Moody's affirms Hypo Tirol Bank AG's ratings, outlook changed to positive from stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of Hypo Tirol Bank AG (Hypo Tirol), including its Baa1 long-term deposit ratings. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed Hypo Tirol's baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and its baa3 Adjusted BCA.

A full list of affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF BCA REFLECTS IMPROVING SOLVENCY PROFILE

The affirmation of Hypo Tirol's baa3 BCA considers the continuous improvement in the bank's asset quality over the past years, which has been accompanied by strengthened capitalization. While the bank's financial metrics are overall trending towards a standalone creditworthiness commensurate with a higher BCA, the affirmation incorporates some remaining vulnerabilities as to the stability of this trajectory, in particular in relation to the bank's combined liquidity profile, which shows a meaningful dependence on market confidence-sensitive funding, which is only partially mitigated by its liquid resources.

The affirmation of the baa3 BCA further considers the risks from the deteriorated credit environment, which could result – despite the recent rise in interest rates, which will improve the bank's revenues – in pressure on profitability due to higher risk provisions on the back of an uptick in problem loans. At present, with a problem loan ratio of 2.8% as of 30 June 2022, Hypo Tirol reports a satisfying asset-quality, which evidences some regional and sector concentration risks, though. Moody's expects Hypo Tirol's sound capitalisation, as expressed in a tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted asset (RWA) ratio of 15.4% as of 30 June 2022, to be a key mitigant to the bank's asset risks and, hence, to support its intrinsic credit strength during a potential economic slowdown.

-- AFFIRMATION OF SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM RATINGS

The affirmation of Hypo Tirol's deposit ratings follows the affirmation of the bank's baa3 BCA and Adjusted BCA. It also reflects the results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which considers the severity of loss in resolution for Hypo Tirol's different liability classes, and continues to indicate a very low loss given failure for deposits, resulting in two notches of rating uplift from the bank's baa3 Adjusted BCA. Finally, the affirmation incorporates an unchanged assumption of a low likelihood of sovereign government support for deposits because of the bank's small size in the context of the Austrian banking sector.

The affirmation of Hypo Tirol's backed senior unsecured and backed subordinated debt ratings at A2 and Baa2, respectively, reflects the affirmation of the bank's baa3 Adjusted BCA, an unchanged outcome from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis as well as an unchanged assumption of a high support probability from the State of Tyrol for these debt instruments.

-- POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the bank's long-term deposit and backed senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the expectation that Hypo Tirol will be able to sustain its solid solvency profile and maintain its current liquidity profile despite the challenging economic environment, which could result in an upgrade of the BCA and Adjusted BCA. Moody's also considers that Hypo Tirol will maintain sufficient volumes of bail-in-able liabilities, thereby safeguarding the currently assigned rating uplift resulting from the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Hypo Tirol's ratings could be prompted by a higher BCA or a change in the bank's liability structure – for example, through significantly higher volumes of subordinated debt or the issuance of junior senior unsecured bonds – that could result in higher rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Hypo Tirol's BCA could be upgraded if the bank maintains its solvency profile, including a stable capitalisation without experiencing renewed pressure on profitability. A BCA upgrade would also be predicated upon the bank reducing its market funding dependence following the repayment of central bank funding without lowering its underlying share of liquid resources.

A downgrade of Hypo Tirol's ratings could be triggered by a downgrade of the bank's BCA or an increase in the expected loss severity, for example, because of a significant reduction in loss-absorbing instruments, resulting in fewer notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Hypo Tirol's BCA could be downgraded if its solvency profile were to deteriorate significantly, for example through a combination of weakening asset quality, a decrease in capitalisation, and a significant and sustained decline in profitability.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Hypo Tirol Bank AG

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa1, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Backed Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2

....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

