Moody's affirms Holley's B2 CFR; outlook revised to stable from positive

New York, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Holley Inc.'s ("Holley") ratings, including its B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B2-PD probability of default rating and B2 senior secured rating. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

The action reflects Moody's expectation that Holley's operating performance will likely remain weaker than expected over the next several quarters due to supply chain constraints related to key components and lower demand for the company's discretionary automotive aftermarket products. However, Moody's believes the company currently has sufficient cushion in key credit metrics to withstand these near-term pressures.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects Holley's EBITA margin to be about 16% and debt/EBITDA near 5x compared to its prior expectations of an EBITA margin above 20% and debt/EBITDA below 4x. Despite earnings pressure, Moody's expects Holley to maintain adequate liquidity supported by modestly positive free cash flow and full availability of its $125 million revolving credit facility. Moody's notes, though, that these expectations remain exposed to significant demand risk related to Holley's products should US consumer spending remain constrained in a prolonged recessionary environment.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Holley Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Holley Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Holley Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Holley's B2 CFR reflects the company's modest scale, elevated demand risk given the discretionary nature of its products and moderately high financial leverage. The rating is supported by a strong competitive position within the niche market for performance automotive aftermarket products, a historically strong operating margin and adequate liquidity.

Several factors have contributed to Holley's weaker performance in 2022, including difficulty in procuring semiconductor chips for key products, inventory destocking initiatives at primary customers, and softening consumer demand. To date, supply chain disruptions have had a greater impact on Holley's operating performance, and while those disruptions should gradually improve through 2023, Moody's believes demand for Holley's products remains a significant risk. Holley experienced substantial organic revenue growth in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, but Moody's expects volumes for Holley's higher-priced automotive products to decline as consumer discretionary income weakens.

Moody's views governance considerations to have a highly negative impact on the rating given the material concentration of ownership by its former private equity sponsor. Holley became a publicly-traded company in 2021 following the completion of its business combination with Empower, Ltd., a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"). Over the past year, Holley's former private equity sponsor has reduced its ownership stake in the company from 57% at the time of the transaction to around 46%. Holley has provided a more transparent financial policy with publicly communicated target leverage ratios, and Moody's will look for Holley to demonstrate a track record of executing on its stated financial policy goals as a public company.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Holley to maintain debt/EBITDA around 5x and generate positive free cash flow over the next twelve months despite demand pressures.

Holley's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects Holley to maintain a cash balance of at least $20 million over this horizon while generating modestly positive free cash flow in 2022 before improving free cash flow towards 5% of total debt in 2023. The company's liquidity is further supported by its undrawn $125 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026. This facility does contain a maximum net leverage ratio of 5x, which Moody's expects Holley to be in compliance with although cushion will weaken over the coming quarters. There are no near-term maturities in Holley's capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Holley demonstrates a supportive financial policy around acquisitions and/or shareholder returns such that debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 4x. Consistently strong organic revenue growth and maintaining good liquidity with free cash flow to debt sustained above 10% could also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Holley's operating results deteriorate, including greater than expected organic revenue declines and material EBITA margin compression. Debt/EBITDA approaching 5.5x either through weaker earnings or more aggressive financial policy actions could also pressure the ratings. Finally, the erosion of liquidity could result in a downgrade.

Holley Inc., headquartered in Bowling Green, KY, designs and manufactures performance engine products for the enthusiast focused automotive aftermarket. The company's product offerings include electronic fuel injection and tuner systems, ignition controls, carburetors, superchargers, exhaust systems and other products designed to enhance the performance of the car. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 2022 was $713 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

