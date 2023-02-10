Moody's affirms Hyundai Capital America's long-term senior unsecured rating at Baa1 and changes outlook to positive from stable, following similar actions on the parent's ratings

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa1 long-term senior unsecured rating, Baa1 long-term issuer rating, (P)Baa1 senior unsecured MTN program rating and the Prime-2 commercial paper rating for Hyundai Capital America (HCA). The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

The rating action follows similar actions on the ratings of HCA's ultimate parent company Hyundai Motor Company (HMC, Baa1 positive), consistent with Moody's Methodology of Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations. This alignment is based on HCA's strategic significance to its parent, Moody's expectation that HMC would support HCA, if required, and the explicit support agreement in place between the two companies. Please see HMC's press release dated 10 February 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of HCA's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's ba3 standalone assessment and affiliate support from HMC. HCA's ba3 standalone assessment reflects the firm's solid profitability and asset quality, offset by moderately high leverage and a reliance on secured funding sources. The company reported an annualized ratio of net income to total managed assets of 1.45% through the first nine months of 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible managed assets was approximately 11.9% as of 30 September 2022.

Moody's standalone assessment also considers that HCA's proportion of leases relative to retail loans is higher than peers, though the firm's capitalization is an adequate buffer to absorb changes in residual risk and potential credit losses. While an expected decline in used vehicle values (approximately 10% in 2023) would negatively affect the firm's lease portfolio, we expect that the effect of this decline would be modest as the firm has maintained conservative valuation with respect to lease residual values. The used car market remains robust after an approximately 50% increase in 2021 and a moderate price correction of 13% in 2022. Unique to HCA, its support agreement with its parent stipulates that HMC will make cash contributions to HCA if the fixed charge coverage is below 1.1x, allowing the company to mitigate the impact of losses on capital.

HCA maintains good liquidity, with total available liquidity of $13.5 billion as of 30 September 2022. This includes $384 million in cash, $5.8 billion available on its $6.1 billion revolving credit facility and $7.3 billion available under conduit facilities.

HCA's positive outlook is consistent with the positive outlook on its ultimate parent. The change in HMC's outlook to positive from stable was driven by Moody's expectation that Hyundai Motor's and Kia's profitability over the next 1-2 years will remain higher than their historical levels during 2017-20, supported by improved product competitiveness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HCA's ratings could be upgraded if the ratings for its parent HMC are upgraded. An upward adjustment of HCA's standalone assessment without changes to parent support assumptions are unlikely to impact HCA's debt ratings.

HCA's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the ratings for its parent HMC. A downward adjustment of HCA's standalone assessment without changes to parent support assumptions are unlikely to impact the HCA's debt ratings.

Hyundai Capital America, a majority-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor America, was incorporated in California in 1989. It provides indirect retail passenger loans and lease financing by purchasing installment sale contracts and leases from dealers. It also provides direct wholesale financing to dealers by financing inventories and providing loans for the use of facilities refurbishment, real estate purchases, construction and working capital requirements. The company reported loan and lease receivables of $47.2 billion as of 30 September 2022.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63561. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

