Moody's affirms Hughes Satellite's Ba3 CFR; outlook is stable

$1.5 billion of debt rated

Toronto, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation's (Hughes) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating, Ba1 senior secured notes rating, and B2 senior unsecured notes rating. Hughes' speculative grade liquidity rating was maintained at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

"The CFR affirmation reflects expectations that the company will continue to maintain stable credit metrics while it manages through its satellite capacity constraints", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hughes' Ba3 CFR benefits from: (1) its North American market leading position in satellite-based consumer broadband internet; (2) moderate leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) and Moody's expectation that the metric will be sustained below 2.5x in the next 12 to 18 months, absent acquisitions (was 2.1x for 2021); (3) good long term growth prospects when its new geosynchronous (GEO) satellite (Jupiter 3 or EchoStar XXIV) is launched because of rising demand for broadband internet globally; and (4) very good liquidity. The rating is constrained by: (1) its controlled ownership and lack of transparency on strategy and forward view indications; (2) limited growth opportunity in its consumer broadband internet business until its new GEO satellite is launched due to satellite capacity constraints; (3) competitive threats from evolving technology, increasing supply of communication satellites and US government broadband funding, which skews towards terrestrial telecom operators due to fiber buildouts; and (4) acquisition event risk.

Hughes has two classes of debt: (1) Ba1-rated $750 million senior secured notes due August 2026; and (2) B2-rated $750 million senior unsecured notes due August 2026. The Ba1 rating on the secured notes, which is two notches above the CFR, benefit from preferential access to realization proceeds and loss absorption capacity provided by the unsecured notes. The B2 rating on the unsecured notes is two notch below the CFR to reflect their junior ranking in the debt capital structure. Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology suggests that the unsecured notes be rated one notch below the CFR due to the balance of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure. However, as there is uncertainty around the company's go-forward capital structure, Moody's has opted to apply a one notch override to the LGD methodology outcome for the unsecured notes.

Hughes is expected to have very good liquidity (SGL-1) over the next 12 months. Sources approximate $1.6 billion while it has no debt maturities in this timeframe. Sources include $1.3 billion of cash and marketable securities and Moody's expected free cash flow of $250 million in the next four quarters. Hughes maintains a large cash balance because it does not have a bank revolving credit facility. The company has limited flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales. Hughes has low refinancing risk until 2026 when $1.5 billion of secured and unsecured notes come due.

The outlook is stable because Moody's expects stable operating performance, maintenance of very good liquidity and leverage sustained below 2.5x in the next 12 to 18 months despite satellite capacity constraints and delayed construction and launch of its new GEO satellite.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Hughes' rating could be upgraded if there is a clear commitment from the company that leverage will be sustained below 2.5x (2.1x for 2021), the Jupiter 3 satellite is launched successfully, and there is material growth in subscribers and EBITDA.

The rating could be downgraded if there are material declines in subscribers and EBITDA or if leverage is sustained above 3.5x (2.1x for 2021). A downgrade could also occur if liquidity becomes weak.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277198. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation and headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, provides satellite-based broadband internet to consumers and small to medium sized businesses. Hughes also manufactures/provides satellite network technologies and services to corporations and governments. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $2 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

