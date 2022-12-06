Moody's affirms Huntsman's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 ratings of Huntsman Corporation and Huntsman International LLC (collectively "Huntsman") reflecting their leading positions in formulated urethanes and adhesive resins, as well as a management team that has maintained excellent liquidity and relatively low levels of balance sheet debt. The outlook is stable.

"While Huntsman is smaller than when we raised the rating to investment grade in 2019, management has been very disciplined about acquisitions and reducing debt appropriately when deals were slow to materialize," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on Huntsman. "Credit metrics are unusually strong heading into what is expected to be a weaker 2023," the analyst added.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Huntsman Corporation

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Huntsman International LLC

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Huntsman Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Huntsman International LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects Huntsman's leading positions in formulated urethanes and specialty resins, which have relatively high margins, low capital intensity and organic growth rates in excess of GDP. However, earnings can be volatile due to fluctuations in commodity prices, like MDI. Earnings are unusually strong thanks to elevated prices and good demand over the past 18 months. However, the fourth quarter is expected to be very weak as commodity prices decline and demand slows, with a more pronounced weakness expected in construction end-markets and in the polyurethanes segment.

LTM September 30, 2022 credit metrics were very strong with Debt/EBITDA of 1.7x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt of over 60%. By the end of 2023, Moody's expects leverage to increase to 2.5-2.7x and RCF/Debt to fall to 24-27%, due to (i) weaker demand in construction end markets in North America and Europe; (ii) lower MDI prices; (iii) a more pronounced economic downturn in Europe; and (iv) the continuing strength of the US dollar. Additionally, while lower raw material prices and better growth in Asia may provide some benefit in 2023, it is not expected to materially offset the headwinds cited above. Additionally, despite the elevated level of share repurchases in the first three quarters of 2022, Moody's expects year-end balance sheet cash to be over $600 million, which provides ample liquidity for future acquisitions. Furthermore, the sale of the Textile Effects business to Archroma Holdings Sarl (B2, stable) will add additional liquidity in 2023. Despite good profitability in the Performance Products and Advanced Materials segments through the third quarter of 2022, the company's stock price has fallen back below $30/share, which is exhibiting more volatility than most other specialty chemical companies.

Huntsman's Baa3 rating reflects the company's consistent financial policy that is supportive of an investment grade rating, despite volatility in metrics over the past two years. In addition, it reflects (i) management's ongoing statements with regard to maintaining investment grade credit metrics, specifically maintaining unadjusted net leverage close to 2.0x; (ii) a sound growth strategy, which is composed of above average organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions; (iii) a reasonable shareholder remuneration policy that incorporates a moderate dividend and utilizing excess cash to fund share repurchases; and (iv) the generation of $150 - $200 million of free cash flow on a normalized basis, after capex and dividends.

Huntsman has strong liquidity primarily due to its elevated cash balance, the expectation for $150 million of free cash flow generation in 2023, its $1.2 billion revolver and its US and European ($265 million total) receivables facilities. All these facilities almost fully available. As mentioned above the sale of the Textile Effects business should also add significantly to the cash balanced in 2023.

The stable outlook reflects expectations that leverage will rise to roughly 2.5 times by the end of 2023 due to weaker demand and lower MDI prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if management is able to keep Debt/EBITDA below 3.0x in 2023 and leverage is expected to return toward 2.0x quickly in 2024 and Retained Cash Flow/Debt (RCF/Debt) is maintained in the high 20% range. An upgrade would also require that Huntsman can maintain strong liquidity given the volatility in its financial performance and the expectation for continuing acquisitions. A downgrade would be considered if gross adjusted leverage is sustained above 3.0x and RCF/Debt falls below 20% consistently, or it pursues a large debt financed acquisition that has an elevated valuation multiple.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Huntsman's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3) similar to most other chemical companies as good governance offsets significant environmental and social risks. Environmental risks are very high for chemical companies due to the amount of waste and pollution generated on an annual basis relative to most other industries. Social risks are typically high primarily due to responsible production and health and safety.

Huntsman has very high exposure to environmental risks (E-5) largely due to the level of waste and pollution generated relative to most other industries. Other factors that add to Huntsman's environmental risk exposure include physical climate risk due to the location of its largest facilities and carbon transition risk due to its elevated level of greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage. The company has more moderate risk exposure to water management and natural capital. Huntsman has established a number of sustainability goals to be achieved by 2025 (baseline 2019) including a 10% reduction in scope 1 &2 GHG emissions intensity, a 10% reduction in energy intensity, and a 5% reduction in waste and hazardous waste intensity. The company's 2021 performance greatly exceeded the goal for total waste as it declined by 52% versus 2019.

Huntsman has high exposure to social risks (S-4) related to responsible production and health and safety. Highly negative responsible production risk exposure relates to the potential for spills or releases of hazardous or flammable products that Huntsman uses or produces. Although Huntsman manages this risk well, its risk exposure is higher than most other industries. Health and safety risk exposure is high for similar reasons. The elevated risk in these two categories is the primary reason behind the elevated social risk score.

Huntsman has neutral-to-low exposure to governance risks (G-2) mainly driven by its financial policies and track record. Huntsman's financial policies and risk management solidly support its investment grade rating and have been very consistent. Management credibility and track record is solid as it continued to maintain relatively low leverage despite ongoing M&A activity, which supports its investment grade rating. The company's organizational structure is consistent with a large independent public company and there have been no concerns over compliance and reporting. The company's board structure and policies expose the company to moderate risks even after the changes made to the board in early 2022, as three of the directors are viewed as not independent due to their association with Huntsman or other Huntsman family organizations. However, this does not impact the company's governance score.

Huntsman Corporation (Huntsman) is a global manufacturer of specialty and differentiated intermediate chemicals. Huntsman's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace composites, automotive & construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, refining and synthetic fibers.

Huntsman had revenues of roughly $8 billion. Huntsman International LLC is the primary entity that issues debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

