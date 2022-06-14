Moody's affirms Huaxin Cement's Baa1 issuer rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd.'s (Huaxin Cement) Baa1 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by Huaxin Cement International Finance Company Limited, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Huaxin Cement, based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Huaxin Cement.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects Huaxin Cement's steady operation and solid credit profile, prudent financial policy and progress on improving its business diversification, which further strengthens its business profile," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Huaxin Cement's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's position as a leading cement producer in China, with a long operating history and strong market positions in its core markets. The rating is also supported by the company's good profitability and prudent financial management, as illustrated by its low debt leverage.

On the other hand, the rating is constrained by the company's product concentration and inherited industry cyclicality.

Huaxin Cement has demonstrated resilient financial performance despite a volatile operating environment in the past two years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and cost inflation. Its strong financial discipline was supported by cement supply discipline in China, which allowed cement producers to gain some pricing power over their clients. As a result, Huaxin Cement managed to pass on cost increases and keep profitability at a high level on a sustained basis. Its operating margin of 23% and leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, of 1.0x at the end of 2021 were strong for its rating level.

The company has expanded its business outside China and is operating in eight other countries. Its overseas revenue increased by 37% in 2021, accounting for about 8% of its total revenue for the year.

Huaxin Cement has also expanded its product lines into other related building material products, including concrete and aggregates. The company expects its total aggregate capacity to reach about 270 million tonnes after it completes all its projects on hand. It sold 35 million tonnes in aggregates in 2021, up 52%, which accounted for about 6.3% of its revenue during the year. Its gross margin for aggregates is 66%, much higher than the 34% for its cement products.

Moody's believes Huaxin Cement's diversification strategy will help improve its business diversification in terms of product and market coverage, which is credit positive. The agency also expects the company to carry out its diversification plan prudently and maintain its leverage below 1.5x in the next 12 to 18 months.

Huaxin Cement's liquidity is excellent. The company had cash and cash-like sources of about RMB8.8 billion as of the end of 2021. This, together with its strong operating cash flow, is sufficient to cover its debt maturities, planned capital spending and other financial obligations in the next 12 to 18 months.

Huaxin Cement's issuer rating is unaffected by structural subordination, as the holding company directly owns operating assets, and its diversified operating subsidiaries in different parts of China and overseas mitigate structural subordination risks.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Huaxin Cement's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral (CIS-2) and reflects the company's high environmental risk due to its large-scale cement production operations, moderate social risk and neutral governance risk. Such ESG risks are mitigated by the company's prudent financial management, management creditability and track record.

The company's E-4 environmental risk score is driven by its high carbon transition risk associated with cement production. The business highly relies on natural resources and incurs waste and pollution. That said, the company has consistently improved its environmental standards and fully complies with regulatory requirements.

Its moderate social risk score of S-3 reflects the safety risks related to the overall manufacturing process and social trends that could lead to demand volatility. Such risks are mitigated by the company's good track record and strong market position.

The company's governance risks are neutral, with a score of G-2. Its prudent financial management and management credibility and track record help mitigate its moderately negative score on board structure due to its concentrated ownership by Holcim Ltd. (Baa1 stable). However, Holcim is a leading international building materials company that practices prudent financial management. Holcim had three members on Huaxin Cement's nine-member board of directors as of 31 December 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Huaxin Cement will maintain or strengthen its share in China's cement market and demonstrate low debt leverage and financial flexibility over the next 12-18 months.

Rating upgrade pressure could arise over the medium term if the company (1) grows its revenue scale, improves its market share and maintains strong profitability; (2) demonstrates significant diversification in terms of geography and product; and (3) is disciplined in its expansion and acquisitions while maintaining its strong credit profile.

On the other hand, rating downgrade pressure could arise if the company (1) experiences a loss in market share or a deterioration in its operating environment, such that its gross margin declines below 26%; or (2) implements aggressive capital spending, such that its EBITDA/interest expenses declines below 7.0x or its debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. was the fifth-largest cement producer in China by clinker production capacity as of the end of 2021. It reported a revenue of RMB32.5 billion in 2021, and was 41.84% owned by Holcim Ltd. (Baa1 stable) as of 31 December 2021. The company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1994.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

