Moody's affirms Holding Slovenske elektrarne's Baa3 rating; outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Holding Slovenske elektrarne d.o.o. (HSE) and its corresponding Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa3 rating and ba3 BCA reflects our view that HSE will return to stronger financial metrics after a very weak 2022 which was caused by a combination of (1) weak hydro production and an outage of Sostanj Thermal Power Plant's unit 6 from and including 15th of October until and including 4th of December, which in turn lead to historically low generation volumes, and (2) a consequent over-hedged (electricity sold forward) position versus actual production in 2022, which had to be purchased at the historically very high power prices seen last year. Improvements in financial metrics will be driven by a combination of higher achieved power prices on electricity production in 2023 and a hedging position more aligned with expected electricity production.

The rating affirmation is further underpinned by a high level of timely financial support in the form of an equity injection by Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SSH), 100% owned by the Government of Slovenia (A3 stable), in the amount of EUR 492 million, which was important to stabilize the financial profile of HSE given the funding and liquidity requirements arising from the lower production.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that financial metrics will converge back to and remain at levels at least commensurate with the current rating over the next two to three years, and that HSE will remain supported by its debt funders, and in extremis and if needed, by the Slovenian Government. Nevertheless, HSE faces some headwinds in terms of continued low hydrology and an exposure to changes in electricity or carbon prices, which on their own or together could put downwards pressure on financial metrics. In addition, increasing capital expenditure from 2024 onwards not completely supported by own generated funds, could prevent HSE from continuing to deleverage.

HSE's rating is supported by the group's role as "national pillar" of domestic electricity generation, being the market leader with more than 50% of total domestic output share in 2021 and a generation capacity of nearly 2.0 gigawatts (GW), including ca. 1.0 GW of low-cost and low-carbon hydro power generation, which are well-positioned in the merit order. Generation unit costs are mainly fixed for both hydro and thermal generation. In addition, HSE's financial policy envisages a continuing debt reduction, supported by the waiver of dividends by the shareholder.

However, in comparison to other non-domestic utilities, HSE is of relatively small size and lacks diversification, leading to output and earnings volatility, especially for its hydro generation capacities. Furthermore, its thermal generation is operating in a difficult environment, with decarbonization efforts in place (targeted for 2033) and a high reliance on supply from its adjacent coal mine, with limited possibilities to increase excavation levels.

Notwithstanding the slump in expected 2022 metrics, HSE currently displays financial flexibility and is expected to reduce its leverage further, expressed as funds from operations (FFO) to debt, which in 2021 amounted to around 46.2%. Depending on the speed of paying back the governmental equity injection, Moody's anticipates a further strengthening of the leverage metrics over the next two to three years as a result of low-cost generation capacity and still high electricity market prices. We expect HSE to be fully in compliance with its financial covenants going forward.

HSE's weak performance in 2022 has highlighted some challenges that HSE faces in terms of elements of Governance. In particular the firm's risk management framework didn't meet expectations in 2022 which stressed the quality of projected data. These challenges were compounded by the fact that HSE only publicly reports financial information once a year and so needs to ensure that interim internal financial reporting is robust. This will need to be addressed by the company's senior management.

Overall this has resulted in an adjustment to HSE's ESG Governance score from G-2 (neutral to low) to G-3 (moderately negative). However the company's overall ESG Credit Impact Score is not affected and remains CIS-3 (moderately negative).

HSE falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology due to its ultimate 100% ownership by the Government of Slovenia (A3 stable). Accordingly, and based on Moody's view of high default dependence and high support in case of financial distress, HSE's Baa3 rating incorporates three notches of uplift from its BCA of ba3. The high support was emphasized by the EUR 492 million capital injection in December 2022, which is, subject to the performance of HSE, expected to be returned over the next two years (with the first installment of EUR 200 million scheduled for 2023).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the BCA would require the company's FFO/debt to be comfortably and sustainably above 30% while maintaining at least a stable business risk profile. An upgrade of the BCA would not necessarily lead to an upgrade of the final rating. Upward pressure on the rating could result from a significant improvement in the credit quality of the Slovenian government, provided our support assumptions currently incorporated into HSE's rating remain at least unchanged.

Conversely downward pressure on HSE's BCA could develop if the company deviates significantly from its current prudent financial policy, as illustrated by FFO/debt remaining at or below 20% on a sustained basis; there are significant negative changes to HSE's business risk profile; or both. The rating could also come under downward pressure if the credit quality of the Slovenian government were to deteriorate significantly or our government support assumptions currently incorporated into HSE's rating were reduced.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Holding Slovenske elektrarne d.o.o. is the largest power generator in the country, and is also called the "national pillar" of domestic electricity production. Its total installed capacity as of year-end 2021 was nearly 2.0 gigawatts, which in 2021 represented around 52% of the total installed generation capacity in Slovenia. HSE's generation base comprises various run-of-river hydropower plants, a pump-storage plant, and lignite and small gas-fired thermal power plants. In addition, HSE owns and operates a lignite mine, which historically covered all of the group's thermal generation needs. The company is 100% owned by the Slovenian government. For the year ended 31 December 2021, HSE reported consolidated total revenues of EUR 2,538 million and EBITDA of EUR 323 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

