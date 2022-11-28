Moody's affirms Holyrood Student Accommodation Plc's underlying Baa2 ratings, changes outlook to negative

London, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 underlying ratings on GBP31.5 million of senior secured fixed-rate bonds and GBP31.5 million of senior secured index-linked bonds (the Bonds) due 2048 issued by Holyrood Student Accommodation Plc (the Issuer). Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The backed senior secured rating of the Bonds remains unchanged at A1, reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantees of scheduled principal and interest provided by Assured Guaranty UK Limited and Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (both rated A1 stable).

The Issuer is a special purpose vehicle formed in 2013 to raise finance and on-lend it to Holyrood Student Accommodation SPV Ltd (ProjectCo), who entered into a 50-year agreement (the Project Agreement, or PA) with the University of Edinburgh (the University) to build, finance, maintain and operate postgraduate (PG) student accommodation and associated facilities (the Project).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the deterioration of ProjectCo's metrics resulting from the current environment of high inflation and increasing utility costs. ProjectCo's rooms are marketed a year in advance of the start of each academic year, with rents based on RPI indexation in the prior year. This creates a one-year lag between the period in which inflation indexation is applied to both costs and the index-linked bonds issued by ProjectCo (50% of the Bonds are indexed twice a year), and when any difference starts being recovered through revenues. As a result, under ProjectCo's rent setting mechanism, the current year's significant increase in costs linked to RPI (including in particular the RPI linked Bonds), as well as rising utility costs, will not start to be recovered through rents until the start of the 2023/24 academic year.

In addition, according to the PA, elements of the rent setting mechanism are subject to a 5% annual cap (with carry forward on any overage). Consequently, annual indexation would need to fall below 5% per annum to provide the opportunity for any overage to be gradually recovered over time.

As a result, whilst ProjectCo is positively correlated to more normalised levels of inflation over the longer term (average DSCR is 1.48x with a long-term RPI assumption of 2.5%), Moody's expects an adverse impact on DSCRs in the short to medium term.

Under Moody's base case, DSCRs are forecasted to remain below lock-up threshold levels from 2023 until 2029. Moody's also notes that an event of default (DSCR<1.10x) is avoided at the next senior debt service repayment date through an overfunding of the Lifecycle Reserve Account via a transfer of non-distributed cash in February 2023. This is permitted under the senior funding agreement and will contribute to smoothing Lifecycle Maintenance Reserve movements and DSCRs. The nomination of 100% of ProjectCo's rooms secured for the current academic year is the main factor maintaining DSCR levels above event of default thresholds in 2023.

Moody's base case scenario reflects a conservative 98% occupancy assumption from the end of the current academic year, which would result in a minimum DSCR of 1.09x in August 2024. Therefore, given the current environment of high inflation and rising utility costs, ProjectCo's ability to secure a 100% occupancy rate for the next academic year is particularly important.

Annual rent increases above the 5% cap are possible in the PA if the University increases the rent for comparable rooms (comparable in terms of standard of specification, FM services, location and student cohort) elsewhere in the University's estate to a level above ProjectCo's calculated rents. However, in Moody's view, this is unlikely to materialise across ProjectCo's rooms for the upcoming academic year, given the current challenging macroeconomic environment and cost of living crisis. In light of this, Moody's base case reflects rental increases capped at 5%.

In September 2022, a temporary rent freeze and evictions moratorium was announced by the Scottish Government for the social, private and student accommodation sectors. The rent cap will be set at 0% until at least 31 March 2023, although this could be further reviewed. The bill includes the possibility to extend the rent cap measures for two further six-month periods, if deemed necessary and proportionate to do so. The March 2023 term does not pose any challenge for the current academic year, as rents were set earlier this year. As in the mainstream private rented sector, accommodation providers will still be able to increase rents at the renewal of each tenancy. Therefore, should the duration of the cap be extended, ProjectCo is unlikely to be directly affected by the policy as all the student leases are fixed term (with a 51-week maximum term). There is no lease extension arrangement in place and all current leases will terminate automatically as a matter of course before the start of the 2023/24 academic year. Consequently, 100% of ProjectCo's rooms are expected to see an appropriate rent increase in accordance with the PA provisions.

Notwithstanding the above, the Baa2 rating on the Bonds reflects as positives: (1) a track record of strong operating performance with minimal financial penalties associated with unavailability and low levels of SDPs; (2) high occupancy rates supported by strong PG student demand for housing; (3) the fixed-rate nature of 50% of the bonds which provides some mitigation against the current inflationary environment; (4) exposure to a leading university within the world-class UK Higher Education sector, which demonstrates robust PG demand characteristics; and (5) a track record of rental indexation at RPI level since the start of the operational phase.

In addition to the structural weakness of ProjectCo's rent setting mechanism, the rating remains constrained by: (1) ProjectCo's exposure to price and demand risk over a long time period; (2) a target PG market at a single university, which directly exposes ProjectCo to PG student enrolment at the University, albeit ProjectCo has the ability to rent to students attending other Higher Education institutions in the Edinburgh area if required; (3) weaker projected debt service coverage ratios than other rated single-university student accommodation projects.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative reflecting the downward pressure on ProjectCo's financial metrics stemming from the current environment characterised by high inflation and increasing energy costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook an upgrade is unlikely at this stage. Moody's could change the outlook to stable if: (1) the University nominates 100% of rooms in the next academic year, removing any uncertainty around occupancy levels, (2) the ongoing rent setting process leads to a confirmation of rental increases in line with contractual arrangements for the next academic year and (3) actual and forecast inflation and utility costs, show a sustained fall compared to current levels.

Negative pressure on the underlying rating would result from: (1) persistent high and volatile inflation levels (above Moody's current expectations) and sustained utility costs leading to a further deterioration of ProjectCo's credit metrics; (2) reduced nominations or rent levels compared to Moody's assumptions or (3) indications of falling demand for ProjectCo's facilities, due to, for example reduced demand for places at the University or the availability of alternative and attractive accommodation on or near the university campus.

