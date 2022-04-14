Moody's affirms Hongkong Land's ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's (Hongkong Land) A3 issuer rating and the A2 issuer rating of Hongkong Land's wholly owned subsidiary, The Hongkong Land Company, Limited (HKLC).

Moody's has also affirmed the following ratings, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HKLC: (1) the provisional (P)A2 senior unsecured ratings on the medium-term note (MTN) programs of Hongkong Land Finance (C.I) Company Limited, Hongkong Land Treasury Serv. (Sing) Pte. Ltd. and The Hongkong Land Notes Company Limited; and (2) the A2 ratings on the backed senior unsecured notes pursuant to the MTN programs.

The rating outlooks remain stable.

"The ratings affirmation mainly reflects the resilience of Hongkong Land's core Central commercial portfolio across economic cycles, and our expectation that the group will maintain broadly stable operating performance and financial prudence despite lingering business disruptions due to the pandemic," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hongkong Land's A3 issuer rating primarily reflects the company's strong franchise, long operating history, and quality investment properties with high occupancy rates in prime Asian locations, which generate stable rental income through economic cycles.

The performance of Hongkong Land's core investment property portfolio in Central in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable), remained strong as of 2021, despite the challenging operating environment since late 2019 amid disruptions from social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic. As of December 2021, the company's office and retail segments maintained high occupancy rates of 94.8% and 99.7%, respectively.

These strengths are partly tempered by Hongkong Land's geographic concentration in Hong Kong; and its development property activities, which add volatility to its earnings and cash flow. However, development risks are mitigated by its measured approach and partnership with reputable local market players.

Moody's expects Hongkong Land's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to rise to 4.8x-5.0x over the next 12-18 months, barring further acquisitions, from 4.1x in fiscal 2021. Such projections reflect a mid-single-digit percentage decline in EBITDA amid disruptions from Hong Kong's fifth coronavirus wave; and moderate debt growth as a result of capital spending to fund its development activities and share repurchases. Similarly, the trust's adjusted EBITDA/interest will decrease modestly to around 5.2x-5.4x from 6.0x during the same period. Still, these credit metrics support Hongkong Land's A3 rating.

Hongkong Land has excellent liquidity, supported by its large cash holdings, sufficient committed standby bank facilities and staggered debt maturity profile, which reflect its prudent financial management.

Hongkong Land's A3 rating is one notch below the A2 rating of its major operating subsidiary, HKLC, reflecting the risk of structural subordination stemming from Hongkong Land's holding company status.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings consider Hongkong Land's ownership concentration by Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (A1 stable). This risk is balanced by Hongkong Land's maintenance of a healthy financial profile through economic cycles; and the fact that the company's board is represented mainly by non-executive directors and independent non-executive directors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hongkong Land will manage its expansion strategy prudently, such that its debt leverage remains healthy over the next 12-18 months.

Upward rating pressure could emerge if the company's earnings and diversification from its investment property business increase significantly; and if its financial leverage improves, with its underlying profit from commercial properties covering 6.5x-7.0x or more of its gross interest, and its adjusted net debt/EBITDA remaining below 3.0x, both on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if Hongkong Land engages in additional significant debt-funded investments, which could impair the Group's financial profile, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.0x and its adjusted EBITDA/interest falls below 4.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1889 and listed in London, Singapore and Bermuda, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a leading Asian property investment, management and development group. Its portfolio is focused on Hong Kong, where the Group owns and manages around 4.9 million square feet of commercial properties (including prime office, retail and hotel space in the heart of the central business district) through The Hongkong Land Company, Limited. Hongkong Land is 52% owned by major conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

