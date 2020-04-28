Moody's affirms Hokuriku Electric's Baa1 ratings; maintains stable outlook

Tokyo, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Hokuriku Electric
Power Company's Baa1 senior secured rating and P-2 Commercial
Paper rating. The outlook remains stable.
Moody's has changed the methodology, which applies to rate
Japanese utilities, including Hokuriku Electric, to Unregulated
Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies from Regulated Electric and
Gas Utilities.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423457
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Hokuriku Electric's Baa1 rating reflects its prominent franchise
with a dominant market share in Japan's Hokuriku region and stable
earnings from its electric utility operations.
However, the ongoing deregulation of the Japanese electric sector
has increased competition for Hokuriku Electric's core business
-- the sale of electricity to retail customers -- and weakened
the predictability of cost recovery and overall earnings. Also,
limited growth opportunity in its core business has caused Hokuriku Electric
to seek growth instead in non-utility investments, and an
evolution in its business model. Accordingly, the unregulated
utilities methodology better reflects the business profile of Hokuriku
Electric.
The change of the methodology itself does not cause any change of ratings
and outlook, because Moody's has been already incorporating
such evolving business environment since the deregulation in 2016 into
our assessment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18
months, Hokuriku Electric's credit metrics will remain about its
current levels, with retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt around 7%.
Given the relative weak metrics with little upside, an upgrade is
unlikely in the near term. However, Moody's could upgrade
Hokuriku Electric's ratings if the company improves its cash flow,
reduces its leverage and maintains low business risk, resulting
in significantly stronger credit metrics with RCF/net debt well above
10%.
Moody's could downgrade Hokuriku Electric's ratings if (1) there is an
adverse change in the regulatory environment or support from financial
institutions; (2) the utility undertakes a large investment that
increases its debt and business risk; or (3) its cash flow deteriorates
materially because of intensifying competition or unexpected events.
Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if RCF/net
debt falls below 6%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018
and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1150645.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Hokuriku Electric Power Company, headquartered in Toyama,
Japan, is one of the ten major electric utilities in Japan.
List of affected ratings:
..Issuer: Hokuriku Electric Power Company
....Senior Secured (Domestic), Affirmed
Baa1
....Commercial Paper (Domestic), Affirmed
P-2
....Outlook, Remains Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423457
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Solicitation
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings include both solicited and unsolicited ratings. As
a result, Moody's considers the Rated Entity and/or any Related
Third Party to be participating in the ratings process, thereby
providing general access to internal documents and management.
Please refer to the List of Affected Credit Ratings for more details regarding
solicitation. For additional information, please refer to
Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit
Ratings available on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yukiko Asanuma
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
