Moody's affirms Hiroshima Bank's A2 ratings; changes outlook to stable from negative

Tokyo, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the long-term
A2 bank deposit ratings of The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.
Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1.
At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on the ratings,
where applicable, to stable from negative.
The change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the bank's
strengthened capital buffer since the outbreak of the pandemic will mitigate
persistent economic disruptions from the pandemic. As a result,
the bank will maintain stable capitalization and robust liquidity over
the next 12-18 months, despite a moderate deterioration in
loan quality.
A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's ratings affirmation and outlook change to stable from negative
is driven by Hiroshima Bank's stable financial fundamentals,
which have not been materially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Japanese government's relief measures and the bank's financial
support for local businesses have kept default rates among small-
and medium-sized enterprises low and prevented a more significant
deterioration of bank asset quality.
Although the bank's unconsolidated credit costs increased by 2.6
times to JPY11.1 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2021 (fiscal
2020) from a year ago, the costs have remained well within the bank's
pre-provision profit.
The baa1 BCA reflects the bank's solid loan performance, strong
capitalization and robust liquidity. However, these positive
factors are offset by its still-low, although better than
average, profitability, owing to persistently low interest
rates.
The higher internal capital generation and likely moderate loan growth
of Hiroshima Bank's parent, Hirogin Holdings, Inc.,
will support the group's strong capitalization over the next 12-18
months. Its strong internal capital generation is a result of higher-than-average
profitability and a lower shareholder return ratio compared with its Japanese
regional bank peers. Its Moody's-adjusted tangible common
equity as a percentage of risk-weighted assets was solid at 11.71%
as of the end of 2020.
The bank's baa1 Adjusted BCA is the same as its baa1 BCA because Moody's
does not incorporate any affiliate support in the rating.
Hiroshima Bank's A2 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch
uplift from the bank's BCA of baa1. The uplift reflects Moody's
assumption of a very high likelihood of support from the Government of
Japan in times of need, given the bank's importance to the local
economy in Hiroshima Prefecture, and the prefecture's importance
as a regional economy that is the 12th-largest among Japan's 47
prefectures.
Hiroshima Bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are positioned
at A1/P-1, and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments at A1(cr)/P-1(cr).
Moody's considers Japan a jurisdiction with a nonoperational resolution
regime, and consequently applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach
in rating Japanese banks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in a rating upgrade include the bank improving
its profitability by increasing its non-interest income without
significantly raising additional risks, while maintaining its stable
asset quality.
Factors that could result in a rating downgrade include (1) the group's
tangible common equity ratio falling below 11%; (2) a further
weakening in profitability because of increasing credit costs or losses
from its securities portfolio; (3) a significant deterioration in
asset quality; or (4) worsening liquidity, due to an increased
reliance on market funds or investments in less liquid assets.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
(Japanese) published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261952.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Hiroshima
City, Hiroshima Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan and
a principal operating subsidiary of Hirogin Holdings, Inc.
As of the end of March 2021, Hiroshima Bank's reported unconsolidated
assets totaled JPY10.9 trillion, while Hirogin Holdings reported
consolidated assets totaled JPY11.0 trillion.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS
- Long-term counterparty risk rating (foreign/domestic),
affirmed A1
- Short-term counterparty risk rating (foreign/domestic),
affirmed P-1
- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic):
affirmed A2, outlook changed to stable from negative
- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic):
affirmed P-1
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment: affirmed
A1(cr)
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment: affirmed
at P-1(cr)
- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed baa1
- Adjusted BCA: affirmed baa1
- Outlook changed to stable from negative
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
