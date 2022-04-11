Moody's affirms Huarong AMC at Baa2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the local currency and foreign currency long-term and short-term issuer ratings of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Huarong AMC) at Baa2/P-2. The outlook remains stable.

At the same time, Moody's has removed its designation of Huarong AMC as a government-related issuer and has withdrawn Huarong AMC's caa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), following the company's announcement on 29 March 2022 that China's Ministry of Finance will transfer 3% of shareholding in Huarong AMC to CITIC Group Corporation (CITIC Group, A3 stable)[1].

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles -- including Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd, Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd and Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd. -- at Baa3, and their long-term backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings at (P)Baa3. Moody's has also affirmed the short-term backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings of Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd. at (P)P-3. The entity-level outlook on these financing vehicles is stable.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Huarong AMC

The affirmation of Huarong AMC's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Huarong AMC's improved capital position and profitability, as well as Moody's assessment that the change in its shareholder structure will not weaken its credit profile as the company remains a state-owned financial institution ultimately controlled by China's Ministry of Finance. China's Ministry of Finance owns 90% shareholding in CITIC Group, and the National Social Security Fund owns the other 10%.

Huarong AMC's Baa2 long-term issuer rating incorporates a standalone assessment of b3, a one-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a moderate level of support from CITIC Group, and a six-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from the Government of China (A1 stable).

Moody's has removed its designation of Huarong AMC as a government-related issuer and will use its Finance Companies Methodology to assess the affiliate and government support for the company. After the share transfer, CITIC Group will become Huarong AMC's largest shareholder with a shareholding of 26.46%, while the Ministry of Finance's direct shareholding will decrease to 24.76%.

The assumption of a moderate level of affiliate support reflects CITIC Group's position as the largest shareholder of Huarong AMC and its expected role in the supervision and management of Huarong AMC. However, Moody's does not expect CITIC Group to consolidate Huarong AMC into its financial statement.

The assumption of a very high level of government support reflects that Huarong AMC is indirectly controlled by China's Ministry of Finance and plays an important role in the distressed asset management market of China. The government has coordinated funding and capital support for Huarong AMC to help it repay maturing debts and restore capital positions, which demonstrates the government's willingness to support. Moody's expects the government to continue to provide support to Huarong AMC in times of need despite the decrease in its direct ownership in the company.

Moody's considers the company's share transfer as a governance factor under its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework, given its implication to the company's board structure, policies and procedures. The rating agency expects CITIC Group to participate in the supervision and management of Huarong AMC, which could improve Huarong AMC's corporate governance and internal controls. Representatives from CITIC Group have been nominated as the new chairman and chief financial officer of Huarong AMC, as well as directors on Huarong AMC's board. Today's actions reflect the impact of potential improvement in governance on Huarong AMC's credit quality.

The b3 standalone assessment of Huarong AMC reflects its improved but weak capital position and profitability, overhanging asset quality pressure, and reliance on wholesale funding. It also considers Huarong AMC's franchise in the distressed asset management market.

Huarong AMC's profitability improved but remained weak in 2021, mainly due to lower impairment losses and fair value losses. The company recorded a net profit attributable to equity holders of RMB378 million in 2021, representing a return on average assets of 0.1%, compared to a net loss of RMB102.9 billion in 2020. Moody's expects that the company's profitability will continue to be strained by impairment losses over the next 12-18 months.

Huarong AMC has strengthened its capital position through equity placements. The company completed the issuance of new shares to five investors on 30 December 2021, raising RMB42 billion in equity capital. As of the end of 2021, Huarong AMC's total capital adequacy ratio at the parent company level was 12.95%, higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5%. However, the company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets on a group consolidated basis based on Moody's calculation remained low at 3.7% as of the end of 2021.

In addition, Huarong AMC's planned disposal of financial services subsidiaries, including banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance subsidiaries, if successful, will materially reduce Huarong AMC's asset scale and further improve its capital positions. As of the end of 2021, Huarong AMC's banking and leasing subsidiaries accounted for 27.2% and 7.5%, respectively, of Huarong AMC's consolidated total assets.

Huarong AMC still faces high asset-quality strain from its exposures to property developers and legacy financial investments made prior to 2018. The amount of stage 3 assets accounted for 31.2% of its debt instruments at amortized costs as of the end of 2021, rising from 27.8% as of the end of 2020. That said, the recognition of substantial credit impairment and fair value losses in 2020 and 2021 could help increase the provisions for risky assets and improve the transparency of these assets.

Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles

The (P)Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings and the Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd, Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd and Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd. incorporate 1) China Huarong International Holdings Limited (Huarong International)'s caa3 standalone assessment, and 2) a nine-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of support from Huarong AMC and indirectly from the Chinese government through its parent.

The notes issued under the MTN program established by these three offshore financing vehicles are guaranteed by Huarong International and supported by keepwell deeds from Huarong AMC.

The caa3 standalone assessment reflects Huarong International's poor capital adequacy and profitability, asset quality pressure, as well as weakened funding and liquidity profiles.

Moody's assesses that Huarong International is virtually inseparable from Huarong AMC because of the complex interlinkages, and government support would flow via Huarong AMC to Huarong International in times of need. Huarong International is positioned as Huarong AMC's primary offshore funding and investment platform. A failure by Huarong AMC to support Huarong International would result in significant business, operational and reputational risks for Huarong AMC.

The one-notch difference between Huarong AMC's long-term issuer rating and the long-term debt ratings of these offshore financing vehicles reflects that keepwell deeds are different from an explicit guarantee in terms of the nature of judgment and procedures of enforcement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Huarong AMC's ratings could be upgraded if (1) Moody's believes that support from CITIC Group or the central government will strengthen as the company assumes greater strategic importance; or (2) the company's standalone assessment significantly strengthens.

Huarong AMC's standalone assessment could improve if (1) the company materially strengthens its capital base through disposal of subsidiaries, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio above 6.0% on a sustained basis; (2) the company's asset quality and profitability improve; and (3) the company's funding and liquidity remain adequate.

Huarong AMC's ratings could be downgraded if (1) Moody's assesses that support from CITIC Group or the central government weakens; or (2) the company's standalone assessment deteriorates.

Huarong AMC's standalone assessment could be lowered if its asset quality, profitability or capital base worsens materially or its funding and liquidity deteriorate.

The ratings of Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles could be changed if Huarong AMC's long-term issuer rating is changed, or Moody's assesses that Huarong AMC's ability and willingness to support its overseas subsidiaries have changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB1,568.4 billion as of the end of 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.:

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating affirmed at Baa2

• Short-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating affirmed at P-2

• BCA of caa2 withdrawn

• Entity-level outlook is stable

Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd:

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured MTN affirmed at (P)Baa3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at Baa3(hyb)

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at Baa3

• Entity-level outlook is stable

Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd:

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured MTN affirmed at (P)Baa3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at Baa3

• Entity-level outlook is stable

Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.:

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) backed senior unsecured MTN affirmed at (P)Baa3

• Short-term (local and foreign currency) backed senior unsecured MTN affirmed at (P)P-3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at Baa3

• Entity-level outlook is stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2022/0329/2022032900021.pdf 29-Mar-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

