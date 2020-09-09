Moody's affirms Henkel's A2 rating; outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the A2/Prime-1 senior unsecured long-term
and short-term ratings of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (together
"Henkel" or "the group"), and the Prime-1 senior unsecured
short-term rating of its guaranteed subsidiary Henkel of America
Inc. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
"Today's rating action reflects the company's strong
track record of maintaining solid credit metrics and a sustainably positive
free cash flow generation, which we expect to continue despite a
recessionary macroeconomic environment in 2020 triggered by the spread
of the global pandemic", says Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's
Assistant Vice President -- Analyst and lead analyst for Henkel.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Henkel's rating is supported by the group's strong business
profile with a diversified portfolio in terms of brands, products
and geographies. Its product portfolio balances the more cyclical
Adhesives Technologies segment with the non-cyclical Laundry &
Home Care and Beauty Care businesses. In the first half of 2020,
Adhesives Technologies' organic sales declined by 10.9%
dragged down by shutdowns in the automotive, metals, industrial
and construction end-markets while Beauty Care suffered from significant
declines in Hair Professional due to salon closures. However,
Laundry & Home Care benefitted from the increased hygiene awareness
in Covid-19 environment, posting a 4.9% organic
growth in sales.
Moody's expects Henkel's group revenue to decline by 5-7%
in 2020 (down 6% in H1 2020), before returning to growth
in 2021. The group continues to benefit from higher growth in Emerging
Markets, where it generates around 40% of its sales.
In its macroeconomic forecast Moody's anticipates a 5.9%
real GDP growth in 2021 (-1.6% in 2020) among G-20
emerging countries compared to 4.9% growth (-6.5%
in 2020) in G-20 advanced countries.
Over the past years Henkel has built a strong track record of keeping
solid credit metrics despite market volatility or M&A activity.
Its gross leverage (Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA) remained
at 1.4x for the last four years in a row and its net leverage stayed
at around 0.9x -- 1.1x. Moreover, its
gross (net) leverage was below 1.8x (1.1x) for the last
decade, compared to our guidance range of 1.0x -- 2.5x
for the A2 rating. Despite a 23% year on year decline in
EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) in H1 '20, Henkel's
gross (net) leverage increased by merely 0.3x (stayed flat) to
1.7x (0.9x) at the end of June 2020. Moody's
expects the gross leverage ratio to remain well within the trigger range
even in an adverse scenario of a prolonged economic recession.
Henkel's free cash flow (FCF) generation is strong -- its FCF/
debt ratio (Moody's adjusted) averaged 31% in the last decade
(26% in the last 12 months ended June 2020). Retained cash
flow to net debt stood at 59% at the end of June 2020, well
above our trigger range of 30% - 40% for the current
rating. The difficult H1 '20 did not change much in its FCF
that declined by less than €100 million to €1.4 billion
on the last twelve months basis, mainly thanks to reduced working
capital. Moody's expects Henkel to continue generating positive
FCF while retaining solid liquidity, which should support a solid
positioning in the A2 rating category going forward.
The company's financial policy considers acquisitions to be an integral
part of its growth strategy. However, since the acquisition
of the US-based laundry and home care company Sun Products Corporation
in September 2016 for $3.6 billion, the company undertook
rather bolt-on acquisitions in recent years spending around €0.5
billion in each 2018 and 2019. Also in H1 '20 the company
said to have signed deals for a total of €0.5 billion that
will be paid out in the second half of the year. At the same time,
Henkel has announced its intention to dispose or discontinue brands and
categories with around €0.5 billion in sales. Moody's
expects that the company would not jeopardise its commitment to a single-A
rating when assessing potential further acquisitions.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Henkel will maintain
its gross leverage (Moody's-adjusted) ratio below 2.0x and
retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above 30% on a sustained basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted gross leverage were to remain below 1.0x
for an extended period;
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt ratio were
to remain above 40%;
• The group were to maintain an EBITA margin (Moody's adjusted)
at or above the mid-teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis
Before considering a rating upgrade, we would factor in some event
risk in our assessment, resulting from the company's financial policy
that does not rule out major acquisitions.
Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted gross leverage were to increase towards
2.5x;
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt ratio were
to decline below 30% on a sustained basis;
• The group were to adopt a more shareholder-friendly policy
or undertake aggressive acquisitions
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Henkel's liquidity as solid. As of 30 June
2020, the company had €2.6 billion in cash and marketable
securities, as well as an access to €1.5 billion undrawn
dual-currency revolving credit facility, maturing in December
2024. Moody's expects Henkel's FCF and available liquidity
sources to exceed by far its liquidity needs for the next 12 months.
Compared with that of its peers, Henkel's debt maturity profile
is relatively short term. In the next 12 months the company faces
a €700 million bond maturity in September 2021. Moreover,
by the end of Q2 2020 Henkel had around €2.1 billion of commercial
papers (CP) outstanding, according to Moody's estimates.
Under its CP program Henkel can issue up to €2 billion in each euro
and the US dollar.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes into account the impact of ESG factors when assessing
companies' credit quality. In case of Henkel, the environmental
and social risks are not significant. However, the company
has committed to addressing those possible risks and improve its environmental
profile by using sustainable materials, developing smart packaging
solutions and establishing a circular economy. By 2025, Henkel
wants all of its packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable,
and wants to reduce the use of fossil based virgin plastics by 50%.
Henkel adheres to the German Corporate Governance Code for listed companies.
In terms of its legal structure, a KGaA is a mixture of a joint-stock
corporation and a limited partnership, with a leaning towards stock
corporation law. The rights and duties of the supervisory board
of a KGaA are more limited compared with those of the supervisory board
of a joint-stock corporation. The Henkel family members
hold around 62% of Henkel's ordinary shares in a share-pooling
agreement, while preferred shares are significantly more liquid
and are entirely in free float. The preferred shares grant to their
holders all shareholder rights apart from the right to vote.
The rating takes into consideration the company's conservative financial
policy, including its commitment to a single-A rating,
while considering acquisitions an integral part of the growth strategy.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Affirmations:
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Henkel of America Inc
Affirmations:
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Local
Currency), Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Henkel AG &
Co. KGaA (Henkel) is the world's leading producer of adhesives
for consumers, craftsmen and buildings, as well as industrial
segments, accounting for around half of the company's revenue.
Henkel is also one of the world's leading producers of home and beauty
care products, such as heavy-duty and special detergents,
household cleaners and hair cosmetics, which together account for
the other half of its revenue. In the 12 months ended June 2020,
Henkel generated €19.5 billion in revenue and €2.8
billion in company-adjusted EBIT, and employed 52,450
people worldwide.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
