbia, and a 25.5% interest in REMEZCLA, a digital media company. Gato Investments LP owns approximately 43.9% of the economic interest in Hemisphere (approximately 72.4% of the voting interest). The company reported revenue of around $195 million in 2021.

