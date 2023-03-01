Horace Mann Educators Corporation

According to Moody's, the rating affirmation reflects Horace Mann's diversified revenues and earnings from P&C and life companies, solid market position in providing insurance products to teachers and school administrators, healthy capitalization and good subsidiary dividend capacity. Educators are an attractive customer segment because they often have conservative risk profiles making them good insurance risks.

Partly offsetting these strengths are Horace Mann's recent weak underwriting results in auto insurance, sizable gross exposure to natural catastrophes including frequent weather-related events (although the company purchases significant reinsurance), and exposure to interest rate risk and spread compression in fixed annuity liabilities as well as disintermediation risk for non-403(b) annuities. Historically, Horace Mann has had limited diversification in its distribution channels, relying largely on captive agents to sell retail P&C and life and annuity products, although the company's expansion into worksite businesses has helped diversify its distribution strategy.

According to Moody's, the negative rating outlook reflects uncertainty around the trajectory of claims inflation and the pace of achieving rate increases in certain jurisdictions that could extend the time frame to return to target profitability. Like its P&C peers, Horace Mann is raising insurance rates and tightening underwriting standards to address these challenges. The life business, including the most recent acquisitions, provides good earnings diversification although it carries higher asset risk, particularly in a stress scenario. Given profitability challenges at the P&C operation, Moody's expects the holding company to rely more on the earnings of the life operations in the year ahead.

In 2022, Horace Mann reported a net loss of $2.6 million, compared to net income of $142.8 million in 2021. The net loss was driven by high combined ratios in its property and casualty businesses and higher realized and unrealized investment losses, partially offset by higher earnings in the company's supplemental and group benefits operations.

Property-Casualty Insurance

According to Moody's, the rating affirmation of the P&C operations reflects the group's strong niche position serving the educator community, good balance sheet strength, as well as its ability to cross sell or bundle P&C products with life insurance and annuity products. In addition, educators are an attractive customer segment because they often have conservative risk profiles making them good insurance risks. Tempering these strengths are Horace Mann's recent weak underwriting results in auto insurance, the group's significant gross exposure to catastrophe losses including frequent weather-related events, and its limited size relative to larger competitors with greater financial and technical resources.

The P&C operations reported a combined ratio of 115.3% in 2022 compared to 99.2% in 2021. The elevated combined ratio reflects higher auto repair and replacement costs, higher medical costs for auto bodily injury claims, and adverse reserve development for personal auto. Like its property and casualty peers, Horace Mann is raising insurance rates and tightening underwriting standards to address these challenges. In addition, the company has experienced weak underwriting results for homeowners in recent years, reflecting elevated catastrophe and non-catastrophe weather losses and rising construction inflation. Moody's expects Horace Mann's combined ratio will improve over time as additional rate increases are earned.

Life Insurance

The rating affirmation of HMLIC is based on the firm's niche positions within the K-12 markets for 403(b) retirement plans and the supplemental health products, the latter through its acquisition of National Teachers' Associates Life Insurance Company (NTA Life). HMLIC's recent acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company (Madison National), a small K-12 employee benefits provider, adds some incremental business and earnings diversification.

These strengths are mitigated by HMLIC's significant and rising asset risk, with above-average exposures to highly structured, bespoke securities that are less liquid than public bonds. The contribution of these assets to earnings is unlikely to be sustainable through economic and market cycles, and losses could reduce regulatory capital. Other challenges include the firm's shift to highly competitive fee-based 403(b)7 products from wider margined 403(b) fixed annuity products, and by its relatively modest market presence and scale relative to its much larger peers.

The negative outlook for HMLIC reflects the challenges faced by the P&C operations as well rising asset leverage and a weakening NAIC risk-based capital ratio (RBC).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Factors that could lead to a stable rating outlook for Horace Mann include: 1) a return to stable outlook for the company's lead operating P&C and/or life companies; (2) financial leverage below 20% and interest coverage consistently above 4x. Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for Horace Mann include: (1) a downgrade of the financial strength ratings of the company's lead operating P&C and/or life companies; (2) financial leverage consistently above 25% and interest coverage below 4x; (3) a sizeable acquisition, particularly into a product outside of the company's core strengths.

Property-Casualty Insurance

Factors that could lead to a stable rating outlook for Horace Mann P&C include: 1) improved personal lines profitability with combined ratios below 102%; 2) 1-in-250 year net aggregate modeled loss less than 15% of P&C policyholders' surplus, and; 3) financial leverage at the parent company below 20% and interest coverage above 4x.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for Horace Mann P&C include: 1) continued weak underwriting performance with combined ratio remaining above 102%; 2) marked increase in the proportion of non-educator policies; 3) financial leverage at the parent company above 25% and interest coverage below 4x.

Life Insurance

Factors that could lead to a stable rating outlook for HMLIC include: 1) stabilization of the P&C operations; 2) performance of the asset portfolio within expectations with no material increase to high risk assets; 3) sustained market position in its niche market; 4) NAIC RBC ratio maintained at 425% (company action level).

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for HMLIC include: 1) continued weak underwriting performance with combined ratio remaining above 104%; 2) lack of traction of life sales, and cross-selling efforts and weaking of profitability with statutory ROCs below 5% on a consistent basis; 3) weakening of HMLIC's niche position in the 403(b) market due to competition leading to a decline in market share; 4) additional asset risk from current levels, for example high risk assets above 175%.

The following ratings have been affirmed:

Horace Mann Educators Corporation -- senior unsecured debt at Baa2;

Horace Mann Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Teachers Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Co -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Horace Mann Life Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2.

Outlook actions:

The rating outlooks for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and its rated subsidiaries was changed to negative from stable.

The principal methodologies used in rating Horace Mann Educators Corporation were Life Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397713 , and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397707 . The principal methodology used in rating Horace Mann Insurance Company, Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Teachers Insurance Company was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397707 . The principal methodology used in rating Horace Mann Life Insurance Company was Life Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397713 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in the insurance needs of the nation's educators and their families. Its property-casualty subsidiaries offer auto and homeowners insurance while its life insurance subsidiaries have an established position selling 403(b) retirement plans and the supplemental health products to educators. For 2022, the company reported total revenues of approximately $1.4 billion and a net loss of $2.6 million. Shareholders' equity was $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2022.