Moody's affirms Herc's CFR at Ba3 and sr. unsecured notes at B1; outlook changed to positive

Approximately $1.2 billion of rated notes affected

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Herc Holdings Inc.'s ("Herc" dba Herc Rentals) ratings, including the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) , Ba3-PD probability of default rating, and B1 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook was changed to positive from stable. Finally, the speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3.

"Herc's credit metrics are strengthening at a rapid pace and the topline and profit margin are expected to continue to grow," said Brian Silver, Moody's Vice President. "We expect debt-to-EBITDA will improve to below 2.5 times by the end of this year and approach 2.0 times by the end of 2023".

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Herc Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Herc Holdings Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Herc Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Herc is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the highly fragmented North American market supported by a $4.4 billion fleet of rental equipment (at original equipment cost). The company benefits from healthy end market and customer diversification and a young rental fleet relative to its peers. Herc also has moderate debt-to-EBITDA that we expect will improve to below 2.5 times by the end of 2022 (all ratios are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise stated). However, Herc has high exposure to cyclical end markets, most notably construction, infrastructure and oil and gas, increasing the potential for volatility in revenue growth and profitability. The company also needs to continue to invest and grow its rental equipment fleet to remain competitive and increase its scale over time.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Herc will grow the topline to about $2.5 billion of revenue over the next 12-18 months while deleveraging, such that debt-to-EBITDA declines to below 2.5 times.

Herc's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity. Liquidity is supported by $1.27 billion of availability on a $1.75 billion ABL facility expiring July 2024, which had $456 million of borrowings and $25 million of letters of credit outstanding at December 31, 2021. In addition, Herc had $35 million of cash at the end of 2021 and is expected to maintain a cash balance of at least $20 million at all times over the next year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Herc is able to meaningfully increase its scale, sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 2.5 times, and EBITDA margin in the low-to-mid 40% range.

The ratings could be downgraded if Herc's debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.5 times, EBITDA margin declines to the mid-30% range, or the company engages in debt funded acquisitions that significantly alter the company's strategy or capital structure. Also, if there is a meaningful deterioration in liquidity the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299149. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Herc Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Herc Rentals Inc. ("Herc" NYSE: HRI). Herc is an equipment rental company with 312 branches spanning 40 states and five provinces in North America. Herc's basic fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving and material handling equipment, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Herc's specialty fleet includes its ProContractor professional grade tools and ProSolutions offerings, which consists of power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

