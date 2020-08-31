Moody's affirms Hitachi Construction's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today affirmed Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.'s (HCM) Baa1 issuer rating.

The outlook on the rating remains stable.

"The affirmation of HCM's Baa1 rating with a stable outlook reflects the company's competitive market position and sustainable earnings from its value chain business that provide some resiliency during the economic downturn," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HCM's Baa1 rating takes into consideration the company's strong global market position as a leading manufacturer of construction machinery and mining equipment, as well as geographic diversification. At the same time, HCM's rating is constrained by the inherent volatility in the company's core businesses.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a deterioration in the company's business environment, particularly in the form a sudden drop in demand for new equipment. As a result, in the first quarter of the fiscal year that will end in March 2021 (fiscal 2020), the company's pre-tax income significantly declined to JPY1.8 billion from JPY21.6 billion a year ago.

At the same time, Moody's expects that HCM's value chain business -- which covers spare parts and other after-sales services -- will provide some resiliency against margin erosion during this downturn, and help restore its earnings in 2021 and onwards. This value chain business, which contributed to over 40% of the company's 2019 revenues, entails less cyclical activities and higher margins. As a result, the revenue from its value chain business declined by 15% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with Q1 fiscal 2019, whereas overall revenue declined by 27% over the same period.

HCM's rating incorporates a one-notch uplift to reflect the company's 50.8% ownership by Hitachi, Ltd. (A3 stable). This relationship is underpinned by their common brand and financial and operational ties, including the secondment of management from Hitachi to HCM. HCM accounted for about 10% of Hitachi's consolidated revenues in fiscal 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

HCM's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be prudent in managing discretionary capital spending and dividends to protect its credit metrics and that its margins will recover from 2021.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if HCM significantly improves its leverage, such that its consolidated debt/EBITDA stays below 2.2x over the business cycle.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if HCM fails to turn around its profit and its consolidated debt/EBITDA remains above 3.7x over the business cycle. A weakening in Hitachi's creditworthiness or relationship with HCM, such as Hitachi reducing its ownership, could also result in a downgrade of HCM's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology (Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216244. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the leading global manufacturers of construction machinery and mining equipment.

