Moody's affirms Hotelbeds' CFR at Caa1, outlook changed to stable

Paris, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed HNVR Midco Limited's (Hotelbeds or the company) Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the Caa1 instrument ratings of the backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and backed senior secured term loans issued by HNVR Holdco Limited. The outlook for all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable, from negative, reflects our expectation that Hotelbeds' operating performance and financial metrics will continue to improve following the significant downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic" said Fabrizio Marchesi, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for the company. "The affirmation of Hotelbeds' Caa1 CFR reflects the fact that, irrespective of any forecast improvement, the company's leverage remains very high and limited free cash flow (FCF) generation is expected, while there is also significant execution risk related to improving financial metrics over the next 12-18 months, particularly given deteriorating macroeconomic conditions", added Mr. Marchesi.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that Hotelbeds' operating performance will continue gain ground over the next 12-18 months, leading to an improvement in its financial metrics. The company's top-line, as measured by total transaction value (TTV), should benefit from relatively easy year-over-year comparables during the first half of fiscal 2023. This is due to a combination of stronger transaction volumes and higher average daily rates (ADR) when compared to the first half of 2022, when operating performance was negatively impacted by the omicron variant. Moody's forecasts that TTV will rise towards €6.7 billion in fiscal 2023, up from €5.8 billion in 2022, with company-adjusted EBITDA rising towards €210 million in 2023 and €240 million in 2024, up from €155 million in 2022.

However, the aforementioned forecast is subject to a significant degree of execution risk given the highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, which is characterised by an unprecedented number of challenges to consumer spending including a surge in energy prices, strong inflation, and significant increases in interest rates as well as potentially recession-driven unemployment. At the same time, despite any forecast improvement in financial conditions, Moody's considers that Hotelbeds' Moody's-adjusted leverage is likely to remain very high at between 8-9x over the next 12-18 months, with Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt remaining limited at around 0-1% over the same period.

Hotelbeds' rating is also constrained by a highly competitive accommodation distribution market, with risks of disintermediation as hotels and intermediaries seek to reach customers directly, and large online travel agents (OTAs) have the scale to contract directly with hotels; as well as exposure to risks from exogenous shocks (for example, pandemics and terrorism), cybersecurity threats and system disruptions. At the same time, the credit rating is supported by the company's leading market position in a fragmented industry; as well as diversification of customers, hotel suppliers, and source and destination geographies, with the latter allowing the company to take advantage of changes in global demand patterns.

The company is tightly controlled by Cinven, CPPIB, and EQT which control the board. As is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals, owners have a higher tolerance for leverage/risk and governance is comparatively less transparent.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Hotelbeds' liquidity to be adequate. As of 30 September 2022, the company had €808 million of liquidity, consisting of €539 million of cash on balance and a fully undrawn €247.5 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). Taken together, these will be adequate to cover expected intra-year working capital swings of c. €0.3-0.4 billion and ensure compliance with a €75 million minimum liquidity covenant. That said, the company's liquidity must also be viewed in the context of Moody's expectations of limited FCF generation over the next 12-18 months as well as the company's large negative working capital position. The unwind of this working capital position during 2020 was one of the causes of a €575 million cash-injection by Hotelbeds' owners during the pandemic.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Hotelbeds' capital structure consists of a fully undrawn €247.5 million backed senior secured RCF maturing in September 2024, a €1,008 million backed senior secured term loan B maturing in September 2025, a €400 million backed senior secured term loan C maturing in 2027, and a €400 million backed senior secured term loan D maturing in 2027. The term loans and the RCF are rated in line with the CFR, reflecting the first-lien-only structure and pari passu ranking of the facilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a gradual improvement in Hotelbeds' operating performance and financial metrics such that Moody's-adjusted leverage improves from current levels towards 8-9x over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that Hotelbeds will generate limited but positive Moody's-adjusted FCF which, together with a significant liquidity position, will ensure that the company is in a position to meet its financial obligations as they fall due until the company's backed senior secured term loan B matures in September 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop over time if the company delivers revenue and EBITDA growth, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage were to be sustained well below 6.5x, and Moody's-adjusted FCF is sustained in the low-single digits. Liquidity would also have to be maintained at an adequate level.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could occur in the event that Hotelbeds does not deliver growth in revenue and profitability, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage remains at elevated levels, calling into question the sustainability of the company's capital structure. Additionally, negative rating pressure could occur if it becomes clear that the company will not be in a position to refinance its debt facilities at least 12 months prior to their maturity or if Hotelbeds' liquidity position deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignment:

..Issuer: HNVR Holdco Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: HNVR Midco Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

..Issuer: HNVR Holdco Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HNVR Midco Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: HNVR Holdco Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Hotelbeds is a leading B2B technology distribution partner (bedbank), offering hotel rooms to the travel industry from an inventory of approximately 180,000 hotels in 185 destinations. It also distributes tickets and activities on a B2B basis and operates a range of travel-related new ventures. In fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the company generated gross operating profit of €394 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €155 million.

