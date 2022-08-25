Moody's affirms Hyatt's Baa3 unsecured rating; outlook changed to stable

New York, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Hyatt Hotels Corporation's ("Hyatt") senior unsecured rating of Baa3. At the same time Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The affirmation of Hyatt's ratings and stable outlook reflect Moody's forecast that Hyatt's debt/EBITDA will approach 3.75x in 2023 with improvement coming from increasing earnings and debt repayment," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "The affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that given its very strong liquidity and continued recovery in leisure travel, Hyatt will be able to maintain this level of debt/EBITDA even if the recovery of business travel is slowed due to a weaker economic environment," added Trombetta. Hyatt reported that EBITDA for its two largest segments – the owned & leased segment and the management & franchised Americas segment – each recovered to 2019 levels in the second quarter of 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hyatt's credit profile benefits from its portfolio of well-regarded hotel brands and very strong liquidity as the company, and the lodging industry, continues to recover from the economic stress caused by the pandemic. Moody's calculates that Hyatt is the sixth largest hotel company (by rooms) in the world. The company will continue to benefit from its scale and geographic diversity post-pandemic. In addition, its strategy of becoming more asset light and more leisure focused will reduce operating volatility over time. The company will accomplish this through divestitures of owned hotels as well as through potential acquisitions. For example, the 2021 acquisition of Apple Leisure Group ("ALG") increased Hyatt's managed/franchised portfolio focused in the fast-growing all-inclusive leisure segment. Hyatt's credit profile is constrained by its exposure to urban markets that are more reliant upon business transient and group travel which have recovered considerably slower than leisure markets. Business transient and group travel accounted for just over 50% of 2019 rooms revenue. Further, relative to peers, its outsized reliance on its owned and leased portfolio of hotels makes it more vulnerable to economic swings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued market recovery and debt repayment, leading to steady deleveraging over the next 12-18 months.

Hyatt has very strong liquidity with cash balances and marketable securities of about $2 billion and full availability under its $1.5 billion revolver due May 2027 (as of June 30, 2022). The company has about $1.35 billion of maturities in 2023 which it has stated it intends to repay using cash on hand. The company committed to selling $2 billion of assets by the end of 2024 and has completed about $800 million of sales as of June 30. Under the revolving credit facility, the company is subject to a financial maintenance covenant: leverage below 7.0x at September 30, 2022, 5.5x at December 31, 2022, 5.0x at March 31, 2023 and 4.5x at June 30, 2023 and each fiscal quarter thereafter. The leverage covenant is calculated on an annualized basis through September 30, 2022. Moody's forecasts the company will have adequate cushion over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Hyatt's ratings could be upgraded if the recovery in business travel continues and debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.25x. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include any deterioration in liquidity or if there is an indication that the recovery in travel demand will not return to historic levels causing debt/EBITDA to remain above 3.75x.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation owns, manages and franchises a portfolio of hotel brands – made up of about 1,200 properties (about 291,000 rooms) in 72 countries -- operating under Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, and Hyatt Place, and other Hyatt related brands. As of January 31, 2022, the Pritzker family directly or indirectly owned 52.4% of Hyatt's common stock and controlled 88.8% of the voting stock. Net revenues for the trailing 12 month period ended June 30, 2022 were about $2.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

