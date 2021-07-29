Moody's affirms Hospital for Special Surgery's (NY) A1; stable outlook

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed the A1 rating for Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). The outlook is stable. HSS has approximately $590 million in debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 reflects Moody's view that HSS's national brand, wide patient draw, and strong demand will help sustain a rapid recovery from the severe impact of the pandemic and support volumes that are now above 2019 levels. Additionally, expansion strategies will allow a resumption of strong revenue growth and margins in 2022 and mitigate the negative effects of the ongoing shift in certain procedures to outpatient settings. HSS's favorable payer mix, with comparatively moderate government reimbursement, will provide greater stability in a sector with minimal increases in state and federal funding. Unrestricted investments will likely remain higher than expected and historical levels, even after repayment of the Medicare advance and capital spend. Very good progress on fundraising will help support high capital needs over the next several years. A sizable increase in debt last year, along with high operating leases, will result in well above average balance sheet and operating leverage for several years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that HSS's operating cashflow margin will approximate the pre-pandemic average of 9-10% by fiscal 2022, driven by rapid and durable volume recovery and strong patient demand. While liquidity will likely decline during the upcoming heavy construction period, we expect unrestricted investments will remain above 200 days.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in balance sheet and operating leverage, including lease and pension obligations

- Sustained increase in unrestricted liquidity and days cash on hand

- Sustained return to pre-pandemic operating cashflow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in leverage, including operating lease and pension obligations, without incremental cashflow

- Steady-state operating cashflow margins below pre-pandemic average

- Notable reduction in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds have a gross receivables pledge of the obligated group. HSS is the sole obligated group member; its consolidated subsidiaries and HSS Fund Inc. are not part of the obligated group.

PROFILE

Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) is a leading provider in the US of musculoskeletal healthcare, specializing in orthopedics, rheumatology and their related disciplines. The main campus is located in New York City and the institution draws patients nationally and internationally. HSS Fund Inc., although not obligated for HSS's debt, is closely aligned with HSS and is considered in our analysis. Fund Inc. conducts fundraising for HSS and owns a professional insurance company as well as a property company that support the operations of HSS.

