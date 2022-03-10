Moody's affirms Hillman's B1 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) affirmed The Hillman Group Inc.'s (Hillman) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating at B1, its Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD, and the B1 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facility consisting of a $835 million principal amount first lien term loan due 2028 and a $200 million delayed draw first lien term loan due 2028. The outlook was changed to negative from stable, and the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1.

The outlook change to negative reflects the Hillman's high financial leverage amid elevated input, labor, and freight costs, and Moody's expectations for continued costs pressures at least through the first half of fiscal 2022. Hillman reported year-over-year revenue growth of 4.2% for fiscal year end 25 December 2021, however, management-adjusted EBITDA declined 6.2% over the same period. Hillman's profitability was negatively impacted during the second half of fiscal 2021 by rising supply chain and commodity costs inflation, particularly freight and steel, that were only partially offset by price increases. In addition, the company faced these costs pressures during a period in which it strategically increased inventory to help maintain its high service levels amid supply chain constraints. Hillman used revolver borrowings to help fund the investment in inventory, which increased by about $142 million in fiscal 2021. As a result, the company's financial leverage is high with debt/EBITDA at 4.9x as of fiscal year 2021 and reported meaningfully negative free cash flow of -$161.8 million for the same period. Moody's expects costs pressures to remain elevated at least through the first half of 2022, and given the current military conflict in Europe these challenges may persists longer than anticipated.

Moody's affirmed the ratings because Hillman's financial leverage is expected to improve during the second half of fiscal 2022, as EBITDA benefits from recent price increases and the company uses free cash flows to repay revolver borrowings and reduce leverage. The company recently executed a third round of price increases that will become effective in March 2022 and expects they will fully offset costs pressures during the second half of fiscal 2022. In addition, free cash flows in fiscal 2022 will benefit from a normalization of working capital investments, particularly given the healthy inventory levels at fiscal year end 2021. Moody's anticipates Hillman will use excess free cash flows to repay revolver borrowings. The company's long term net leverage target of below 3.0x (company's calculation), should support capital allocation towards debt repayment. As a result, Moody's projects Hillman's debt/EBITDA leverage to improve to 4.0x over the next 12 months. However, there is uncertainty around the company's ability to reduce its financial leverage if it's unable to effectively and fully offset costs pressures or if demand for its products weakens. Hillman's high financial leverage provides limited cushion to absorb prolonged margin compression and necessitates deleveraging at the B1 CFR.

The downgrade of Hillman's liquidity rating to SGL-2 reflects Moody's view that Hillman's liquidity is good, however, liquidity is weaker than previously anticipated given the meaningfully negative free cash flow generation and lower revolver availability as of fiscal year end 2021. The SGL-2 reflects Hillman's relatively low cash balance of $14.6 million and the $93 million of borrowings on its $250 million asset based lending (ABL) revolver due 2026 as of 25 December 2021. However, the company's good liquidity is supported by Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow of at least $100 million over the next 12 months, as cash flows benefit from a normalization of working capital investments and earnings growth during the second half of 2022. In addition, the company had approximately $124 million available on its ABL revolver as of end of fiscal 2021, which provides some financial flexibility to fund business seasonality during the first half of 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hillman Group Inc. (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hillman Group Inc. (The)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hillman Group Inc. (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hillman's B1 CFR broadly reflects the relatively stable demand for Hillman's products as a result of their replenishment nature and low price points, resulting in modest exposure to cyclical downturns. The company has long-standing relationships with well-recognized retailers, good geographic diversification within the US and Canada, and its expanding product offering through acquisitions. Hillman benefits from some product diversification provided by the growing Robotics and Digital Solutions segment, and the healthy backlog for its key duplicating and knife sharpening machines. The company's good liquidity reflects our expectation for positive free cash flows of at least $100 million over the next 12-18 months, and $124 million available under its $250 million revolver due 2026.

The rating also reflects Hillman's high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at 4.9x as of the fiscal year end 2021. The company faces rising costs pressures that have negatively impacted EBITDA margins. However, Moody's projects debt/EBITDA will improve to 4.0x over the next 12, as EBITDA margins benefit from the recent price increases to offset cost inflation, and from debt reduction using free cash flows. Hillman has high customer concentration and high growth capital expenditures that pressures free cash flow, however the company has the flexibility to pare back growth investments during periods of weak demand.

Governance factors primarily relate to Hillman's growth through acquisitions strategy and high ownership concentration with the company's private equity sponsors combined ownership stake of approximately 45%, which can influence the company's financial policies and strategy. Governance considerations also include the company's going public transaction in July 2021 and its use of proceeds to reduce funder debt. Hillman's long term net leverage ratio target of below 3.0x (company's calculation) creates some financial discipline around capital allocation, however the company remains above its stated leverage target.

Hillman relies on raw materials primarily metals such as steel, aluminum and zinc, as well as resins as part of its manufacturing process. The company is moderately exposed to the carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the very energy intensive metals production, and the transport, handling and disposal of raw materials, which could increase input costs. However, costs increases can generally be passed on to the consumer.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts. Social risk factors also consider that Hillman is moderately exposed to health and safety and responsible production risks common in a manufacturing environment. Factors such as responsible sourcing help protect Hillman's strong customer relationships and market position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the downward ratings pressure if the company's EBITDA fails to recover towards historical levels, or if consumer demand for the company's products weakens resulting in debt/EBITDA leverage remaining above 4.5x or weaker than expected free cash flow.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company growth its revenue scale, demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion above historical levels, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.5x, and EBIT/interest expense is above 3.0x A ratings upgrade will also require the company to maintain at least good liquidity, and Moody's expectations of balanced financial policies that support credit metrics at those levels.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance including EBITDA margin does not improve, resulting in debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x, or weaker than anticipated free cash flow. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution that impedes deleveraging. A deterioration in liquidity for any reason, including high reliance on the revolver facility could also lead to a downgrade.

The Hillman Group Inc. headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is a product and services provider in the hardware and home improvement industry. The company sells hardware including fasteners, rods, keys, tags and signs to retailers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and provides related services, including installing and maintaining key duplication and engraving machines. Hillman reported revenue of about $1.4 billion for the fiscal year ending 25 December 2021. Following the July 2021 going public transaction of Hillman Solutions Corp., private equity firms CCMP Capital Advisors, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Management LLC own approximately 45% of the company. Hillman Solutions Corp. is the indirect parent of The Hillman Group Inc., and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “HLMN”.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

