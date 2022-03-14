Moody's affirms Honeywell's A2 senior unsecured rating; outlook remains stable

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of Honeywell International, Inc. ("Honeywell"), including the A2 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-1 short term rating. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectations for steady growth in earnings and cash generation over the next few years driven by strong demand across all of its businesses. This will allow the company to pursue its capital allocation plans while keeping leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) close to 2.5x.

"Most of Honeywell's businesses will experience substantial organic growth at attractive margins, resulting in strong free cash generation" says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for the company. "This will be important to keep leverage from escalating while the company pursues an aggressive capital allocation plan over the next few years."

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Honeywell International Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Honeywell, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2 (assumed by Honeywell International Inc.)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Honeywell International Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Honeywell, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Honeywell's ratings are supported by its very large and diversified portfolio of businesses that contribute to strong and stable cash flow. The ratings also reflect healthy EBITA margins that we expect will exceed 20% for several years, as the company experiences significant organic growth on strong demand in key markets. This supports Moody's expectations for free cash flow in excess of $3 billion annually through 2023 which, along with over $11 billion of cash and marketable securities, allows the company to maintain strong liquidity.

The ratings are constrained by leverage that is currently higher than historical and expected long term averages. Debt-to-EBITDA was about 2.8x as of December 31, 2021, on funded debt that remains elevated from borrowing activity in 2020. Moody's believes that leverage will fall to the mid-2x level by the end of 2022 on earnings growth and a modest amount of debt repayment, which is in line with expectations at the A2 rating. However, the company's recently-announced capital allocation plan will hinder significant further deleveraging. Honeywell envisions at least $25 billion in spending on capital expenditures, acquisitions, dividends and share repurchases through 2024. Moody's believes that funding for these payments will come primarily from cash resources and cash generated over that period, along with incremental debt as necessary. This will prevent leverage from falling significantly below the mid-2x level beyond 2022. Moreover, Honeywell has indicated that it has about $10 billion of incremental debt capacity that can be used to fund its capital allocation plans. With $10 billion of incremental debt, Honeywell would need to demonstrate substantial and stable earnings growth, organically and from acquisitions, to maintain debt-to-EBITDA at levels supportive of the A2 rating over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Honeywell will generate strong free cash in excess of $3 billion annually and EBITA margins of about 20% through 2023. This will allow the company to reduce and maintain leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) in the mid- 2x range over that time.

Honeywell's ratings could be upgraded if the company can achieve a return on assets (EBITA-to-average assets) in the mid-teens percentage range while maintaining scale and diversification of its portfolio of businesses. EBITA margins sustained above 20% with approximately equal margin contributions from each segment would support a higher rating. The adoption of more conservative financial policies, prioritizing debt repayment over shareholder returns and allowing debt-to-EBITDA to fall below 2x could also support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if Honeywell undertakes more aggressive financial policies, accelerating capital allocation toward shareholder returns or acquisitions that do not provide significant immediate and identifiable earnings contributions while increasing debt levels. Debt-to-EBITDA that is sustained above the mid-2x range after 2022 could pressure the ratings, as would free cash flow to debt below 10%.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell International Inc. is a diversified technology and manufacturing leader, serving customers worldwide with aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes and industry; and performance materials. Revenue is approximately $34.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

