Moody's affirms Hightower's ratings (B3 corporate family), outlook remains stable

New York, December 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Hightower Holding, LLC's (Hightower) B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating and Caa2 senior unsecured notes rating. The rating action follows Hightower's issuance of a $175 million add-on to its existing term loan B due April 2028 and $50 million upsize of its revolving credit facility. Hightower's outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hightower Holding, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hightower Holding, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said that Hightower's $175 million add-on to its existing first lien term loan was completed alongside a $50 million upsize of its revolving credit facility and a $50 million equity raise from an entity affiliated with its private equity owner Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL). Hightower plans to use the net proceeds from the transactions to fund signed acquisitions, outstanding earnouts from prior acquisitions and pay-down a portion of its partially drawn revolver.

Moody's said the ratings' affirmation reflects the credit benefits from Hightower's recurring revenue model, offset by the negative effects of lower financial market levels (that affect its revenue) and higher interest rates on its financial profile. Lower asset valuations in 2022 drove a modest decline in billable assets under management to $106 billion at 30 September 2022 compared to $111 billion at the end of 2021. Despite this decline, Hightower's performance has been adequate at its rating level, said Moody's.

Moody's said Hightower has grown through its strategy of acquiring Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), businesses that have reliable cash flows and flexible cost structures. However, Hightower has had a number of debt raises to help execute and fund this strategy. The $175 million debt increase is the first upsize since the firm raised $585 million of additional debt in 2021 and will result in a total debt balance of about $1.5 billion. On a proforma basis that includes the debt transaction and earnings from closed acquisitions and future acquisitions currently under letters of intent, Moody's expects Hightower's Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) leverage ratio to be 8.2x for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Moody's expects Hightower's leverage to remain near its current level, given the company's growth strategy. This strategy is dependent on periodic acquisitions which may necessitate incremental debt issuances. Due to the company's solid track record of identifying and integrating profitable targets, Moody's believes that the maintenance of the firms existing debt leverage level for this purpose is consistent with its B3 rating level and stable outlook.

Hightower is sensitive to interest rates due to its substantial portion of floating rate debt. Moody's expects that the additional debt and higher interest rates will lead to a decline in Hightower's interest coverage over the next 12-18 months. However, Moody's says that the company's liquidity position and cash flow is adequate, and expects its interest coverage to remain above 1.5x. Moody's said Hightower retains a consistent cash balance, and the upsized revolving credit facility will provide additional liquid resources. Hightower will also have access to an additional equity commitment from THL, which has a track record of providing equity capital to Hightower to fund its growth.

Hightower's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the firm's cash flow and liquidity will remain adequate to service its debt and that the firm's record of successful M&A transactions and organic growth will provide additional support. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Hightower's debt leverage will not sustainably increase above its current level.

The affirmation of Hightower's B2-rated senior secured first lien term loan, delayed draw term loan and revolving credit facility is a above Hightower's B3 CFR, reflective of these instruments' priority ranking in Hightower's capital structure. Similarly, Hightower's Caa2-rated $300 million senior unsecured notes is two notches below Hightower's CFR, reflective of the notes' lower ranking in Hightower's capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include:

An improvement in profitability and debt reduction that results in Moody's-adjusted debt leverage being below 6.5x on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

Maintaining debt leverage above 8.5x on a sustained basis because of increasing debt to fund acquisitions that outpaces the related acquisitions' earnings benefit

Revenue deterioration due to a slowdown in organic growth, rising competition and fee compression, underperformance or sustained declines in broad financial markets resulting in lower levels of client assets

Deterioration in the firm's free cash flow generation and liquidity because of weaker performance or integration issues following an acquisition transaction

Deterioration in interest coverage through a reduction in cash flow and EBITDA resulting in interest coverage ratio below 1.5x

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gabriel Hack

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

