Moody's affirms Hilton Head Island, SC's Aaa GO, Aa2 hospitality fee, and Aa3 beach preservation fee ratings

GOULT outlook stable, special tax outlooks negative

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina's Aaa general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT), Aa2 hospitality fee and Aa3 beach preservation fee ratings. The outlook on the town's GOULT rating is stable. The outlooks on the hospitality fee and beach preservation fee ratings have been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the town's very strong financial reserves, prudent financial management with a demonstrated history of maintaining balanced operations, large and affluent tax base, moderate debt burden and low pension burden.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the Town of Hilton Head Island. The town relies on economically sensitive revenues to fund a bulk of its operations and debt service payments. These revenues will decline in the coming year as the coronavirus and related social distancing efforts take a toll on the economy. The town's very healthy liquidity and proactive financial management will help bridge short term disruptions in revenue.

The Aa2 hospitality fee rating incorporates the narrow tax pledged for repayment of the bonds (a fee on prepared food and drink), strong historic annual debt service coverage, significant cash reserves that are dedicated for repayment of the bonds and the expectation that the town of Hilton Head Island would service the debt with all legally available revenues (including general fund revenues) in the unlikely event that pledged revenues or reserves fell short of annual principal and interest payments.

The Aa3 beach preservation fee rating incorporates the very narrow tax pledged for repayment of the bonds (a fee on short-term accommodations), moderate historic debt service coverage, significant cash reserves that are dedicated for repayment of the bonds and the expectation that the town of Hilton Head Island would service the debt with all legally available revenues (including general fund revenues) in the event that pledged revenues or reserves fell short of annual principal and interest payments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the GOULT rating reflects the expectation that the town's fundamental credit quality will remain strong despite revenue declines over the next year.

The negative outlook on the beach preservation fee and hospitality fee ratings reflects the risk of sustained declines in pledged revenue that would result in a prolonged weakening of annual debt service coverage that is no longer consistent with the rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS (GOULT rating)

-Trend of imbalanced operations and/or significant declines in fund balance or liquidity

-Prolonged economic slowdown that results in a sustained trend of weakened revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS (beach preservation fee and hospitality fee ratings)

-Improvement in debt service coverage

-Stronger legal provisions such as a higher reserve requirement or additional bonds test

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS (beach preservation fee and hospitality fee ratings)

-Sustained declines in pledged revenues that materially weaken debt service coverage

-Failure of the town to appropriate any legally available funds to cover shortfalls in pledged revenue, if needed

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by the town's full faith, credit, taxing power and resources.

The hospitality fee bonds are secured by the town's 2% hospitality fee, which is a tax charged on the sale of prepared food and drink. The bonds' debt service reserve requirement (which is equal to the lesser of a standard 3-prong test) is fulfilled through an insurance policy issued by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

The beach preservation fee bonds are secured by the town's 2% beach preservation fee, which is a tax on revenue generated from the rental of rooms, campgrounds, recreational vehicle spaces, lodging or other sleeping accommodations furnished to transients. The bonds' debt service reserve requirement (which is equal to the lesser of a standard 3-prong test) is fulfilled through an insurance policy issued by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

PROFILE

The Town of Hilton Head Island is a well-established resort community located in Beaufort County (Aa1 stable) in South Carolina's (Aaa stable) Lowcountry.

