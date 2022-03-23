Moody's affirms Hyster-Yale's B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.'s ("Hyster-Yale") B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating, along with the B1 rating on the company's first lien term loan. There is no change to Hyster-Yale's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2. The rating outlook has been changed to negative from positive.

"Hyster-Yale's financial results have been substantially harmed by input cost inflation and supply chain problems, despite a strong demand environment" says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for the company. "Margins and leverage metrics will not likely recover to levels that support the B2 rating until late 2023. Nonetheless, good liquidity supported by a reversal in working capital in 2022 support the affirmation of the ratings."

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that EBITA margins will remain close to breakeven in 2022 and below normal levels of at least 2% in 2023 as input cost inflation and supply chain difficulties persist. Any worsening in macro-economic conditions could delay a recovery in Hyster-Yale's margins, leading to cash burn and credit metrics which would no longer support the B2 rating.

The following rating action were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hyster-Yale's B2 CFR reflects the company's low EBITA margins, typically between 2% and 4%. This is due to the company's relatively high-cost structure when compared to many of its competitors. This weakness was fully evident in the company's 2021 results, when EBITA margins fell below breakeven (negative 2.4%). Gross margins fell substantially due to input cost inflation, while production was significantly hampered by component shortages. The last year represented a peak demand period in the lift truck cycle, as Hyster-Yale's bookings increased 89% in 2021 from 2020 levels. Revenue only increased 9% in 2021, however, as shipments were only marginally higher than the prior year. Inventory increased sharply as a result, leading to over $200 million of cash outflows for working capital, exacerbating the effects of operating losses on free cash flow which exceeded negative $300 million for 2021. The company expects demand for lift trucks to fall in 2022 following the surge in ordering in 2021. Slower revenue growth in 2022 along with on-going inflationary pressures will prevent significant earnings improvement over the next year. However, Moody's believes that Hyster-Yale will sell down much of its inventory over the remainder of the year, allowing free cash flow to turn positive from working capital recapture and supporting expectations that the company will maintain good liquidity through 2022.

The ratings are supported by the company's solid market position in the global lift truck market. Hyster-Yale's strong market position and innovation investments make it well-placed to grow its share over the long run.

Hyster-Yale has historically maintained a relatively conservative capital structure and financial policy, which is a key factor preventing more pronounced credit deterioration. Funded debt is typically close to $300 million, primarily comprising a $225 million term loan. However, debt was about $518 million as of December 2021, which includes about $165 million of drawings on its $300 million revolving credit facility along with over $100 million of foreign debt. Moody's expects that the company will use much of the free cash generated in 2022 to repay a portion of revolver borrowings. However, total debt will likely remain above historical levels at the end of 2022. Moody's believes that persistently elevated debt levels will hinder deleveraging after 2022. The company has not made any material share repurchases over the last several years but does pay a quarterly dividend, aggregating $21 million annually.

The first lien term loan is rated B1, one notch higher than the CFR, reflecting the loss absorption provided other unsecured liabilities in the event of default. Higher notching on the term loan using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology is constrained by the existence of a $300 million ABL revolver facility that is ranked senior to the term loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company cannot improve EBITA margins above 2% in 2022 and 2023 while generating positive free cash flow and repaying a substantial portion of revolver borrowings by the end of 2022. A downgrade would be likely if it is apparent that debt-to-EBITDA will not fall below 5x by the end of 2022 and further below 3x in 2023. Any share repurchases over the next 18 months before the company has substantially repaid revolver borrowings could lead to a downgrade.

Moody's could upgrade Hyster-Yale's ratings if the company maintains EBITA margins above 4% while keeping debt-to-EBITDA below 3.5x. The sustainment of good liquidity, including consistently positive free cash flow, will also support a ratings upgrade.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its operating subsidiary Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is an integrated full-line lift truck manufacturer. In addition, the company produces lift truck attachments, hydrogen fuel cell power products and provides telematics, automation and fleet management services, as well as an array of other power options for its lift trucks. Revenue was approximately $3.1 billion in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Berge, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

