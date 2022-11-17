Moody's affirms Henan Water's A3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Henan Water Conservancy Investment Group Co., Ltd (Henan Water)'s A3 issuer rating and the A3 senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by the company.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Henan Water's strategic importance as the sole platform for water conservation and water resource project investments and operations in the Henan province. These nationally important projects and activities are supported by strong and predictable government payments from the central and provincial governments," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Henan Water's A3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Henan provincial government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how Henan Water's company-specific characteristics affect the Henan provincial government's propensity to support the company, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Henan's GCS score reflects (1) Henan's status as a province in China (A1 stable) with direct reporting lines to the central government; and (2) its modest level of development and relatively low debt burden; and (3) its moderate contingent liability risks from its local state-owned-enterprise sector.

Henan Water's A3 rating also reflects the Henan government's propensity to support the company. This is based on the company's strategic importance as the sole platform for water conservation and water resource project investments and operations in the province. Henan Water is wholly owned and closely managed by the Henan provincial government. Henan Water receives strong and predictable government payments from the central and provincial governments to cover the investments for projects of national significance.

Henan Water's credit profile is constrained by its moderate increase in debt to support its massive investment programs. The company's rating also considers its credit profile compared with that of its water conversancy peers in other Chinese regions that Moody's rates.

Moody's expects Henan Water to continue receiving government cash payments, in the form of capital injections, government bond allocations, and operating subsidies, to support its substantial investments in policy-driven key water conservation and resource projects. In 2021, Henan Water received around RMB4.6 billion of government cash payments.

Moody's expects Henan Water's annual capital spending to be around RMB12 billion-RMB13 billion in 2022 and 2023, which will be partly funded by debt. Moody's expects the company's debt to grow 15% in 2022-23.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's considers Henan Water's environmental risk to be moderate to high due to Henan Water's designated role in water infrastructure projects. Henan province has a large population and high grain production, but its water resources are scarce. Henan relies on rivers running across the province. Its water conservation and water supply operations are exposed to climate changes such as drought, natural factors such as water diversion and pollution.

On the other hand, this need enhances Henan Water's essential position in securing raw water for one of the most populated provinces in China. The policy-led investment and construction demand gives opportunities for Henan Water to expand its water businesses, and also provides solid cash flow in the form of government subsidies and support.

Social risks for Henan Water are moderate to high, based on its involvement in large-scale water conservation project investments. The massive construction projects could affect the health and safety of its employees. In addition, public expectation on the performance of public water conservation facilities could affect government priority in supporting water projects and assigning new projects to the company.

On the other hand, its engagement in upstream water resource supply has low social risks, given the company's monopoly, while reputational risks may arise if any major pollution event affects public confidence in water quality.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating, as Henan Water is subject to oversight by and reports to the Henan government, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity. Moody's has taken into consideration Henan Water's financial policy and massive investment plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Henan Water's rating reflects (1) the stable outlook on the Chinese government's rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Henan provincial government's GCS will remain stable; and (3) that Henan Water's business profiles and integration with, as well as control and oversight by the Henan provincial government, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Henan Water's rating if: (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the Henan provincial government's GCS is strengthened because of a significant strengthening in its economic or financial profile, or in its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) Henan Water's LGFV-specific characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Henan provincial government's propensity to support the company, for example:

- it receives more government payments consistently, such that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from the provincial or central governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt-servicing needs,

- it becomes more strategically important to the Henan provincial government, which could manifest in a larger asset scale and coverage of key national and provincial public projects.

Moody's could downgrade Henan Water's rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or the Henan provincial government's GCS weakens as a result of a significant weakening in its economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit the Henan provincial government from providing financial support to Henan Water; or (3) Henan Water's LGFV-specific characteristics change in a way that lowers the Henan provincial government's propensity to support Henan Water, for example:

– significant adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weaken the adequacy and timeliness of government payment on a sustained basis;

– a substantial weakening in Henan Water's policy functions; or

– material changes in the company's core businesses, including substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or large losses in commercial activities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Henan Water Conservancy Investment Group Co., Ltd (Henan Water) is the sole water conservancy state-owned enterprise within Henan province and is 100% owned by the Henan provincial government.

Henan Water's business activities include investing in and operating water conservancy projects, water supply and sewage treatment, project pre-funding, real estate and other businesses. The company reported RMB5 billion of total revenue in 2021 and RMB85 billion of total assets as of the end of 2021.

