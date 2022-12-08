Moody's affirms Hostess' B1 CFR; outlook remains stable

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Hostess Brands, LLC ("Hostess"), including the company's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and the B1 rating on the company's first lien senior secured debt, which includes a $100 million revolver due 2024 and a $1,083 million term loan due 2025. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Hostess will maintain solid credit metrics and very good liquidity, positioning the company strongly within the B1 rating category. Hostess' financial leverage has steadily declined since the Voortman acquisition in 1Q20 when debt/EBITDA leverage increased to roughly 5.5x (on a Moody's adjusted basis), to 4.0x for the last 12 month (LTM) period ended September 30, 2022, with the deleveraging largely due to earnings growth. The affirmation also reflects that Hostess remains interested in expanding its portfolio through acquisitions that would increase leverage, involve integration risk and could alter business risk. The potential drag on earnings from cost inflation and weaker consumer demand related to a US economic slowdown could also lead to modest upward pressure on leverage in 2023 though Hostess has thus far executed well in the face of similar pressures during 2022. Because Hostess is currently operating below its 3-4x net leverage ratio target (based on the company's calculation; 2.9x as of September 2022), Moody's anticipates that leverage will ultimately move higher.

Hostess has generated solid top line growth over the last two years, with 12% revenue growth in 2021 followed by 21% revenue growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year-to-date period. The company's revenue growth over this period was driven by a combination of pricing and volume, supported by positive indulgent snacking trends in the sweet baked goods category and good execution on innovation and distribution. Volumes faced some pressure in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as Hostess' revenue growth of 20% was driven almost entirely by pricing/mix, while volume was flat. Despite flat volumes in the quarter, third quarter topline results were still strong given the amount of pricing the company has put in place to offset inflationary pressure – many other food companies have faced volume declines in the presence of large price increases. On profitability, inflationary and supply chain challenges have negatively impacted the EBITDA margin since mid-2021, but EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) still grew at a 14% CAGR from 2020 to the LTM period ended September 30, 2022 (compared to 16% revenue CAGR), reflecting benefits of pricing actions, volume growth, and productivity initiatives.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Hostess to maintain debt/EBITDA leverage (on a Moody's adjusted basis) of 3.5x- 4.0x over the next 12 months absent acquisitions, but that debt financed acquisitions or other actions the company may take to keep leverage within its target range are likely to increase leverage above 4.0x over the next few years. The stable outlook also reflects that despite a growing topline, the company's scale is still moderate among consumer goods companies.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hostess Brands, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hostess Brands, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hostess' B1 CFR reflects its moderate scale among consumer goods companies, product concentration in the packaged sweet baked goods category, high leverage for its business profile, and its strategy of growing through acquisitions which has historically increased leverage. While the company's net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target of 3.0x-4.0x (based on the company's definition) creates some discipline around its capital allocation strategy, it typically increases leverage above that range when acquiring companies, with the intent of deleveraging back to its target thereafter. The company benefits from well-known snack cake brands, high profit margins, very good liquidity and solid free cash flow. Absent any material acquisitions, Moody's expects the company to distribute cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases while reducing debt/EBITDA leverage (on a Moody's adjusted basis) to a 3.5x- 4.0x over the next 12 months, relatively in line with debt/EBITDA of 4.0x for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022. Because Hostess' leverage is currently below the company's target range (2.9x as of September 2022 based on the company's definition), Moody's expects leverage to increase over the next few years through acquisitions or other corporate actions.

Hostess' liquidity is very good, supported by $94 million of availability (net of $6 million outstanding letters of credit) on its $100 million revolving credit facility and $191 million of cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022. Given Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow over the next twelve months, the company's revolving credit facility is likely to remain undrawn over the next year. Moody's projects free cash flow in 2022 and 2023 to be lower than the $138 million of free cash flow that Hostess generated in 2021 due to a step up in capital spending primarily related to the Arkadelphia, Arkansas capacity expansion project. Specifically, Moody's projects free cash flow of roughly $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in projected full year free cash flow of positive $100-110 million (includes $33 million insurance proceeds from the representation and warranty insurance policy related to the Voortman acquisition). Moody's projects free cash flow to remain relatively steady at $90-$100 million in 2023 as benefits from earnings growth offset the roll off of the Voortman insurance proceeds that were received in 2022. The company's free cash flow should improve to greater than $150 million in 2024 as capital spending begins to normalize as the Arkadelphia, Arkansas project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

Scheduled amortization is modest at 1% per year (paid quarterly) under the secured term loan with approximately $1.1 billion outstanding as of the end of the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. There are no meaningful debt maturities until the $100 million revolver comes due in August 2024, followed by the $1.1 billion first lien term loan that comes due in August 2025. The revolver has a springing maximum first lien net leverage covenant of 7.3x when revolver usage exceeds 30%. In the event that this covenant is triggered, Moody's expects that the company would have ample covenant cushion. There are no term loan financial maintenance covenants. Given that the bank facilities are secured by substantially all of the company's assets, alternative sources of liquidity are limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating downgrade could occur if operating performance deteriorates, liquidity weakens, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive Quantitatively, a downgrade could also occur if debt/EBITDA is not sustained below 5.5x.

A rating upgrade could occur if Hostess is able to sustain good operating performance, continue to grow scale and improve earnings diversity. Hostess would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 4.0x and continue to generate meaningful annual free cash flow.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Hostess' ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). The CIS score reflects the weight placed on Hostess' governance, including its high leverage for its business profile, and its strategy of growing through acquisitions that has historically increased leverage. Hostess is also moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

Hostess' credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). Moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks reflects the company's reliance on natural gas as fuel for firing its ovens and its reliance on food inputs, such as flour, sweeteners, and edible oils that require use of land and fertilizers that could harm the environment, and which could additionally be affected by climate change. Hostess also has moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future. To manage its environmental impact, Hostess has taken initiatives, such as moving its principal distribution center to Edgerton, Kansas to reduce truck miles needed to transport its products. In addition, the company has changed the lighting in its facilities from fluorescent to LED lighting which helped to reduced energy use from lighting by 30%.

Hostess' credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Moderately negative exposure to customer relations and responsible production risks reflects the need to invest in product development and marketing to maintain relevance with consumers and minimize exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. The Hostess and Voortman brands are exposed to brand perception risks related to these issues as well as the health risks related to snacks with high sugar content. Moderately negative health & safety risks reflect Hostess' exposure as a food manufacturer to protect employees from workplace injuries. Hostess' exposure to demographic and social trends is moderately negative as its products are vulnerable to changing consumer preferences including a focus on healthier foods. Credit exposure to human capital risk is neutral to low similar to other consumer good companies.

Hostess' credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4). This score reflects Hostess' high leverage for its business profile, and its strategy of growing through acquisitions that have historically increased leverage. While the company's net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target of 3.0x-4.0x (based on the company's definition) creates some discipline around its capital allocation strategy, it typically increases leverage above that range when acquiring companies, with the intent of deleveraging back to its target thereafter. Hostess does not pay a dividend and the preferred mode of distributing cash to shareholders is stock buybacks. Share repurchases weaken the credit profile but are more discretionary than dividends, which allows the company flexibility to redirect free cash flow to debt reduction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Hostess develops, manufactures, markets, and sells sweet snacks in the US under the Hostess brands and in North America under the Voortman brands. Products include snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, cookies, wafers, and related products. Well-known brands include Hostess CupCakes, Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Ho Hos, Coffee Cakes, and Donettes, as well as a variety of Voortman branded cookies and wafers. Revenue for the publicly-traded company was approximately $1.3 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rupen Doshi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

