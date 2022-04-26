Moody's affirms Hilton Head Island, SC's Aa2 hospitality fee/Aa3 beach preservation fee special tax ratings, revises outlook to stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina's Aa2 hospitality fee rating and Aa3 beach preservation fee rating. Concurrently, Moody's revised the outlook on the two ratings to stable from negative. Moody's maintains a Aaa rating and stable outlook on the town's general obligation bonds. The town has approximately $67 million of general obligation debt, $23 million of beach preservation fee revenue debt, and $14 million of hospitality fee revenue debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the town's hospitality fee bonds incorporates the somewhat narrow tax that is pledged for repayment of the bonds (a fee on prepared food and drink). Pledged revenues experienced sharp but temporary declines in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic before quickly rebounding as travel activity on the Island reached record levels in the later part of 2020 and throughout 2021. The rating also considers the pledged hospitality fee's longer trend of strong growth, healthy debt service coverage, substantial cash reserves that are comprised of unspent pledged revenues, and standard bondholder protections.

The Aa3 rating on the town's beach preservation fee bonds incorporates the narrow tax that is pledged for repayment of the bonds (a fee on short-term accommodations). Pledged revenue experienced moderate and temporary declines in the early stages of the pandemic but performed extremely well in the later part of 2020 and throughout 2021. Pledged revenue has benefited from the Island's reputation as a desirable vacation destination that has attracted both tourists and temporary virtual workers throughout the pandemic. The rating considers the pledged revenue's longer trend of strong growth, sound debt service coverage, moderate cash reserves that are comprised of unspent pledged revenues, and standard bondholder protections.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlooks reflect the expectation that pledged revenues will continue to remain strong and provide healthy debt service coverage moving forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in debt service coverage

- Stronger legal provisions such as a higher reserve requirement or additional bonds test

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in pledged revenue that materially weakens debt service coverage

- Further leveraging of the pledged revenue that materially weakens debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The hospitality fee revenue bonds are backed by the town's 2% hospitality fee, which is a tax on the sale of prepared food and drink. The bonds' debt service reserve requirement (which is equal to the lesser of a standard 3-prong test) is fulfilled through an insurance policy issued by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

The beach preservation bonds are backed by the town's 2% beach preservation fee, which is a tax on the revenue generated from the rental of rooms, campgrounds, recreational vehicle spaces, lodging or other sleeping accommodations furnished to short-term tenants. The bonds' debt service reserve requirement (which is equal to the lesser of a standard 3-prong test) is fulfilled through an insurance policy issued by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

PROFILE

The Town of Hilton Head Island is a well-established resort community located in Beaufort County (Aa1 stable) in South Carolina's (Aaa stable) Lowcountry.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

