Moody's affirms Home Point's B2 corporate family rating and B3 senior unsecured rating; outlook changed to negative from stable

New York, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured debt rating of Home Point Capital Inc. (Home Point). Home Point's outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Home Point Capital Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Home Point Capital Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Home Point's B2 CFR reflects the company's improved capitalization and a stable liquidity profile. It also reflects the company's hedging of interest rate risk for a portion of its mortgage servicing rights (MSR) portfolio, which somewhat reduces earnings volatility.

Moody's revised Home Point's outlook to negative from stable based on the company's modest franchise position and currently weak and diminished prospects for profitability in 2022-23, reflecting heightened competition due to current industry excess capacity resulting from lower origination volumes due to higher interest rates.

Home Point reported weaker profitability as measured by net income to average managed assets (ROA) of 0.8% for the first quarter of 2022 attributed to intense competition and a challenging operating environment, compared to ROA of 2.0% for full-year 2021 and 11.9% for full-year 2020; excluding fair value gains on the company's MSRs, ROA was -2.7% in the first quarter of 2022.

Home Point's capitalization improved to 15.1% at the end of March 2022 from 10.7% at the end of December 2021, as measured by tangible common equity to adjusted tangible managed assets (which excludes Ginnie Mae delinquent loans from the denominator). This increase was primarily driven by a material decline in total assets and loans held for sale, alongside the drop in origination volumes. Home Point's capitalization has been somewhat volatile but remains adequate for a B2-rated non-bank mortgage company, supporting the company's ability to absorb unexpected losses, should these occur. Moody's expects Home Point's capitalization to remain around current levels over the next few quarters.

Home Point's liquidity profile is stable. Although it has a heavy reliance on short-term repurchase facilities to finance originations, the company diversified its funding structure with its inaugural senior unsecured issuance in January 2021. Additionally, the firm's liquidity is aided by the fact that virtually all of its originations are government and agency loans.

The B3 senior unsecured bond rating is based on Home Point's B2 CFR and the application of Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model, which incorporate their priority of claim and strength of asset coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Since Home Point has a negative outlook, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, Home Point's ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects the company to maintain 15.0% or higher capitalization (measured by tangible common equity to adjusted tangible managed assets) and improve profitability with pre-tax income (excluding MSR fair value marks) reaching and expected to maintain at more than 2.5% of average managed assets, without a weakening of its liquidity profile.

The company's outlook could return to stable if it is able to return to sustained profitability and with TCE to TMA above 13.0%.

Home Point's ratings could be downgraded if the company does not end the year at a profitable run-rate or if TCE to TMA sustainably declines and remains below 12.0%. In addition, Home Point's unsecured bond rating could be downgraded if the ratio of unsecured debt to total corporate debt decreases and remains below 50%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gene Berman

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

