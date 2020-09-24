Moody's affirms Hitachi Capital's Prime-2 ratings

Tokyo, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the Prime-2 commercial paper ratings of Hitachi Capital Corporation (Hitachi Capital) and Hitachi Capital America Corp.

This ratings affirmation follows Hitachi Capital's announcement that it has agreed to merge with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co., Ltd. (MUL, A3 stable) effective 1 April 2021.

The affirmed ratings are as follows:

Hitachi Capital Corporation

- Commercial paper rating (domestic currency): Prime-2

Hitachi Capital America Corp.

- Backed Commercial paper rating (domestic currency): Prime-2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Hitachi Capital's ratings reflects Moody's view that the merger with MUL will not materially alter the company's financial profile. Moreover, the merger will help to further diversify Hitachi Capital's asset mix, providing an additional cushion against shocks in particular asset classes.

This merger is an extension of the leasing business alliance between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG, A1 stable), MUL, Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi, A3 stable) and Hitachi Capital that was formed in 2016. Hitachi Capital became MUFG's equity method affiliate when it and MUL acquired approximately a 23% and 4.2% stake in Hitachi Capital from Hitachi respectively when the alliance was formed. MUFG also owns 23% of MUL, so the merger will not substantially alter MUFG's ownership percentage of MUL, which will be the surviving legal entity.

The key factors behind Hitachi Capital's Prime-2 ratings are: (1) the company's stable operating performance; (2) its strong domestic franchise in the leasing industry, extensive product lineup and diversified customer base; (3) its strong asset quality; and (4) the strong probability of support from its main shareholder, Hitachi, and to some degree, MUFG, in times of stress.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What Could Change the Ratings -- Up

Moody's would upgrade Hitachi Capital's ratings if there is

(1) a substantial increase in the company's strategic importance to MUFG/MUL, as evidenced by further business integration with MUL; or

(2) an improvement in its standalone credit profile, because of a sustained increase in its profitability and capital position.

What Could Change the Ratings -- Down

Moody's would downgrade Hitachi Capital's ratings if there is

(1) a substantial decrease in the company's strategic importance to Hitachi and MUFG/MUL, as evidenced by a significant decline in the shareholding interests of Hitachi and/or MUFG/MUL; or

(2) a deterioration in the company's standalone credit profile, caused by a sharp rise in credit costs, particularly from its overseas businesses.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hitachi Capital Corporation is a major leasing company headquartered in Tokyo. As of the end of June 2020, the company's consolidated total assets stood at JPY3.7 trillion.

Hitachi Capital America Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tetsuya Yamamoto

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

