info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Email page
Email
print page
Print

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Horace Mann’s ratings (Baa2 senior debt), changes outlook to negative

01 March 2023
﻿

New York , March 1, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 senior debt rating of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN, "Horace Mann") and the A2 insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of its property-casualty (P&C) subsidiaries and Horace Mann Life Insurance Company (HMLIC). The rating outlook for Horace Mann and its subsidiaries has changed to negative, reflecting continued weak results in P&C lines, particularly personal auto where insurers have faced fast-rising loss costs over the past couple of years.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Horace Mann Educators Corporation

According to Moody's, the rating affirmation reflects Horace Mann's diversified revenues and earnings from P&C and life companies, solid market position in providing insurance products to teachers and school administrators, healthy capitalization and good subsidiary dividend capacity. Educators are an attractive customer segment because they often have conservative risk profiles making them good insurance risks.

Partly offsetting these strengths are Horace Mann's recent weak underwriting results in auto insurance, sizable gross exposure to natural catastrophes including frequent weather-related events (although the company purchases significant reinsurance), and exposure to interest rate risk and spread compression in fixed annuity liabilities as well as disintermediation risk for non-403(b) annuities. Historically, Horace Mann has had limited diversification in its distribution channels, relying largely on captive agents to sell retail P&C and life and annuity products, although the company's expansion into worksite businesses has helped diversify its distribution strategy.

According to Moody's, the negative rating outlook reflects uncertainty around the trajectory of claims inflation and the pace of achieving rate increases in certain jurisdictions that could extend the time frame to return to target profitability. Like its P&C peers, Horace Mann is raising insurance rates and tightening underwriting standards to address these challenges. The life business, including the most recent acquisitions, provides good earnings diversification although it carries higher asset risk, particularly in a stress scenario. Given profitability challenges at the P&C operation, Moody's expects the holding company to rely more on the earnings of the life operations in the year ahead.

In 2022, Horace Mann reported a net loss of $2.6 million, compared to net income of $142.8 million in 2021. The net loss was driven by high combined ratios in its property and casualty businesses and higher realized and unrealized investment losses, partially offset by higher earnings in the company's supplemental and group benefits operations.

Property-Casualty Insurance

According to Moody's, the rating affirmation of the P&C operations reflects the group's strong niche position serving the educator community, good balance sheet strength, as well as its ability to cross sell or bundle P&C products with life insurance and annuity products. In addition, educators are an attractive customer segment because they often have conservative risk profiles making them good insurance risks. Tempering these strengths are Horace Mann's recent weak underwriting results in auto insurance, the group's significant gross exposure to catastrophe losses including frequent weather-related events, and its limited size relative to larger competitors with greater financial and technical resources.

The P&C operations reported a combined ratio of 115.3% in 2022 compared to 99.2% in 2021. The elevated combined ratio reflects higher auto repair and replacement costs, higher medical costs for auto bodily injury claims, and adverse reserve development for personal auto. Like its property and casualty peers, Horace Mann is raising insurance rates and tightening underwriting standards to address these challenges. In addition, the company has experienced weak underwriting results for homeowners in recent years, reflecting elevated catastrophe and non-catastrophe weather losses and rising construction inflation. Moody's expects Horace Mann's combined ratio will improve over time as additional rate increases are earned.

Life Insurance

The rating affirmation of HMLIC is based on the firm's niche positions within the K-12 markets for 403(b) retirement plans and the supplemental health products, the latter through its acquisition of National Teachers' Associates Life Insurance Company (NTA Life). HMLIC's recent acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company (Madison National), a small K-12 employee benefits provider, adds some incremental business and earnings diversification.

These strengths are mitigated by HMLIC's significant and rising asset risk, with above-average exposures to highly structured, bespoke securities that are less liquid than public bonds. The contribution of these assets to earnings is unlikely to be sustainable through economic and market cycles, and losses could reduce regulatory capital. Other challenges include the firm's shift to highly competitive fee-based 403(b)7 products from wider margined 403(b) fixed annuity products, and by its relatively modest market presence and scale relative to its much larger peers.

The negative outlook for HMLIC reflects the challenges faced by the P&C operations as well rising asset leverage and a weakening NAIC risk-based capital ratio (RBC).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Factors that could lead to a stable rating outlook for Horace Mann include: 1) a return to stable outlook for the company's lead operating P&C and/or life companies; (2) financial leverage below 20% and interest coverage consistently above 4x. Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for Horace Mann include: (1) a downgrade of the financial strength ratings of the company's lead operating P&C and/or life companies; (2) financial leverage consistently above 25% and interest coverage below 4x; (3) a sizeable acquisition, particularly into a product outside of the company's core strengths.

Property-Casualty Insurance

Factors that could lead to a stable rating outlook for Horace Mann P&C include: 1) improved personal lines profitability with combined ratios below 102%; 2) 1-in-250 year net aggregate modeled loss less than 15% of P&C policyholders' surplus, and; 3) financial leverage at the parent company below 20% and interest coverage above 4x.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for Horace Mann P&C include: 1) continued weak underwriting performance with combined ratio remaining above 102%; 2) marked increase in the proportion of non-educator policies; 3) financial leverage at the parent company above 25% and interest coverage below 4x.

Life Insurance

Factors that could lead to a stable rating outlook for HMLIC include: 1) stabilization of the P&C operations; 2) performance of the asset portfolio within expectations with no material increase to high risk assets; 3) sustained market position in its niche market; 4) NAIC RBC ratio maintained at 425% (company action level).

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for HMLIC include: 1) continued weak underwriting performance with combined ratio remaining above 104%; 2) lack of traction of life sales, and cross-selling efforts and weaking of profitability with statutory ROCs below 5% on a consistent basis; 3) weakening of HMLIC's niche position in the 403(b) market due to competition leading to a decline in market share; 4) additional asset risk from current levels, for example high risk assets above 175%.

The following ratings have been affirmed:

Horace Mann Educators Corporation -- senior unsecured debt at Baa2;

Horace Mann Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Teachers Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Co -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Horace Mann Life Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2.

Outlook actions:

The rating outlooks for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and its rated subsidiaries was changed to negative from stable.

The principal methodologies used in rating Horace Mann Educators Corporation were Life Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397713 , and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397707 . The principal methodology used in rating Horace Mann Insurance Company, Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Teachers Insurance Company was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397707 . The principal methodology used in rating Horace Mann Life Insurance Company was Life Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397713 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in the insurance needs of the nation's educators and their families. Its property-casualty subsidiaries offer auto and homeowners insurance while its life insurance subsidiaries have an established position selling 403(b) retirement plans and the supplemental health products to educators. For 2022, the company reported total revenues of approximately $1.4 billion and a net loss of $2.6 million. Shareholders' equity was $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The person who approved Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Horace Mann Insurance Company, Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Teachers Insurance Company credit ratings is Sarah Hibler, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376, Client Service: 1 212 553 1653. The person who approved Horace Mann Life Insurance Company credit ratings is Scott Robinson, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376, Client Service: 1 212 553 1653.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jasper Cooper, CFA
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Sarah Hibler
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com