Moody's affirms Hyundai Glovis' Baa1 issuer rating; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd.'s Baa1 issuer rating.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that the company will maintain sound leverage, large liquidity holdings and robust cash flow, which provide a solid buffer against the company's plan to increase investment and the somewhat moderating operating environment," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hyundai Glovis' Baa1 rating is underpinned by the company's operational stability, which stems from the large captive demand from Hyundai Motor Group, and its low-risk business model based on a flexible cost structure. This business stability is counterbalanced by its customer concentration in the cyclical auto industry and its growing exposure to the global shipping industry, which entails capital intensity and potential volatility.

Hyundai Glovis' financial profile should remain solid over the next one to two years, supported by robust earnings, largely stable debt and sizeable cash holdings.

Moody's expects Hyundai Glovis' revenue to moderate over the next 12-18 months from last year's very strong level, driven by the normalizing logistics rates and the reversal of the depreciation of the Korean won. As a result, Hyundai Glovis' adjusted annual EBITDA will likely soften to KRW1.8 trillion-KRW2.0 trillion over the next 12-18 months from KRW2.3 trillion in 2022.

Still, this projected level of adjusted EBITDA is still much higher than the levels seen before 2022, because the likely recovery of global automotive production volumes and the limited supply of new car carriers will likely keep the profitability of Hyundai Glovis' shipping business for 2023 higher than historical levels.

Hyundai Glovis plans to increase its investment in the expansion of its fleet and logistics infrastructure to around KRW630 billion in 2023 from around KRW500 billion in 2022. Nevertheless, its debt growth will likely be moderate, given the company's track record of prudent investment execution as well as its robust cash flow and large cash holdings, which should mostly cover the planned investment.

Despite the projected moderate softening of earnings and some debt growth, Hyundai Glovis' adjusted debt/EBITDA should remain healthy at around 2.0x-2.2x over the next 12-18 months, compared with 1.7x in 2022. This level of financial leverage positions the company solidly for its Baa1 rating, especially considering its large cash holdings of around KRW3.1 trillion at the end of 2022, which was equivalent to about two-thirds of its debt and lease obligations.

Moody's continues to believe Hyundai Motor group companies, such as Hyundai Motor Company (HMC, Baa1 positive) and Kia Corporation (Baa1 positive), have strong willingness and ability to provide financial support to Hyundai Glovis in times of need, given Hyundai Glovis' strategic importance to the group and HMC and Kia's strong financial capacity. That said, these factors are balanced by the fact that Korean regulations prohibit direct financial support from group affiliates to a shareholder-owned entity.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Hyundai Glovis is exposed to moderately negative environmental and social risks, similar to its transport peers. The company's governance risk exposure is low, considering its prudent financial policy. Its strong financial management offsets the risk around the fact that Hyundai Glovis is 20% owned by Hyundai Motor Group's chairman and, at the same time, has close business ties to Hyundai Motor Group affiliates, a situation that can potentially create potential conflicts of interest and regulatory scrutiny.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Hyundai Glovis' rating if: (1) HMC's rating is upgraded, and (2) Hyundai Glovis maintains its operational stability and solid financial profile, such that its reported operating margin remains above 6.0% and adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 2.0x, while its cash holdings remain consistently large.

On the other hand, Hyundai Glovis' rating would be downgraded if HMC's rating is downgraded.

Moody's could also downgrade Hyundai Glovis' rating if the company's profitability weakens or if it undertakes significant debt-funded investments, such that its reported operating margin falls to below 3.0%, or its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x while its cash holdings decrease significantly on a sustained basis.

Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd. is effectively the exclusive logistics solutions provider for the Hyundai Motor group. The company also provides logistics services to third parties and operates a used car auction business.

