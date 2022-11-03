Moody's affirms Huzhou City Group's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Huzhou City Investment Development Group Co., Ltd's (Huzhou City Group) Baa3 issuer rating, and the Baa3 senior unsecured rating of the bond issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Taihu Pearl Oriental Company Limited and unconditionally and unequivocally guaranteed by Huzhou City Group.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the Huzhou government will maintain its propensity to support Huzhou City Group, given that the company's important role as Huzhou's largest public service provider and designated entity for infrastructure development," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Huzhou City Group's Baa3 issuer rating is based on the Huzhou government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2 and Moody's assessment of how Huzhou City Group's characteristics affect the Huzhou government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of the Huzhou government's GCS score reflects Huzhou's status as a prefectural-level city, one of the lower administrative levels in our assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable); and its high state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities relative to its fiscal revenue, which present contingent liability risks.

The Baa3 rating also reflects the Huzhou government's propensity to support Huzhou City Group, which is based on the Huzhou government's full ownership of Huzhou City Group; the company's status as the largest SOE by asset size in Huzhou; and its role as the designated entity for shantytown renovation, social housing and urban infrastructure construction, as well as the major provider of essential public services, including utilities services in Huzhou.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Huzhou's GCS score reflects the company's continued fast debt growth driven by investments in public-policy projects, and exposure in commercial activities, including commodity trading, and commercial property development and leasing.

Moody's expects that Huzhou City Group will continue to receive government cash payments, mainly in the form of capital injection, government payments for infrastructure projects, and allocation from government bond proceeds, to support its policy-driven investments in Huzhou. In 2021, Huzhou City Group received around RMB4 billion of total government cash payments, which was enough to cover around 40% of its investments incurred.

Moody's forecasts Huzhou City Group's annual capital spending will be around RMB8-10 billion in 2023-2024, which will be partly funded by debt. Moody's also expect the company's debt to grow at around 10-15% annually.

Huzhou City Group's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Huzhou City Group is exposed to a high degree of social risks because it implements public-policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape its development targets and ultimately affect the Huzhou government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings because Huzhou City Group is subject to oversight by and the reporting requirements of the Huzhou government, which reflects the company's public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Huzhou City Group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Huzhou City Group's stable rating outlook reflects the stable rating outlook of the Chinese government; our expectation that the Huzhou government's capacity to support will remain stable; and that the company's business profile and integration with and control and oversight by the Huzhou government will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded; or the Huzhou government's capacity to support strengthens, which could be the result of a significant improvement in Huzhou's economic or financial profile, or the government's ability to coordinate timely support; or Huzhou City Group's characteristics change in a way that causes the Huzhou government's propensity to support to increase, such as through:

- an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt servicing needs.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is downgraded; or the Huzhou government's capacity to support weakens, which could be the result of a significant weakening in Huzhou's economic or financial profile, or the government's ability to coordinate timely support; there are changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs); or Huzhou City Group's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Huzhou government's propensity to support, such as through:

- significant changes in its businesses, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses in commercial activities;

- a decline in its position as the largest and dominant public service provider in its area; Â› rapid increases in its debt and leverage with less corresponding government payments; or

- its exposure to contingent risks increasing with a higher amount of external guarantees provided to third parties.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Huzhou City Investment Development Group Co., Ltd (Huzhou City Group) was established in 1993 as the designated entity to undertake infrastructure and social housing development projects in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province. In 2021, the company had reported assets of RMB113.6 billion and revenue of RMB15.2 billion.

