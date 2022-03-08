Moody's affirms Hong Kong (SAR) China's Aa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Singapore, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Government of Hong Kong (SAR) China's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Aa3 and senior unsecured MTN programme ratings at (P)Aa3; and maintained the stable outlook.

The affirmation of Hong Kong's Aa3 ratings, one notch above China (A1 stable), reflects Moody's assessment of tight political, institutional, economic and financial linkages with the Mainland; and significant credit strengths.

The linkages keep the rating gap between Hong Kong and China no wider than one notch. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's strengths, which include the SAR's significant fiscal and external buffers and highly effective economic institutions, continue to offer resilience to shocks and negative long-term trends, including a rapidly ageing population, a slowing in Mainland China's economy and uncertainty about the global trade and investment arrangements in the context of ongoing tensions between the United States (Aaa stable) and China.

The stable outlook on Hong Kong's issuer rating at Aa3, reflects superior fiscal strength and consistent macroeconomic stability, which Moody's expects to persist through ongoing uncertainty around political autonomy and beyond the impact of the pandemic.

Hong Kong's local currency ceiling remains unchanged at Aaa with the three-notch gap to the sovereign rating reflecting a modest government footprint in Hong Kong's economy, a predictable and conservative approach to fiscal policy, effective economic regulation and a strong external position, offsetting political risk. Hong Kong's foreign currency ceiling also remains unchanged at Aaa with no gap to the local currency ceiling reflecting a high degree of policy effectiveness and an open capital account.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463718 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF Aa3 RATINGS

The close positioning of Hong Kong's rating, one notch above China's, reflects tight political, institutional, economic and financial linkages which have been confirmed since Moody's last rating announcement on Hong Kong's ratings, in January 2020.

Over the past two years, there have been further signs of erosion of the autonomy of Hong Kong's political and judiciary institutions, in line with Moody's prior expectations, notably the imposition of a National Security Law and changes to the electoral system which have curtailed the capacity for local pro-democracy politicians to have some influence on the direction of key policies including in terms of the relationship with Mainland China.

This process of further erosion of the SAR's autonomy of political, institutional and economic decisions is likely to continue. It is reflected in Moody's assessment of the quality of Hong Kong's executive and legislative institutions.

Despite this context, the overall fundamental credit drivers that position Hong Kong's rating above that of the Mainland remain. Specifically, the fundamentals of the economic strength of Hong Kong, remain. Further, the economic, fiscal and monetary policymaking institutions and the fiscal strength of Hong Kong also remain very strong.

Continued economic strength is reflected in Moody's expectations of a solid recovery in 2022, following a strong, partly base effect-driven, rebound in growth in 2021. While Covid-related downside risks persist, the sustained high levels of incomes and wealth and competitiveness, which have lent resilience to the economy, will support GDP growth in the near to medium term.

From a longer-term perspective, while developments such as the National Security Law and changes to the electoral system are likely to erode Hong Kong's attractiveness to global companies, at this stage - and in Moody's view for the foreseeable future, these are balanced by the SAR's long established and largely unchanged economic, legal, business and taxation frameworks. Fundamentally, Moody's expects Hong Kong to continue to maximise its competitive advantage as a key regional trade and financial hub including as an economic stepping stone into the Mainland and conduit for economic and financial flows from the Mainland into the global economy and financial system.

Hong Kong's long established fiscal strengths also remain, underscored by a sustained record of budgetary prudence. In the context of the current Omicron-related rise in Covid infections the authorities have indicated that they will continue prioritising helping vulnerable households and businesses to recover from the pandemic shock. As result, Moody's expects the fiscal deficit to increase to 3.3% of GDP in 2022. Looking ahead, Moody's forecasts a rapid consolidation of fiscal metrics, returning to a small surplus by 2024, based on the economic recovery and a return to pre-pandemic fiscal policy settings.

The government has largely financed its recent deficits by drawing upon its substantial fiscal resources, and has no plans to significantly increase its debt burden. Hong Kong's fiscal reserves were equivalent to around 33% of GDP by the end of 2021, down from a peak of more than 40% in 2017, but still substantial. The government plans to maintain its reserves at around 29-30% of GDP over the medium term, which allows for moderate deficit spending in response to shocks while maintaining very low levels of debt. As a result, Moody's expect fiscal reserves to continue to provide a material buffer to address long-term structural issues, including Hong Kong's ageing population, and to buffer the current and any future periods of slow growth or economic contraction.

Absent sudden significant changes in Hong Kong's economic and fiscal strength and/or the effectiveness of economic policymaking, Moody's expects the one-notch rating gap with China to remain for the foreseeable future.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects superior fiscal strength and consistent macroeconomic stability, which Moody's expects to persist through periods of economic, political and/or social uncertainty. In Moody's assessment, the SAR has the financial and institutional means to preserve its creditworthiness through shocks and slow-moving trends.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 59,656 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -6.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -1% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -9.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 7% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 03 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Hong Kong SAR, China, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

The stable outlook indicates that rating changes are unlikely in the near term.

In the longer term, an upgrade of Hong Kong's rating would be possible if it became increasingly apparent that the SAR was able to strengthen its economic, and institutions and governance strength, in particular positioning the territory for a smooth transition through the 2047 timeline.

While the stable outlook on China's rating also indicates that an upgrade in the near term is unlikely, should it happen over the longer term, upward pressure may also manifest on Hong Kong's rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

A downgrade of Hong Kong's rating would be likely if Moody's were to conclude that the territory's economic strength and/or the quality of its institutions were materially weaker than currently assessed. In particular, a rapid further institutional integration between Hong Kong and Mainland China could constrain the autonomy of Hong Kong's legislative, judiciary and executive further, undermining the territory's economic competitiveness and strength, and contributing to a downgrade.

Also, given the linkages with China, a downgrade of China would put downward pressure on Hong Kong's rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Hong Kong's ESG credit impact score is Neutral-to-Low (CIS-2) reflecting moderate exposure to environmental risk, demographic and housing challenges, mitigated by strong governance and a robust government balance sheet.

The exposure to environmental risk is neutral-to-low (E-2 issuer profile score), reflecting some exposure to physical climate risk in the form of typhoons and flooding which is partly offset by ongoing investment in climate resilient infrastructure. Hong Kong has minimal dependence on hydrocarbons and therefore limited risk from carbon transition, and its natural capital protection frameworks are supportive.

The exposure to social risk is Moderately Negative (S-3 issuer profile score). Hong Kong faces issues such as an ageing population and housing affordability challenges. The score reflects solid educational levels, although Hong Kong remains challenged by skills shortages. Hong Kong provides access to very good quality healthcare and basic services.

The influence of governance on the issuer's credit profile is positive (G-1 issuer profile score), as a well-established and effective institutional framework provides significant confidence in the authorities' ability to implement effective economic policies.

This is combined with exceptionally high wealth levels and financial strength which support a high degree of resilience.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463718 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

