Moody's affirms Hitachi, Ltd. at A3; outlook stable

Tokyo, January 18, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Hitachi, Ltd.'s A3 senior unsecured rating and P-2 commercial paper rating.

The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings, which include that for Hitachi's supported subsidiary, is provided at the end of this press release.

"The affirmation of Hitachi's rating reflects its leading position as one of the largest manufacturing companies in Japan, with a strong core franchise in IT services and a diversified portfolio that provides a measure of resilience to economic cycles," says Motoki Yanase, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"Hitachi also maintains conservative financial policy that restrains leverage," adds Yanase.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hitachi's solid business profile is supported by its diverse portfolio of capital goods and manufacturing businesses. Its diversification and scale, as one of the ten largest manufacturing companies in Japan by revenues, have helped to stabilize its margins under economic cycles and the coronavirus outbreak. The company has been restructuring its portfolio by large divestments and investments to derive synergies around its core IT services business and to improve its profitability.

Margins for IT (information and telecommunication systems), Industry (industry and distribution systems, and water and environment systems) and Mobility (railway systems, elevators and escalators) have remained stable through the pandemic and supported overall profitability.

The pandemic did affect some other segments, such as Smart Life (especially automotive parts), so that Hitachi's EBITA margin fell to 6.9% for the 12 months ended September 2020 from 8.4% in the fiscal year that ended in March 2020 (fiscal 2019). However, Moody's expects margin will be restored to 8% by fiscal 2022, assuming that recovery will continue during the second half of fiscal 2020.

Even when margin return to expected levels, Hitachi's profitability will remain lower than that of Hitachi's international peers, including Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (A1 negative) and ABB Ltd (A3 stable), with EBITA margins between 10%-15%. Despite several years of restructuring, Hitachi has yet to demonstrate an improvement in its EBITA margin, which has remained in the single-digit percentage for more than a decade.

Hitachi's credit quality is also supported by a conservative financial policy that has restrained leverage at 3.3x for the 12 months to September 2020 from 1.9x in March 2020, despite acquiring 80.1% stake of ABB's power grids business for JPY722 billion in July 2020 and a profit decline due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hitachi has de-leveraged through asset sales, for example, partly financing the ABB acquisition with JPY412.5 billion in proceeds from the sale of Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (currently Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.) in April 2020.

Given the expected recovery in its businesses, Moody's expects Hitachi will improve its leverage to below 3.0x over the next 12-18 months. The company continues to restructure, which could entail additional acquisitions. However, Hitachi retains the ability to manage its leverage if it divests stakes in its remaining listed subsidiaries, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Hitachi Metals, over the next two to three years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hitachi's profitability will recover from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak through the fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. The outlook also incorporates Moody's view that Hitachi will manage its debt levels as it restructures its business portfolio and maintain moderate leverage.

The flux in its portfolio and organizational structure from Hitachi's ongoing restructuring limits prospects for a rating upgrade. An upgrade would require Hitachi to establish a sustained positive trend in its profitability with proven success in integrating its ABB acquisition and a steady recovery in its credit metrics, such as EBITA margin above 10% and debt/EBITDA below 2.0x.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if Hitachi's earnings weaken because of a significant decline in its market position, with its EBITA margin sustained below 6%, debt/EBITDA above 3.0x and sustained negative free cash flow. The change to a more aggressive financial policy, such as debt-financed acquisitions, would also exert downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology (Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216244. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Hitachi, Ltd. is the largest diversified manufacturing company in Japan.

RATINGS AFFECTED:

Affirmation:

..Issuer: Hitachi, Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Hitachi International Treasury Ltd.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Outlook, Remains Stable

