Moody's affirms Hopson's B2 CFR, outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Hopson Development Holdings Limited's ("Hopson") B2 corporate family rating (CFR).

The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of Hopson's CFR reflects our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and gradually improve its high debt leverage in the next 12-18 months while continuing its debt-funded expansion," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hopson's B2 CFR reflects the company's (1) strong brand name and good operating track record in its main operating regions, (2) sizable land bank, which focuses on tier 1 and tier 2 cities, and (3) recurring income streams from its high-quality investment properties.

On the other hand, the CFR is constrained by Hopson's high leverage due to its debt-funded expansion. The rating also factors in financial risks associated with its fast-growing equity investment portfolio, which has increased substantially to RMB17 billion at the end of June 2020 from RMB4 billion at the end of 2019. This new equity investment segment, which the company includes as one its major business units this year, has consumed sizable capital and added uncertainty around its cash flow stability, despite the significant unrealized returns it achieved in 1H 2020.

Moody's expects Hopson's debt leverage ratio, as measured by revenue (excluding revenue from the equity investment segment) to debt, will recover gradually to 25%-30% in the coming 12-18 months from the weak level of 20% for the 12 months ended June 2020, as strong contracted sales support its revenue growth, which will outpace its debt growth.

Hopson's EBIT/interest (excluding EBIT from the equity investment segment), on the other hand, will likely soften to 2.1x-2.2x in the next 12-18 months from 2.3x for the 12 months ended June 2020, as profits margins decline from the current high level amidst the company's fast expansion. Nevertheless, its interest coverage remains appropriate for its B2 CFR.

The company's reported debt increased by approximately 50% in the first half of 2020 to HKD96 billion because of increased land acquisition and equity investment. Although Hopson will continue to have debt-funding needs in the next 1-2 years, Moody's expects its debt growth will slow as a result of the current tight regulations on funding to developers in China.

At the same time, Moody's expects Hopson's gross contracted sales growth to remain strong in the next 12-18 months, reaching RMB30-35 billion in 2020 and RMB40-45 billion in 2021 from RMB21 billion in 2019, supported by its high-quality land reserves and improved asset turnover. Hopson's contracted sales rose to RMB24.3 billion in the 10 months ended October 2020, a 28% increase from the year-ago period, following strong increases of 42% and 63% in 2019 and 2018, respectively. The company's strong sales growth will continue to support revenue growth and cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months.

In addition, Hopson's sizable investment property portfolio and high-quality land banks will provide the company with good financial flexibility to execute its business expansion as compared to many of its B-rated property peers.

Moody's expects Hopson's rental income from its investment properties to remain stable, with adjusted rental income/interest coverage of around 0.5x-0.6x in the next 12-18 months, which partly buffers the volatility of its property development sales and improves its debt-servicing ability.

Hopson's liquidity is adequate. Moody's expects that Hopson's cash holdings, together with its operating cash flow after deducting basic cash flow items, will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt, committed land payments and dividend payments over the next 12-18 months.

Hopson's B2 CFR takes into account the company's ownership, which is concentrated in its key shareholder, Chu Mang Yee, who held a 55.22% stake in the company as of the end of June 2020. This risk is mitigated by (1) the company's internal governance structures and disclosure standards, as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and (2) its Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees, with the first two chaired by independent non-executive directors (INEDs) and its Audit Committee comprising solely of INEDs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that, over the next 12-18 months, Hopson will be able to sustain its improved sales execution and stable rental income while maintaining adequate liquidity.

Moody's could upgrade Hopson's rating if the company grows its scale, improves its liquidity and strengthens its financial profile, such that adjusted EBIT/interest (excluding EBIT from the equity investment segment) remains above 2.5x while rental income/interest stays above 0.6x on a sustained basis.

However, Moody's could downgrade Hopson's rating if (1) its liquidity deteriorates, reflected by declining cash or rising short-term debt levels, (2) the company's contracted sales and profit margins undergo a material decline, and (3) its financial profile weakens, with adjusted EBIT/interest (excluding EBIT from the equity investment segment) falling below 1.5x-2.0x and rental income/interest declining below 0.3x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hopson Development Holdings Limited (Hopson) primarily develops residential properties in cities such as Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Huizhou, as well as their surrounding areas. The company had a land bank of 31.70 million square meters (sqm) in gross floor area as of the end of June 2020.

Hopson was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1998. The company's former chairman, Chu Mang Yee, owned a 55.22% stake in the company as of the end of June 2020. Its revenue for 2019 was HKD18.6 billion.

