Moody's affirms Hong Kong (SAR) China's Aa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Singapore, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Government of Hong Kong (SAR) China's long-term issuer
and senior unsecured ratings at Aa3 and senior unsecured MTN programme
ratings at (P)Aa3; and maintained the stable outlook.
The affirmation of Hong Kong's Aa3 ratings, one notch above
China (A1 stable), reflects Moody's assessment of tight political,
institutional, economic and financial linkages with the Mainland;
and significant credit strengths.
The linkages keep the rating gap between Hong Kong and China no wider
than one notch. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's strengths,
which include the SAR's significant fiscal and external buffers
and highly effective economic institutions, continue to offer resilience
to shocks and negative long-term trends, including a rapidly
ageing population, a slowing in Mainland China's economy and
uncertainty about the global trade and investment arrangements in the
context of ongoing tensions between the United States (Aaa stable) and
China.
The stable outlook on Hong Kong's issuer rating at Aa3, reflects
superior fiscal strength and consistent macroeconomic stability,
which Moody's expects to persist through ongoing uncertainty around
political autonomy and beyond the impact of the pandemic.
Hong Kong's local currency ceiling remains unchanged at Aaa with
the three-notch gap to the sovereign rating reflecting a modest
government footprint in Hong Kong's economy, a predictable
and conservative approach to fiscal policy, effective economic regulation
and a strong external position, offsetting political risk.
Hong Kong's foreign currency ceiling also remains unchanged at Aaa
with no gap to the local currency ceiling reflecting a high degree of
policy effectiveness and an open capital account.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463718 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings.
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF Aa3 RATINGS
The close positioning of Hong Kong's rating, one notch above
China's, reflects tight political, institutional,
economic and financial linkages which have been confirmed since Moody's
last rating announcement on Hong Kong's ratings, in January
2020.
Over the past two years, there have been further signs of erosion
of the autonomy of Hong Kong's political and judiciary institutions,
in line with Moody's prior expectations, notably the imposition
of a National Security Law and changes to the electoral system which have
curtailed the capacity for local pro-democracy politicians to have
some influence on the direction of key policies including in terms of
the relationship with Mainland China.
This process of further erosion of the SAR's autonomy of political,
institutional and economic decisions is likely to continue. It
is reflected in Moody's assessment of the quality of Hong Kong's
executive and legislative institutions.
Despite this context, the overall fundamental credit drivers that
position Hong Kong's rating above that of the Mainland remain.
Specifically, the fundamentals of the economic strength of Hong
Kong, remain. Further, the economic, fiscal and
monetary policymaking institutions and the fiscal strength of Hong Kong
also remain very strong.
Continued economic strength is reflected in Moody's expectations
of a solid recovery in 2022, following a strong, partly base
effect-driven, rebound in growth in 2021. While Covid-related
downside risks persist, the sustained high levels of incomes and
wealth and competitiveness, which have lent resilience to the economy,
will support GDP growth in the near to medium term.
From a longer-term perspective, while developments such as
the National Security Law and changes to the electoral system are likely
to erode Hong Kong's attractiveness to global companies, at
this stage - and in Moody's view for the foreseeable future,
these are balanced by the SAR's long established and largely unchanged
economic, legal, business and taxation frameworks.
Fundamentally, Moody's expects Hong Kong to continue to maximise
its competitive advantage as a key regional trade and financial hub including
as an economic stepping stone into the Mainland and conduit for economic
and financial flows from the Mainland into the global economy and financial
system.
Hong Kong's long established fiscal strengths also remain,
underscored by a sustained record of budgetary prudence. In the
context of the current Omicron-related rise in Covid infections
the authorities have indicated that they will continue prioritising helping
vulnerable households and businesses to recover from the pandemic shock.
As result, Moody's expects the fiscal deficit to increase
to 3.3% of GDP in 2022. Looking ahead, Moody's
forecasts a rapid consolidation of fiscal metrics, returning to
a small surplus by 2024, based on the economic recovery and a return
to pre-pandemic fiscal policy settings.
The government has largely financed its recent deficits by drawing upon
its substantial fiscal resources, and has no plans to significantly
increase its debt burden. Hong Kong's fiscal reserves were
equivalent to around 33% of GDP by the end of 2021, down
from a peak of more than 40% in 2017, but still substantial.
The government plans to maintain its reserves at around 29-30%
of GDP over the medium term, which allows for moderate deficit spending
in response to shocks while maintaining very low levels of debt.
As a result, Moody's expect fiscal reserves to continue to
provide a material buffer to address long-term structural issues,
including Hong Kong's ageing population, and to buffer the current
and any future periods of slow growth or economic contraction.
Absent sudden significant changes in Hong Kong's economic and fiscal
strength and/or the effectiveness of economic policymaking, Moody's
expects the one-notch rating gap with China to remain for the foreseeable
future.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects superior fiscal strength and consistent macroeconomic
stability, which Moody's expects to persist through periods
of economic, political and/or social uncertainty. In Moody's
assessment, the SAR has the financial and institutional means to
preserve its creditworthiness through shocks and slow-moving trends.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 59,656 (2020
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -6.5% (2020
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -1%
(2020 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -9.2%
(2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 7% (2020 Actual) (also known
as External Balance)
Economic resiliency: aa3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 03 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Hong Kong SAR, China, Government of. The main
points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic
fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially
changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength,
have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management,
have not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has not materially changed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
The stable outlook indicates that rating changes are unlikely in the near
term.
In the longer term, an upgrade of Hong Kong's rating would
be possible if it became increasingly apparent that the SAR was able to
strengthen its economic, and institutions and governance strength,
in particular positioning the territory for a smooth transition through
the 2047 timeline.
While the stable outlook on China's rating also indicates that an
upgrade in the near term is unlikely, should it happen over the
longer term, upward pressure may also manifest on Hong Kong's
rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
A downgrade of Hong Kong's rating would be likely if Moody's
were to conclude that the territory's economic strength and/or the
quality of its institutions were materially weaker than currently assessed.
In particular, a rapid further institutional integration between
Hong Kong and Mainland China could constrain the autonomy of Hong Kong's
legislative, judiciary and executive further, undermining
the territory's economic competitiveness and strength, and
contributing to a downgrade.
Also, given the linkages with China, a downgrade of China
would put downward pressure on Hong Kong's rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Hong Kong's ESG credit impact score is Neutral-to-Low
(CIS-2) reflecting moderate exposure to environmental risk,
demographic and housing challenges, mitigated by strong governance
and a robust government balance sheet.
The exposure to environmental risk is neutral-to-low (E-2
issuer profile score), reflecting some exposure to physical climate
risk in the form of typhoons and flooding which is partly offset by ongoing
investment in climate resilient infrastructure. Hong Kong has minimal
dependence on hydrocarbons and therefore limited risk from carbon transition,
and its natural capital protection frameworks are supportive.
The exposure to social risk is Moderately Negative (S-3 issuer
profile score). Hong Kong faces issues such as an ageing population
and housing affordability challenges. The score reflects solid
educational levels, although Hong Kong remains challenged by skills
shortages. Hong Kong provides access to very good quality healthcare
and basic services.
The influence of governance on the issuer's credit profile is positive
(G-1 issuer profile score), as a well-established
and effective institutional framework provides significant confidence
in the authorities' ability to implement effective economic policies.
This is combined with exceptionally high wealth levels and financial strength
which support a high degree of resilience.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information,
please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited
Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional
disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please
click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463718
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Petch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
