Moody's affirms Hyundai Capital Services' Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Hyundai Capital Services, Inc.'s (HCS) Baa1 foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed the (P)Baa1 foreign currency senior unsecured rating on HCS' medium-term note (MTN) program.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on HCS' ratings to positive from stable, which follows the outlook change to positive from stable for its parents, Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor, Baa1 positive) and Kia Corporation (Kia, Baa1 positive).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that HCS' standalone credit profile will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by stable capital adequacy and leverage due to measured asset growth and good cash flow and liquidity. However, Moody's expects its asset quality to modestly weaken because of borrowers' lower debt repayment capacities, and its profitability to decline due to higher credit and funding costs.

The change in the outlook on HCS to positive from stable mirrors the outlook change for its parents, Hyundai Motor and Kia. Moody's expects the parents' ability to provide support to HCS will improve if their credit profiles strengthen, resulting in an upgrade of their ratings.

HCS' Baa1 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone assessment of baa3 and a two-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assessment of a very high level of support from its largest shareholder, Hyundai Motor. As of 30 September 2022, Hyundai Motor Group held a 99.8% stake in HCS via a 59.7% stake by Hyundai Motor and a 40.1% stake by Kia.

HCS' baa3 standalone assessment reflects the company's (1) strong domestic franchise and position as Korea's largest auto finance company by asset size; (2) solid capital and leverage positions; (3) good asset quality compared to the industry average; and (4) adequate profitability, backed by its stable auto business. These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's credit constraint stemming from its modest liquidity and high reliance on wholesale funding.

Moody's expects HCS' asset quality to modestly deteriorate, given the lower debt repayment capacity of borrowers amid higher interest rates. Specifically, the agency expects the asset quality of unsecured personal loans will be under pressure. Its total non-performing loan ratio was 2.03% as of 30 September 2022, which Moody's expects could increase to over 2.5% by the end of 2023. Although HCS' auto financing business maintains solid asset quality, its key asset quality tail risk stems from project financing (PF) loans due to Korea's weakening property sector. That said, HCS' PF exposure is mainly in senior tranches in low loan-to-value projects, while the size is small at around 5% of the company's total operating assets. The delinquency rate of the company's PF loans was low at 1.07% as of the end of 2022.

HCS' profitability is adequate, supported by its stable auto business. Its new car financing business is supported by its settlement rate structure with Hyundai Motor, where the parent will compensate HCS for higher funding costs, enabling HCS to maintain stable profit margins. Nevertheless, Moody's expects HCS' profitability to modestly decline as borrowers' weakening debt repayment capacities lead to higher credit costs. Its loan loss provision to gross loans was 0.61% for the nine months ended September 2022, which Moody's expects could increase to around 0.7% by the end of 2023.

Moody's expects HCS' capital adequacy and leverage to remain solid over the next 12-18 months with its tangible common equity (TCE)/tangible managed assets (TMA) remaining above 14%. Its TCE/TMA ratio was 14.0% as of September 2022, higher than the average of 12.0% for the domestic finance companies that Moody's rates. HCS' regulatory leverage ratio, as measured by total assets over shareholders' equity, was 7.4x as of 30 September 2022, against the regulatory maximum of 9x. Moody's expects HCS' leverage ratio to modestly decline to the 7.0x level in 2023 due to its slowing non-auto business, offsetting an expected strong rebound in auto sales in 2023. As of the end 2022, the auto financing business accounted for 78% of HCS' operating assets.

HCS' cash flow and liquidity is constrained by its low debt maturities coverage, as measured by liquid resources/debt maturities over the next 12 months, of 4.51% as of the end of 2021. However, HCS maintains sizable committed credit lines with domestic and foreign banks. Its committed credit lines increased by 13% to KRW4 trillion as of 31 December 2022 from 30 September 2022, which approximately covers 44% of HCS' debt maturing within 12 months. The increase in committed credit lines was part of the company's prudent liquidity management when the domestic funding market tightened in late 2022. The company also maintains sufficient liquidity, with its six-month liquidity coverage ratio at 155% as of 31 December 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade HCS' ratings if Hyundai Motor and Kia's ratings were upgraded, leading to Hyundai Motor Group's greater capacity to support HCS. An improvement in HCS' standalone assessment will not lead to a rating upgrade in the absence of an upgrade of its parents' ratings.

Moody's could raise HCS' standalone assessment if the company's cash flow and liquidity significantly improve, while it maintains a low level of secured debt to gross tangible assets and its capital adequacy and leverage below 8x.

Given the positive outlook, a rating downgrade is unlikely in the near term.

Moody's could lower HCS' standalone assessment if the company's asset-backed securities issuance substantially increases and its secured debt/gross tangible assets rises to over 20% on a sustained basis; its regulatory leverage rises close to the regulatory ceiling, which may lead to a substantial decline in its TCE/TMA; and its asset quality significantly deteriorates, with its net charge-off/average gross loans rising to above 3%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63561. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Seoul, Hyundai Capital Services, Inc. is the captive finance company of Hyundai Motor Group. Its consolidated assets totaled KRW38.3 trillion ($26.7 billion) as of the end of September 2022.

