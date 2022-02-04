Moody's affirms Hexcel's Baa3 senior unsecured rating; outlook to stable from negative

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Hexcel Corporation ("Hexcel"), including the company's Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating. The ratings outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

"The affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody's expectations for Hexcel to substantially strengthen its credit metrics over the next few years," said Moody's Lead Analyst, Eoin Roche. "We expect growing production rates in commercial aerospace markets to drive meaningful earnings growth. This will result in a restoration of investment grade-like metrics by the end of 2022, with a continued strengthening of metrics thereafter," added Roche.

Today's rating actions are also supported by Hexcel's track record of generating strong and consistent free cash flow despite pronounced earnings headwinds during the aerospace downturn. Over the next few years, Moody's expects earnings growth to support further improvements in Hexcel's already strong cash generating capabilities and this will result in growing financial flexibility.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Hexcel Corporation

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hexcel's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its position as a leading manufacturer of advanced composite materials used in aerospace and industrial end-markets. Notwithstanding Hexcel's modest size, Moody's believes Hexcel has a strong competitive standing in aerospace composite markets, underpinned by meaningful barriers to entry, long-term customer contracts, as well as lengthy and costly qualification processes.

Hexcel has significant content on important aerospace and defense platforms such as the A350, 737MAX, A320, 777X, and F-35. Moody's believes demand in commercial aerospace markets troughed several quarters ago and now expects a sustained recovery in build rates going forward. The recovery in commercial aerospace will drive earnings growth, steady deleveraging, and improved cash generation. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be below 2.5x and FCF-to-debt to be comfortably in excess of 15% by the end of 2023. These strong metrics will help mitigate Hexcel's modest size and its relatively high degree of customer and platform concentration.

Moody's expects Hexcel to maintain good liquidity supported by strong cash generation with FCF-to-debt of 10% in 2022. Moody's expects on-going cash balances to be relatively modest at around $100 million. External liquidity is provided by a $750 million revolving credit facility that expires in 2024 ($125 million drawn as of December 2021). The revolver contains maintenance-based covenants including an interest coverage ratio of 3.5x, a leverage ratio of 3.75x (suspended until Q2 2022) and a temporary minimum liquidity covenant of $250 million that expires in Q1 2022. Moody's expects the leverage ratio to constrain full access to the revolver through the balance of 2022 and into late 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include increased size and scale as well as debt-to-EBITDA sustained at or below 2x. Maintenance of strong liquidity including free cash flow-to-debt consistently above 15% along with sizable cash balances and revolver availability would be prerequisites to any upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include unanticipated disruptions or delays in the ramp up commercial aerospace production rates or weakening liquidity. An inability to sustainably reduce leverage such that debt-to-EBITDA is not approaching 2.5x by late 2023 could also result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high performance structural materials, including carbon fibers, reinforcements for composites, pre-pregs, honeycomb, matrix systems, adhesives and composite structures used in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 2021 was $1.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eoin Roche

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

